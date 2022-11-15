Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crab Bay

review star

No reviews yet

3210 South White Road

San Jose, CA 95148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp
Combo #1
Garlic Noodles

Appetizers

Gumbo

$8.00

Chicken Wings 6pc

$8.00

6 pcs

Chicken Wings 12pc

$14.00

12 pcs

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Oysters(12)

$12.00

Fried Shrimp(14)

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Wrap(12)

$12.00

Fried Fish (8)

$10.00

Garlic Parmesan Frog Legs(8)

$16.00

Fish Taco(3)

$12.00

3 pcs

Shrimp Taco(3)

$12.00

Oyster Taco(3)

$12.00

Combo

Combo #1

Combo #1

$50.00

Total of 3 Pounds

Combo #2

$79.00

Combo #3

$108.00

A La Carte

Dungeness Crab

$55.00

1.75 - 2 lbs

Lobster

$55.00

1.25 - 1.5 lbs

King Crab Legs

$65.00

1 lbs

Snow Crab Legs

$45.00

1 lbs

Crawfish

$16.00

1 lbs

Clams

$16.00

1 lbs

Shrimp

$16.00

1 lbs

Mussels

$16.00

1 lbs

Periwinkles

$16.00

1 lbs

Headless Shrimp

$18.00

Crispy Baskets

Fried Fish(8) W/Fries

$14.00

Fried Shrimp(12) W/Fries

$14.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab (2) W/Fries

$16.00

Chicken Tender(4) W/Fries

$10.00

PO' Boy & Rolls

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Served With Fries

CatFish PO' Boy

$15.00

Served With Fries

Shrimp PO' Boy

Shrimp PO' Boy

$15.00

Served With Fries

Soft Shell Crab PO' Boy

$17.00

Served With Fries

Oyster PO' Boy

$17.00

Served With Fries

Rice & Noodles

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$10.00

Lobster Garlic Noodles

$32.00

1.25 - 1.5 lbs

Whole Crab Garlic Noodles

$45.00

Jambalaya

$16.00

Cajun Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl

$16.00

Blackened Catfish Rice Bowl

$16.00

Shellfish Combo Rice Bowl

$18.00

Shrimp, Mussels & Clams

Hotlink Rice Bowl

$16.00

10pcs of Louisiana hotlink served over steam rice and broccoli

Shrimp rice bowl

$18.00

10pcs of shrimp served over steam rice and broccoli

Sides

Regular Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Cajun Garlic Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Boiled Eggs(2)

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Ramen

$3.00

Extras

Boiled Potatoes(3)

$3.00

Corn on the Cob (1)

$1.00

Hotlink Sausage(10)

$5.00

Extra Sauce

House Special(4 oz)

$3.95

Backyard Boil(4 oz)

$3.95

The Whole Nine Yards(4 oz)

$3.95

Garlic Butter(4 oz)

$3.95

Lemon Pepper(4 oz)

$3.95

Butter(4 oz)

$3.95

Creamy Cajun(4 oz)

$3.95

Dessert

Beignets

$5.00

4pcs

Ice Cream

$5.00

Party Trays

Mac and Cheese Tray

$62.00

Garlic Noodle Tray

$35.00

Jambalaya Tray

$75.00

Cajun Shrimp Fried Rice Tray

$45.00

Calamari Tray

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Crab Bay specializes in boiled Cajun Seafood. We serve local craft, domestic beer, and cocktail drinks. We offer po'boy and rolls, fresh oysters, and other entrees.

Location

3210 South White Road, San Jose, CA 95148

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Backyard Bayou - SJ
orange starNo Reviews
3210 S White Rd San Jose, CA 95148
View restaurantnext
Tastea - San Jose - Evergreen
orange starNo Reviews
3247 South White Rd. San Jose, CA 95148
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - San Jose CA
orange star4.7 • 975
2200 Eastridge Loop San Jose, CA 95122
View restaurantnext
Le Créme Cafe
orange star4.4 • 161
3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134 San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext
Curry Pizza House - San Jose (Evergreen)
orange star4.7 • 4,136
4035 Evergreen Village Sq (STE: 10) San Jose, CA 95135
View restaurantnext
24 Beach Hut Deli - 24 San Jose (Silver Creek)
orange star4.4 • 1,691
4878 San Felipe Rd San Jose, CA 95135
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
orange star4.7 • 6,596
1401 Kooser rd San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston