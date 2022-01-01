Dum biryani in Fremont
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani+Chk Appetizer Family Pack
|$31.99
Chicken marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani
|$12.99
Goat meat is marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
|Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
|$9.99
Vegetables marinated with special spices and cooked along with basmati rice.
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont
|PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
|BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$30.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )