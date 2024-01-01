Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve boba tea

Item pic

 

99TeaHouse-ChaChaCha - 3623 Thornton Ave

3623 Thornton Ave, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panda Toffee Caramel Milk Tea (Boba & Agar)$5.49
Refreshing and creamy taste with a hint of Caramel flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Black Pearl Boba and White Agar Boba which makes color combination of a Panda!
Thai Milk Tea (boba)$5.79
Flavorful Thai tea with house made creamy fresh milk. Come with Boba.
3 Brother Hazelnut Milk Tea (Boba, GJ, Pud)$5.79
A smooth hazelnut taste in premium Assam Black Milk Tea. Harmoniously paired with Boba, Grass Jelly, and Egg Pudding.
More about 99TeaHouse-ChaChaCha - 3623 Thornton Ave
Item pic

 

ChaChago

39025 State St, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
C3 Taiwan No.3 Milk Tea(Grass Jelly + Panna cotta+ Crystal Boba) Taiwan NO.3 奶茶(仙草+奶酪+寒天球) Taiwán No. 3 Té de leche (Jalea de hierba + Panna Cotta + boba de cristal)$0.00
Come with Grass Jelly + Panna cotta+ Crystal Boba (Milk tea base is intentionally sweeter than the usual standard)
F1 Yakult Green Tea + Crystal Boba (L)$0.00
Come with Crystal Boba
More about ChaChago

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Gulab Jamun

Pad Thai

Ravioli

Cake

Brulee

Popcorn Chicken

Strawberry Milkshakes

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (82 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston