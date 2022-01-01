Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve naan

GARLIC NAAN image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT

5029 Mowry Avenue, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARLIC NAAN$2.99
BUTTER NAAN$2.49
PLAIN NAAN$2.49
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

42318 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.49
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Tiramisu

Burritos

Risotto

Minestrone Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Roti

Bruschetta

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (578 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (37 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston