Crispy chicken in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Bill's Cafe - Fremont
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Fremont
39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
|Crispy Chicken Sand*
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, Chipotle spicy aioli on a soft bun. Served with French fries or potato salad.
More about Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St
Pho Ha Noi - Fremont - 43316 Christy St
43316 Christy St, Fremont
|S5. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Crispy Sticky Rice
|$22.00
Chicken, fried egg, fried shallots, green onions, crispy sticky rice