Chicken burgers in Fremont

Bundoo Khan - Fremont - 43405 Christy St
43405 Christy Street, Fremont
|Bun Chicken Burger
|$9.00
A fresh, juicy chicken patty seasoned with our house gola spice, served on a toasted brioche bun, with mayo, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, red onions, and jalapeños.
Billy Roy’s Burger Co - 3909 Thornton Avenue
3909 Thornton Avenue, Fremont
|Crispy Chicken Burger W Fries
|$16.95
|Roy's Chicken Burger
|$14.00
Ground Chicken Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Chipotle Ranch, Oil Top Bun