Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$4.99
An Indian milk cheese ball, fried golden brown and served in a sugar syrup.
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GULAB JAMUN$3.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Tikka Masala

Burritos

Curry

Samosa

Roti

Biryani

Ravioli

Garlic Naan

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston