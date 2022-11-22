A map showing the location of ASA Restaurant - Los AltosView gallery

ASA Restaurant - Los Altos

1,306 Reviews

$$

242 State St

Los Altos, CA 94022

STARTER

OYSTERS (SIX)

$28.00

Half dozen Beau Soleil shucked oysters, out of Miramichi Bay on the Acadian Peninsula, Canada. Near Negauc, New Brunswick. These are smaller sized oysters with medium body meat, sharp brininess followed by a mild sweet finish.

GOLDEN OSTERA CAVIAR

$55.00

Sustainably farmed and hand crafted private batch by Tsar Nicoulai caviar. Served with mini blini pancakes, creme fraiche and chives.

SOUP BOWL

$12.00

Always vegetable inspired. Always delicious.

HOUSE BURRATA

$18.00

Fresh house-made burrata, with EVOO and crostini

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

Gluten-free, vegetarian, and organic. Contains dairy and pine nuts. Lemon preserve olive oil dressing and shaved parmesan.

BLEU ROMAINE

$14.00

Crispy pancetta, creamy blue cheese, chives

WINTER KALE CAESAR

$13.00

Local organic kale, Italian brown anchovy, garlic dressing, shaved Parmigianino Reggiano, garlic and parsley croutons

CLASSIC CAESAR

$13.00

Romaine, Parmigiano, garlic croutons, Italian anchovy dressing

BEET SALAD

$13.00

Organic beets, local apple, toasted caraway seed dressing

PATA NEGRA

$35.00

3.5 oz of thin sliced, 100% acorn fed Pata Negra, baguette, Paesano EVOO with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

GARLIC SHRIMP

$26.00

Wild gulf shrimp, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic

FISH & CHIP

$16.00

Chilled sashimi trout, house Spanish paprika potato chip, lemon aioli, pickled shallots

ANCHOVY BREAD

$12.00

White and brown Italian anchovies over toasted French breadGarlic, spread with lemon aioli (garlic, mustard, lemon and egg yolk, EVOO)

ALBACORE TUNA

$24.00

Seared rare, coriander crusted, pistachio, carrot beure blanc, arugula, truffle salt

BEEF BITES

$21.00

Tenderized, marinated sirloin, sweet smoked paprika herb vinaigrette, arugula

SPANISH POTATOES

$12.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes with sweet-smoked paprika, lots of rosemary, EVVO, Malden Sea Salt, house-made aioli on the side.

CHICKEN LIVER & ONIONS

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken jus with a red wine reduction, mashed potato and chives

PETITE BAGUETTE

$3.50

Served with whipped butter and sea salt

ENTREE

ARRABIATA

$24.00

“Angry Pasta” Traditional spicy spaghetti, EVOO, tomatoes, garlic & arbol chili

MUSHROOM PASTA

$32.00

An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock

CARBONARA

$32.00

Spaghetti pasta, crispy pancetta, black pepper, egg yolk, Parmigiano

MAC AND CHEESE

$25.00