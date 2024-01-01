Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve crispy chicken

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Fremont

39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.2 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sand*$16.00
Fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, Chipotle spicy aioli on a soft bun. Served with French fries or potato salad.
More about Bill's Cafe - Fremont
Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St

43316 Christy St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S5. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Crispy Sticky Rice$22.00
Chicken, fried egg, fried shallots, green onions, crispy sticky rice
More about Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St
Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue

3909 Thornton Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Burger W Fries$16.95
Crispy Chicken BLT-A With FRIES$15.95
More about Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue

