The Breeze Café
39698 Cedar Blvd
Newark, CA 94560
breakfast boards
berry breakfast board
8 little pancakes with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, bacon, sausage & ham
choclatey breakfast board
8 pieces of waffles with bananas, nutella, chocolate chips, whipped cream, maple syrup, walnuts, bacon, sausage & ham
the breeze breakfast board
4 little pancakes, 4 pieces of waffles, 2 pieces of french toast with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, bananas, whipped cream, nutella, maple syrup, bacon, sausage & ham
pancakes
buttermilk pancake
with powdered sugar & whipped cream
straw/blue/ban pancakes
with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
luna's s’mores pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes with chocolate sauce, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers & topped with powdered sugar.
cookies n’ cream pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes filled with crumbled oreos, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream & oreos
chocolate chip pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips & topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream
waffles
classic belgian waffle
powdered sugar & whipped cream
chicken ‘n waffle
belgian waffle with fried chicken
monkey waffle
belgian waffle topped with nutella, bananas, powdered sugar & whipped cream
matcha waffle
belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, matcha ice cream, strawberries & chocolate drizzle
churro waffle
belgian waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, strawberries & drizzled with dulce de leche
french toast
classic french toast
powdered sugar & whipped cream
tres leches french toast
thick brioche topped with powdered sugar, tres leches cream, strawberries & whipped cream
croissant french toast
croissant topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
bread pudding french toast
bread pudding topped with powdered sugar, grilled bananas, whipped cream & whisky sauce
cinnamon roll french toast
breakfast classics
steak & eggs
tri-tip steak & 3 eggs any style
country fried steak & eggs
with 3 eggs any style, country gravy & baked biscuit or toast
lox salmon & eggs
smoked salmon, sliced red onions, capers, sliced tomatoes, served with 2 eggs any style
ranchero steak & eggs
tri-tip steak strips & 2 eggs any style, topped with Ranchera sauce
the classic
skillets
veggie skillet
mushrooms, spinach, aspargus, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cheddar cheese & topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream & chives, served with hashbrowns
chipotle skillet
tri-tip, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce, topped with eggs any style, sour cream & avocado, served with hashbrowns
fajita skillet
beef strips, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese, topped with eggs any style, sour cream & avocado, served with country potatoes.
carnitas skillet
pulled pork, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, topped with two eggs any style, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado, sour cream, served with country potatoes
omelettes
meat lover’s omelette
filled with bacon, sausage & ham, jack, american cheese, topped with pico de gallo
veggie omelette
filled with tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, avocado & cheddar cheese, served with fresh fruit and toast
Californian omelette
filled with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese & topped with sour cream & avocado
Denver omelette
four egg omelette filled with onions, bell peppers, ham, topped with american cheese & avocado
Mexicano omelette
filled with jalapeño chilies, onions, tomatoes, avocado, refried beans, sour cream, jack cheese & topped with fresh salsa
chorizo omelette
filled with mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa
Texas omelette
filled with ground beef, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa
chile relleno omelette
filled with pepper pasilla, tomatoes, onions, jack cheese & topped with chile relleno sauce & sour cream
maserati omelette
filled with italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese & topped with salsa
my way omelette
choose 5 ingredients, please ask your server for options.
scrambles
chorizo scramble
scrambled egg,mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, tomatoes & topped with cheddar cheese and fresh salsa
Santa Ana Scramble
scrambled egg, chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, jack cheese, topped with sour cream
southern scramble
scrambled egg, country sausage, country gravy, on top of a baked biscuit
New York scramble
scrambled egg, smoked salmon, green onions, jack cheese, & topped with avocado
machaca scramble
scrambled egg, shredded beef, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with salsa
Breeze scramble
scrambled egg, ground beef, onions, spinach, mushrooms, topped with avocado.
Santa Cruz scramble
scrambled egg,chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, jack cheese, topped with fresh salsa
breeze benedicts
canadian eggs benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
California benedict
2 strips of bacon, avocado, tomatoes & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
breeze benedict
tri-tip steak, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
veggie benedict
mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
crab cakes benedict
2 crab cakes, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
salmon benedict
smoked salmon, red onion & poached eggs on a bagel with cream cheese, topped with holandaise sauce
carnitas benedict
pulled pork, tomatoes, grilled onions, avocado, & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with fresh salsa
sandwiches
B.L.T sandwich
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on your choice of toasted bread
grilled cheese sandwich
american cheese, with your choice of toasted bread
french dip sandwich
thinly sliced sirloin, topped with melted jack cheese on a grilled french roll, served with au jus
cheese steak sandwich
grilled sirloin steak, onions, bellpepper, mushrooms, jack cheese on grilled french roll.
steak sandwich
tri-tip, lettuce, tomatoes, on a french roll, served with a pickle
turkey acapulco sandwich
turkey, jack cheese, green chiles, avocado on sourdough bread
tuna melt sandwich
tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese on rye bread
the Cali club sandwich
ham, turkey, tomatoes, avocado & jack cheese on your choice of toasted bread
chicken sandwich
chicken breast, jack cheese, lettuce, bacon & tomatoes on grilled sourdough
classic club sandwich
turkey, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo on white bread
burgers
brunch burger
angus beef, fried egg, bacon, hashbrowns, american cheese & thousand island
club burger
angus beef, bacon, avocado, monterrey jack cheese, lettuce & tomato
cheese burger
angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato
Texas burger
angus beef, grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce
spicy cajun burger
cajun seasoned angus beef, cheddar cheese, jalapeños & onions.
salads
chicken caesar salad
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
cobb salad
turkey, ham, bacon, blue cheese crumble, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, chopped lettuce with your choice of dressing
greek salad
olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, romaine with greek dressing
chicken breast salad
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, cilantro, avocado, tortilla chips with balsamic vinaigrette
a taste of Mexico
breeze burrito
four eggs stuffed with chorizo, onions ortega green chilies, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla, served with fresh salsa & sour cream. with choice of hashbrowns or country potatos.
chilaquiles
eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chorizo onions, jalapeños, jack cheese & topped with salsa & tri-tip
breakfast quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, peppers, onions, cilantro, cheddar cheese & jack cheese, served with fresh salsa & sour cream
chorizo scramble
scrambled egg,mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, tomatoes & topped with cheddar cheese and fresh salsa
machaca scramble
scrambled egg, shredded beef, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with salsa
Mexicano omelette
filled with jalapeño chilies, onions, tomatoes, avocado, refried beans, sour cream, jack cheese & topped with fresh salsa
chorizo omelette
filled with mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa
chile relleno omelette
filled with pepper pasilla, tomatoes, onions, jack cheese & topped with chile relleno sauce & sour cream
carnitas skillet
pulled pork, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, topped with two eggs any style, pico de gallo, salsa, avocado, sour cream, served with country potatoes
carnitas benedict
pulled pork, tomatoes, grilled onions, avocado, & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with fresh salsa
healthy options
avocado toast
fresh avocado, drizzled with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes & mixed greens on a whole grain bread
yogurt parfait
layered greek yogurt with honey, fresh strawberries, blueberries & granola
organic steelcut oatmeal
served with strawberries, blueberries & raspberries
fresh fruit
cup of seasonal fruit
protein scramble
egg whites scrambled with chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, aspargus, spinach, onions & garlic, served with fresh fruit and toast.
healthy omelette
egg whites omelette filled with turkey burger, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, cheddar cheese, served with fresh fruit & toast
fun size breakfast
fun size classic french toast
powdered sugar & whip cream
fun size tres leches french toast
thick brioche topped with powdered sugar, tres leches cream, strawberries & whip cream
fun size pancakes
4 little pancakes served with 2 strips of bacon or sausage
fun size breeze
one scrambled egg & fresh hashbrowns, served with a biscuit & country gravy
fun size omelettes
fun size meat lover’s omelette
filled with bacon, sausage & ham, jack, american & cheddar cheese
fun size bacon-spinach omelette
filled with fresh spinach, bacon, mushrooms, american cheese & topped with sour cream
fun size veggie omelette
filled with tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, avocado & cheddar cheese, served with fresh fruit and toast
fun size Californian omelette
filled with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese & topped with sour cream & avocado
fun size Denver omelette
four egg omelette filled with onions, bell peppers, ham & american cheese
fun size Mexicano omelette
filled with jalapeño chilies, onions, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, jack cheese & topped with fresh salsa
fun size Texas omelette
filled with mexican chorizo, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa
fun size chorizo omelette
filled with ground beef, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese & topped with fresh salsa
fun size chile relleno omelette
filled with pepper pasilla, tomatoes, onions, jack cheese & topped with chile relleno sauce
fun size maserati omelette
filled with italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, jack cheese & topped with salsa
fun size benedicts
fun size canadian eggs benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
fun size California benedict
2 strips of bacon, avocado, tomatoes & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
fun size breeze benedict
tri-tip steak, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
fun size veggie benedict
mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
fun size crab cakes benedict
2 crab cakes, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce
fun size salmon benedict
smoked salmon, red onions, chives, avocado & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with holandaise sauce
fun size carnitas benedict
pulled pork, tomatoes, avocado, & poached eggs on an english muffin, topped with fresh salsa
kids menu
classic belgian waffle
with 2 strips of bacon or link sausages or scrambled eggs
little pancakes
4 little pancakes served with 2 strips of bacon or link sausage or scrambled eggs
fun size french toast
1 slice of french toast with 2 strips of bacon or link sausages
my egg
1 egg with 2 strips of bacon or link sausages
kid cheese burger/fries
served with fries
kid grilled cheese/fries
served with fries
sides
Soda/Juice
Coffee/Tea
coffee
decaf coffee
espresso
americano
cappuccino
cafe latte
cafe con leche
flat white
vanilla latte
mocha cafe
matcha latte
hot tea
iced carmel latte
iced caramel macchiato
iced vanilla latte
iced mocha
iced caramel matcha latte
iced matcha latte
iced ube
iced coffee
iced au lait coffee
iced brew tea
hot chocolate
vanilla hot chocolate
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Breeze Café is a Mexican-American breakfast style, embracing the taste of both worlds.
