ASA Restaurant - Los Altos
1,306 Reviews
$$
242 State St
Los Altos, CA 94022
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTER
OYSTERS (SIX)
Half dozen Beau Soleil shucked oysters, out of Miramichi Bay on the Acadian Peninsula, Canada. Near Negauc, New Brunswick. These are smaller sized oysters with medium body meat, sharp brininess followed by a mild sweet finish.
GOLDEN OSTERA CAVIAR
Sustainably farmed and hand crafted private batch by Tsar Nicoulai caviar. Served with mini blini pancakes, creme fraiche and chives.
SOUP BOWL
Always vegetable inspired. Always delicious.
HOUSE BURRATA
Fresh house-made burrata, with EVOO and crostini
ARUGULA SALAD
Gluten-free, vegetarian, and organic. Contains dairy and pine nuts. Lemon preserve olive oil dressing and shaved parmesan.
BLEU ROMAINE
Crispy pancetta, creamy blue cheese, chives
WINTER KALE CAESAR
Local organic kale, Italian brown anchovy, garlic dressing, shaved Parmigianino Reggiano, garlic and parsley croutons
CLASSIC CAESAR
Romaine, Parmigiano, garlic croutons, Italian anchovy dressing
BEET SALAD
Organic beets, local apple, toasted caraway seed dressing
PATA NEGRA
3.5 oz of thin sliced, 100% acorn fed Pata Negra, baguette, Paesano EVOO with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
GARLIC SHRIMP
Wild gulf shrimp, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic
FISH & CHIP
Chilled sashimi trout, house Spanish paprika potato chip, lemon aioli, pickled shallots
ANCHOVY BREAD
White and brown Italian anchovies over toasted French breadGarlic, spread with lemon aioli (garlic, mustard, lemon and egg yolk, EVOO)
ALBACORE TUNA
Seared rare, coriander crusted, pistachio, carrot beure blanc, arugula, truffle salt
BEEF BITES
Tenderized, marinated sirloin, sweet smoked paprika herb vinaigrette, arugula
SPANISH POTATOES
Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes with sweet-smoked paprika, lots of rosemary, EVVO, Malden Sea Salt, house-made aioli on the side.
CHICKEN LIVER & ONIONS
Chicken jus with a red wine reduction, mashed potato and chives
PETITE BAGUETTE
Served with whipped butter and sea salt