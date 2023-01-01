Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable biryani in
Fremont
/
Fremont
/
Vegetable Biryani
Fremont restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
Chaat Bhavan - Fremont
5355 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
No reviews yet
Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani
$13.99
Assorted spiced veggies mixed with saffron flavored basmati rice
More about Chaat Bhavan - Fremont
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
No reviews yet
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI
$13.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
