San Pedro Social & Slice of Homage
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
San Pedro Social brings games, food, entertainment, and FUN to the historic heart of Downtown San José. We offer a choice of bowling, arcade games, pinball, pool, skee ball, shuffleboard, hoops, karaoke, DJs, and streamed sports. Join us for that next celebration or company gathering for groups of all sizes.
Location
163 W Santa Clara, San Jose, CA 95113
