Biryani in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$34.99
Boneless chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
Hyderabadi Chicken 65 Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack$34.99
Chicken 65 is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI$14.99
BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$30.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

