Chicken salad in Fremont

SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Fremont
39222 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
Smoking Pig BBQ - Fremont
3340 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|Pulled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS
Bombay Pizza House
4922 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont
|Party Salad Tray w/ Spicy Chicken
|$24.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, with caesar dressing and spicy chicken
|Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
Sala Thai
3241 Walnut ave, Fremont
|LARB (GROUNDED CHICKEN SALAD)
|$12.95
Grounded chicken mixed with onion and cilantro and rice powder in lime juice dressing. Served with lettuce.
Massimo's Restaurant
5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Parmesan
Test Lab
39813 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont
