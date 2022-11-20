Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Breeze Café

breakfast boards

berry breakfast board

$25.00

8 little pancakes with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, bacon, sausage & ham

choclatey breakfast board

$25.00

8 pieces of waffles with bananas, nutella, chocolate chips, whipped cream, maple syrup, walnuts, bacon, sausage & ham

the breeze breakfast board

$30.00

4 little pancakes, 4 pieces of waffles, 2 pieces of french toast with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, bananas, whipped cream, nutella, maple syrup, bacon, sausage & ham

pancakes

buttermilk pancake

$4.00

with powdered sugar & whipped cream

straw/blue/ban pancakes

$10.00

with powdered sugar & whipped cream.

luna's s’mores pancakes

$10.00

3 buttermilk pancakes with chocolate sauce, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers & topped with powdered sugar.

cookies n’ cream pancakes

$10.00

3 buttermilk pancakes filled with crumbled oreos, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream & oreos

chocolate chip pancakes

$10.00

3 buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips & topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

waffles

classic belgian waffle

$8.00

powdered sugar & whipped cream

chicken ‘n waffle

$14.00

belgian waffle with fried chicken

monkey waffle

$12.00

belgian waffle topped with nutella, bananas, powdered sugar & whipped cream

matcha waffle

$12.00

belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, matcha ice cream, strawberries & chocolate drizzle

churro waffle

$12.00

belgian waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, strawberries & drizzled with dulce de leche

french toast

classic french toast

$9.00

powdered sugar & whipped cream

tres leches french toast

$14.00

thick brioche topped with powdered sugar, tres leches cream, strawberries & whipped cream

croissant french toast

$14.00

croissant topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.

bread pudding french toast

$14.00

bread pudding topped with powdered sugar, grilled bananas, whipped cream & whisky sauce

cinnamon roll french toast

$14.00

breakfast classics

steak & eggs

$20.00

tri-tip steak & 3 eggs any style

country fried steak & eggs

$17.00

with 3 eggs any style, country gravy & baked biscuit or toast

lox salmon & eggs

$19.00

smoked salmon, sliced red onions, capers, sliced tomatoes, served with 2 eggs any style

ranchero steak & eggs

$18.00

tri-tip steak strips & 2 eggs any style, topped with Ranchera sauce

the classic

$15.00

skillets

veggie skillet

$14.00

mushrooms, spinach, aspargus, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cheddar cheese & topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream & chives, served with hashbrowns

chipotle skillet

$14.00

tri-tip, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce, topped with eggs any style, sour cream & avocado, served with hashbrowns

fajita skillet

$15.00

beef strips, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese, topped with eggs any style, sour cream & avocado, served with country potatoes.

carnitas skillet

$14.00

pulled pork, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, topped with two eggs any style, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado, sour cream, served with country potatoes

omelettes

meat lover’s omelette

$15.00

filled with bacon, sausage & ham, jack, american cheese, topped with pico de gallo

veggie omelette

$14.00

filled with tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, avocado & cheddar cheese, served with fresh fruit and toast

Californian omelette

$14.00

filled with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese & topped with sour cream & avocado

Denver omelette

$14.00

four egg omelette filled with onions, bell peppers, ham, topped with american cheese & avocado

Mexicano omelette

$14.00

filled with jalapeño chilies, onions, tomatoes, avocado, refried beans, sour cream, jack cheese & topped with fresh salsa

chorizo omelette

$15.00

filled with mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa

Texas omelette

$15.00

filled with ground beef, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa

chile relleno omelette

$14.00

filled with pepper pasilla, tomatoes, onions, jack cheese & topped with chile relleno sauce & sour cream

maserati omelette

$15.00

filled with italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese & topped with salsa

my way omelette

$16.00

choose 5 ingredients, please ask your server for options.

scrambles

chorizo scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg,mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, tomatoes & topped with cheddar cheese and fresh salsa

Santa Ana Scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg, chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, jack cheese, topped with sour cream

southern scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg, country sausage, country gravy, on top of a baked biscuit

New York scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg, smoked salmon, green onions, jack cheese, & topped with avocado

machaca scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg, shredded beef, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with salsa

Breeze scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg, ground beef, onions, spinach, mushrooms, topped with avocado.

Santa Cruz scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg,chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, jack cheese, topped with fresh salsa

breeze benedicts

canadian eggs benedict

$14.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

California benedict

$14.00

2 strips of bacon, avocado, tomatoes & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

breeze benedict

$15.00

tri-tip steak, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

veggie benedict

$14.00

mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

crab cakes benedict

$15.00

2 crab cakes, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

salmon benedict

$19.00

smoked salmon, red onion & poached eggs on a bagel with cream cheese, topped with holandaise sauce

carnitas benedict

$15.00

pulled pork, tomatoes, grilled onions, avocado, & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with fresh salsa

sandwiches

B.L.T sandwich

$11.00

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on your choice of toasted bread

grilled cheese sandwich

$10.00

american cheese, with your choice of toasted bread

french dip sandwich

$16.00

thinly sliced sirloin, topped with melted jack cheese on a grilled french roll, served with au jus

cheese steak sandwich

$16.00

grilled sirloin steak, onions, bellpepper, mushrooms, jack cheese on grilled french roll.

steak sandwich

$16.00

tri-tip, lettuce, tomatoes, on a french roll, served with a pickle

turkey acapulco sandwich

$15.00

turkey, jack cheese, green chiles, avocado on sourdough bread

tuna melt sandwich

$14.00

tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese on rye bread

the Cali club sandwich

$15.00

ham, turkey, tomatoes, avocado & jack cheese on your choice of toasted bread

chicken sandwich

$15.00

chicken breast, jack cheese, lettuce, bacon & tomatoes on grilled sourdough

classic club sandwich

$14.00

turkey, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo on white bread

burgers

brunch burger

$15.00

angus beef, fried egg, bacon, hashbrowns, american cheese & thousand island

club burger

$14.00

angus beef, bacon, avocado, monterrey jack cheese, lettuce & tomato

cheese burger

$14.00

angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato

Texas burger

$14.00

angus beef, grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce

spicy cajun burger

$14.00

cajun seasoned angus beef, cheddar cheese, jalapeños & onions.

salads

chicken caesar salad

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

cobb salad

$14.00

turkey, ham, bacon, blue cheese crumble, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, chopped lettuce with your choice of dressing

greek salad

$12.00

olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, romaine with greek dressing

chicken breast salad

$14.00

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, cilantro, avocado, tortilla chips with balsamic vinaigrette

a taste of Mexico

breeze burrito

$13.00

four eggs stuffed with chorizo, onions ortega green chilies, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla, served with fresh salsa & sour cream. with choice of hashbrowns or country potatos.

chilaquiles

$14.00

eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chorizo onions, jalapeños, jack cheese & topped with salsa & tri-tip

breakfast quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, peppers, onions, cilantro, cheddar cheese & jack cheese, served with fresh salsa & sour cream

chorizo scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg,mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, tomatoes & topped with cheddar cheese and fresh salsa

machaca scramble

$14.00

scrambled egg, shredded beef, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with salsa

Mexicano omelette

$14.00

filled with jalapeño chilies, onions, tomatoes, avocado, refried beans, sour cream, jack cheese & topped with fresh salsa

chorizo omelette

$15.00

filled with mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa

chile relleno omelette

$14.00

filled with pepper pasilla, tomatoes, onions, jack cheese & topped with chile relleno sauce & sour cream

carnitas skillet

$14.00

pulled pork, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, topped with two eggs any style, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado, sour cream, served with country potatoes

carnitas benedict

$15.00

pulled pork, tomatoes, grilled onions, avocado, & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with fresh salsa

healthy options

avocado toast

$8.00

fresh avocado, drizzled with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes & mixed greens on a whole grain bread

yogurt parfait

$8.00

layered greek yogurt with honey, fresh strawberries, blueberries & granola

organic steelcut oatmeal

$7.00

served with strawberries, blueberries & raspberries

fresh fruit

$7.00

cup of seasonal fruit

protein scramble

$14.00

egg whites scrambled with chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, aspargus, spinach, onions & garlic, served with fresh fruit and toast.

healthy omelette

$14.00

egg whites omelette filled with turkey burger, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, cheddar cheese, served with fresh fruit & toast

fun size breakfast

fun size classic french toast

$8.00

powdered sugar & whip cream

fun size tres leches french toast

$8.00

thick brioche topped with powdered sugar, tres leches cream, strawberries & whip cream

fun size pancakes

$8.00

4 little pancakes served with 2 strips of bacon or sausage

fun size breeze

$8.00

one scrambled egg & fresh hashbrowns, served with a biscuit & country gravy

fun size omelettes

fun size meat lover’s omelette

$11.00

filled with bacon, sausage & ham, jack, american & cheddar cheese

fun size bacon-spinach omelette

$11.00

filled with fresh spinach, bacon, mushrooms, american cheese & topped with sour cream

fun size veggie omelette

$11.00

filled with tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, avocado & cheddar cheese, served with fresh fruit and toast

fun size Californian omelette

$11.00

filled with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese & topped with sour cream & avocado

fun size Denver omelette

$11.00

four egg omelette filled with onions, bell peppers, ham & american cheese

fun size Mexicano omelette

$11.00

filled with jalapeño chilies, onions, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, jack cheese & topped with fresh salsa

fun size Texas omelette

$11.00

filled with mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa

fun size chorizo omelette

$11.00

filled with ground beef, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa

fun size chile relleno omelette

$11.00

filled with pepper pasilla, tomatoes, onions, jack cheese & topped with chile relleno sauce

fun size maserati omelette

$11.00

filled with italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese & topped with salsa

fun size benedicts

fun size canadian eggs benedict

$11.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

fun size California benedict

$11.00

2 strips of bacon, avocado, tomatoes & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

fun size breeze benedict

$11.00

tri-tip steak, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

fun size veggie benedict

$11.00

mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

fun size crab cakes benedict

$11.00

2 crab cakes, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

fun size salmon benedict

$11.00

smoked salmon, red onions, chives, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with holandaise sauce

fun size carnitas benedict

$11.00

pulled pork, tomatoes, avocado, & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with fresh salsa

kids menu

classic belgian waffle

$8.00

with 2 strips of bacon or link sausages or scrambled eggs

little pancakes

$8.00

4 little pancakes served with 2 strips of bacon or link sausage or scrambled eggs

fun size french toast

$8.00

1 slice of french toast with 2 strips of bacon or link sausages

my egg

$8.00

1 egg with 2 strips of bacon or link sausages

kid cheese burger/fries

$8.00

served with fries

kid grilled cheese/fries

$8.00

served with fries

sides

bowl of soup

$4.00

cup of soup

$3.00

ham

$5.00

linguica

$5.00

bacon

$5.00

link sausage

$6.00

country sausage

$5.00

toast

$2.00

hashbrowns

$5.00

country potatoes

$5.00

fries

$4.00

2 eggs

$4.00

half of avocado

$2.00

side of tortillas

$2.00

sour cream

$1.00

salsa

$1.00

pico de gallo

$1.00

bagel with cream cheese

$5.50

Soda/Juice

pepsi

$3.00

diet pepsi

$3.00

dr.pepper

$3.00

sierra mist

$3.00

shirley temple

$3.50

apple juice

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

pink lemondade

$3.00

strawberry lemonade

$3.50

cranberry juice

$3.00

arnold palmer

$3.50

fresh orange juice

$5.50

milk

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

coffee

$3.75

decaf coffee

$3.75

espresso

$3.50

americano

$3.50

cappuccino

$4.50

cafe latte

$4.50

cafe con leche

$4.50

flat white

$4.50

vanilla latte

$4.75

mocha cafe

$4.25

matcha latte

$4.75

hot tea

$2.50

iced carmel latte

$5.25

iced caramel macchiato

$5.25

iced vanilla latte

$5.25

iced mocha

$5.25

iced caramel matcha latte

$5.50

iced matcha latte

$5.50

iced ube

$5.50

iced coffee

$4.75

iced au lait coffee

$4.75

iced brew tea

$4.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

vanilla hot chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Breeze Café is a Mexican-American breakfast style, embracing the taste of both worlds.

Location

39698 Cedar Blvd, Newark, CA 94560

Directions

