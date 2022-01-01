Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bill's Cafe - Fremont image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Fremont

39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Avg 4.2 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
More about Bill's Cafe - Fremont
Item pic

 

Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont

3340 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont
Bombay Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Bombay Pizza House

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Party Salad Tray w/ Spicy Chicken$24.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, with caesar dressing and spicy chicken
Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
More about Bombay Pizza House
Sala Thai image

 

Sala Thai

3241 Walnut ave, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARB (GROUNDED CHICKEN SALAD)$12.95
Grounded chicken mixed with onion and cilantro and rice powder in lime juice dressing. Served with lettuce.
More about Sala Thai
Item pic

 

Massimo's Restaurant

5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan
More about Massimo's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Test Lab

39813 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
More about Test Lab

