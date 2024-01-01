Boba tea in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve boba tea
More about 99TeaHouse-ChaChaCha - 3623 Thornton Ave
3623 Thornton Ave, Fremont
|Panda Toffee Caramel Milk Tea (Boba & Agar)
|$5.49
Refreshing and creamy taste with a hint of Caramel flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Black Pearl Boba and White Agar Boba which makes color combination of a Panda!
|Thai Milk Tea (boba)
|$5.79
Flavorful Thai tea with house made creamy fresh milk. Come with Boba.
|3 Brother Hazelnut Milk Tea (Boba, GJ, Pud)
|$5.79
A smooth hazelnut taste in premium Assam Black Milk Tea. Harmoniously paired with Boba, Grass Jelly, and Egg Pudding.
More about ChaChago
39025 State St, Fremont
|C3 Taiwan No.3 Milk Tea(Grass Jelly + Panna cotta+ Crystal Boba) Taiwan NO.3 奶茶(仙草+奶酪+寒天球) Taiwán No. 3 Té de leche (Jalea de hierba + Panna Cotta + boba de cristal)
|$0.00
Come with Grass Jelly + Panna cotta+ Crystal Boba (Milk tea base is intentionally sweeter than the usual standard)
|F1 Yakult Green Tea + Crystal Boba (L)
|$0.00
Come with Crystal Boba