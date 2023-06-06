Main picView gallery

San Pedro Social & Slice of Homage

No reviews yet

163 W Santa Clara

San Jose, CA 95113

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

For the table

Wings

$15.00

Choice of buffalo, Mike's hot honey or jack daniels, BBQ or fire sauce, served with celery & a side of ranch dressing

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Waffle fries seasoned with salt & freshly ground pepper served with ketchup and ranch dipping sauces

Loaded Nacho Fries

$13.00

Waffle fries, cheese sauce, jack cheese, pinto beans, diced tomatos, cilantro, pickled onions, diced avocado, sour cream, avocado cream sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

thick cut onion rings marinated in house sauce, panko breaded served on kale lettuce mix, side of ketchup, house ranch or jack daniels BBQ

Tres Street Tacos

$12.00

3 cane asada tacos served on corn tortillas, guacamole, salsa, cilantro, onion, chips

Ranch Tenders

$11.00

Crispy chicken pieces seasoned with house buttermilk ranch spice blend, celery sticks on kale lettuce mix, ranch, buffalo, dipping sauce

Spiked Popcorn

$6.00

Sweet and spicy tequila-spiked chipotle and caramel sauce mixed with brown sugar, agave nectar, almonds and pecans

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Salads and Bowls

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine and kale mix tossed in homemade caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

The social Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatos, shredded carrots, onion & croutons tossed in house-made ranch dressing

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Choice of beef, chicken or vegige, rice, yellow peppers, jalapeno, onions, topped with chile de arbol sauce, avocado sauce, fresh cilantro

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Chipotle Chicken tenders, butter rice, corn, cherry tomatos, sauteed onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado sauce

Return of The Mac

$13.00

jalapeno mac & cheese, breadcrumb topping

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

seasoned ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, dressing

spcial Smash Burger

$10.00

two seasoned ground beef patties sliced grilled, onion, cheddar cheese, pickels, house sauce, potato bun

The Cubano

$14.00

braised tender pork, thinly sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles, spicy dijon, house-made cuban bread

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

seasoned, breaded chicken pieces, spicy aioli, fire sauce, pickles, brioche bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

slow-cooked steak, grilled mushrooms, yellow peppers, onions, jalapenos, cheese sauce, homemade bread

Sweets

Shakes

$10.00

Strawberry, Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut butter banana

Cool Sundae

$9.00

three scoops of vanilla ice cream, base of oreo cookies, with a choice of KitKat, M&M, or Hershy's chocolate pieces, drizzled with chocolate sauce, caramel, whipped cream & a cherry

Mini Churros

$8.00

bite-size churros tossed in cinnamon sugar with caramel, whipped cream, and a cherry

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Liquid Death

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF RedBull

$5.00

Refill

Coke

Sprite

Diet Coke

Ice Tea

Lemonade

Ginger Ale

Soda Water

Slice of Homage Pizza

Detroit

Detroit Vs Everybody

$45.00

salami, mushroom, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauc, ricotta

Red Head

$38.00

Pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, tomato sauce,

Greek (vegetarian)

$38.00

green bell peppers, red onions, artichoke, kalamata olives & Feta Cheese,

Spicy D

$45.00

green bell peppers, red onions, fresh jalapenos, black olives, bacon, sausage, cupping pepperoni, red pepper flakes

CTS

$45.00

Salmi, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni

Margherita

$34.00

Fresh Mozzarella, basil, chopped garlic, cherry tomato, red onion

DIY Detroit

$35.00

Do it your way

Beehive

$40.00

Detroit Minis

Detroit Vs Everybody -Mini

$35.00

salami, mushroom, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauc, ricotta

Red Head - Mini

$27.00

Pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, tomato sauce,

Greek (vegetarian) - Mini

$27.00

green bell peppers, red onions, artichoke, kalamata olives & Feta Cheese,

Spicy D - Mini

$35.00

green bell peppers, red onions, fresh jalapenos, black olives, bacon, sausage, cupping pepperoni, red pepper flakes

CTS - Mini

$35.00

Salmi, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni

Margherita - Mini

$23.00

Fresh Mozzarella, basil, chopped garlic, cherry tomato, red onion

DIY Detroit - Mini

$22.00

Do it your way

Sicilian

Pizza guy

$46.00

Grandma Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, oregano pecorino romano

Margherita (Vegetarian) Sicilian

$36.00

Grandma Sauce, whole mild mozz, fresh mozz, and oregano pecorino romano

Post Street (vegetarian)

$42.00

Mozzarella, oregano, House-made vodka sauce, grand sauce drizzle

DIY Sicilian

$34.00

Do it your way

New York 14"

American Classica - 14"

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh and Blended Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Genoa Salami, Canadian Bacon, bell pepper, red onion, roasted mushrooms, black olives, bacon, scallions, sausage, cupping pepperoni, garlic infused EVOO

Beehive - 14"

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, pecorino romano, calabrese salami, sausage, calabrian chilli peppers, parsley, orange honey blossom, orange zest

DIY New York/Cheese - 14"

$17.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, Garlic-infused EVOO

Halla Mahalo - 14"

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, pecorino romano, canadian bacon, jalapeno, pineapple, scallion, bacon, garlic-infused EVOO

Margherita (vegetarian) - 14"

$18.00

Grandma sauce, mozarella, pecorino romano, garlic infused EVOO

The Pep - 14"

$21.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, Mozzarella Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, pecorino Romano, Cupping Pepperoni, Garlic infused EVOO, freshly grated Grana padano DOP.

New York 20"

American Classica - 20"

$48.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh and Blended Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Genoa Salami, Canadian Bacon, bell pepper, red onion, roasted mushrooms, black olives, bacon, scallions, sausage, cupping pepperoni, garlic infused EVOO

Beehive - 20"

$43.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, pecorino romano, calabrese salami, sausage, calabrian chilli peppers, parsley, orange honey blossom, orange zest

DIY New York/Cheese - 20"

$32.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, Garlic-infused EVOO

Halla Mahalo - 20"

$43.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, pecorino romano, canadian bacon, jalapeno, pineapple, scallion, bacon, garlic-infused EVOO

Margherita (vegetarian) - 20"

$33.00

Grandma sauce, mozarella, pecorino romano, garlic infused EVOO

The Pep - 20"

$36.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, Mozzarella Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, pecorino Romano, Cupping Pepperoni, Garlic infused EVOO, freshly grated Grana padano DOP.

Cheese Breads

Cheese Bread - Full

$10.00

Garlic-seasoned bread sticks, mozzarella blend

Cheese Bread - Half

$7.00

Garlic-seasoned bread sticks, mozzarella blend

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Bread - Full

$12.00

Garlic-seasoned bread sticks, mozzarella blend

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Bread - Half

$9.00

Garlic-seasoned bread sticks, mozzarella blend

sides

Housemade Ranch

$1.00

Hot Honey Packet

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo sauce

$2.00

Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Vodka Sauce

$3.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Red Onions

$2.00

Scallions

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Bell Pepper

$2.00

Black Olives

$2.00

Kalamata Olives

$2.00

Artichokes

$2.00

Calabrian Peppers

$2.00

Whole Basil Leaf

$2.00

Basil Chiffonade

$2.00

Chopped Parsley

$2.00

Chopped Garlic

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
San Pedro Social brings games, food, entertainment, and FUN to the historic heart of Downtown San José. We offer a choice of bowling, arcade games, pinball, pool, skee ball, shuffleboard, hoops, karaoke, DJs, and streamed sports. Join us for that next celebration or company gathering for groups of all sizes.

163 W Santa Clara, San Jose, CA 95113

