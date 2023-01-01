Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable biryani in Fremont

Fremont restaurants
Fremont restaurants that serve vegetable biryani

Item pic

 

Chaat Bhavan - Fremont

5355 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani$13.99
Assorted spiced veggies mixed with saffron flavored basmati rice
More about Chaat Bhavan - Fremont
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI$13.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

