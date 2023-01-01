Vitality Bowls - Newark, CA
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
35111 Newark Blvd, Newark CA 94560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arteagas Food Center - 5524 Thornton Avenue
No Reviews
5524 Thornton Avenue Newark, CA 94560
View restaurant
Boba Nation - Newark - 2086 Newpark Mall Shop 1036
No Reviews
2086 Newpark Mall Newark, CA 94560
View restaurant
99TeaHouse-ChaChaCha - 3623 Thornton Ave
No Reviews
3623 Thornton Ave Fremont, CA 94536
View restaurant