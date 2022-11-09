The Farmers Union imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

The Farmers Union

3,401 Reviews

$$

151 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95113

On Draft

Discretion Accordion Man Marzen, 16oz

$9.00

Dust Bowl Taco Truck Mexican-Style Lager, 16oz

$8.00

Estrella Jalisco, 16oz

$8.00

Narrative Fermentations Knusprig Festbier, 16oz

$9.00

Russian River STS Pilsner, 16oz

$9.00

Sonoma Springs Kolsch, 16oz

$9.00

Temescal Oktoberfest Festbier, 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

21st Amendment, Hell or High Mango Wheat ale 16oz

$8.00

ALLAGASH WHITE ALE, 16oz

$8.00

Drake's Hefeweizen, 16oz

$8.00

Hacker Pschorr weissbier Hefeweizen, 16.9oz

$9.00

Allagash Curieux brl Aged Tripel, 10oz

$12.00

Saisondupont Unfiltered Farmhouse Ale, 9oz

$10.00

The Bruery Mischief Golden Ale, 16oz

$10.00

2 Towns Bad Apple Imperial Cider, 14oz

$10.00Out of stock

2 Towns Made Marion Black Berry Cider, 16oz

$9.00

Almanac Solstice Sour, 10oz

$12.00

Alvarado Street Biggie's Blueberry Sour, 14oz

$10.00

Fieldwork Rainbow Parfait Kettle Sour, 14oz

$10.00

Great Notion Stylus Sour Ale, 14oz

$9.00

Solid Ground Pineapple Cider, 16oz

$10.00

Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha, 14oz

$9.00

The Bruery Terreux Frucht:Cucumber Sour, 14

$9.00

Fieldwork Nighttime Creatures Pumpkin Milk Stout, 14oz

$9.00

Fremont Dark Star Oatmeal Stout(nitro), 14oz

$10.00

Half Moon Bay Calf-eine Coffee Milk Stout 14oz

$9.00

Narrative Fermentations Perk Coffee Stout(nitro), 10oz

$10.00

North Coast No.38 Stout(nitro) 16oz

$9.00

Canned Beer

Ground Breaker Gluten Free IPA, 12oz Can

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Anderson Valley, Gatlin Demnosus, Sour Barley Wine, 22oz Bottle

$9.00

Anderson Valley, Horse Tongue, Sour Barrel Aged Wheat, 22oz Bottle

$9.00

Erdinger N/A Beer

$7.00

Half Moon Bay, Ocho Barrel Magic Beer Genie 2016, Belgian Strong Ale, 750ml Bottle

$13.00

North Coast, Rye Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XVIII Imperial Stout, 500ml Bottle

$17.00

North Coast, Wheat Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XVIII Imperial Stout, 500ml Bottle

$17.00

Port Brewing, Santa's Little Helper, Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels, 12.7oz Bottle

$12.00

The Bruery, Poterie 2015, 100% Ale Aged in Bourbon Barrels, 750ml Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

The Bruery, White Oak 2016, 50% Barrel Aged Wheat Wine- 50% Ale, 750ml Bottle

$12.00

Uinta, Labyrinth 2015, Barrel-Aged Quadrupel Black Ale, 750ml Bottle

$11.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$7.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Latigo De Amor

$14.00

Paloma Negra

$15.00

Ricky Bobby

$14.00

Sangria

$11.00

Farmer's Margarita

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

The Bee's Knees

$15.00

Raspberry Fields Forever

$15.00

Coco Bongo

$15.00

Belini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chuy's Michelada

$12.00

Cucumber Pineapple Mojito

$13.00

Evil Eye

$14.00

High and Low

$8.00

Kiss Street

$14.00

La Chula

$13.00

La Flaca

$13.00

Mango Tamarind Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Raspberry Margarita

$14.00

Rey Leon

$15.00

Reyna De Corazones

$14.00

Sky Guava Martini

$13.00

Strawberry Tamarind Margarita

$14.00

Kiss Street

$14.00

True Love

$14.00

Barrel Aged Cocktails

Barrel Aged Old Fashion

$16.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$15.00

Sparkling Wine by the Glass

Glass of Prosecco

$12.00

Glass of Domaine Carneros Brut

$17.00

Glass of Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$16.00

Sparkling Wine by the Bottle

Danzante DOC, Prosecco Extra Dry, Italy

$55.00

Bottle of Domaine Carneros Brut

$80.00

Bottle of Schramsberg Mirabelle Rose

$75.00

Nicolas Feuillate Champagne, Reserve Brut, Chouilly, France

$75.00

Henriot Champagne, Brut Souverain, Reims, France

$90.00

White Wine by the Glass

Glass of Sonoma Cutrer

$17.00

Glass of Pacific Rim Reisling

$12.00

Glass of Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Glass of Pinot Grigio Stemmari

$11.00

Glass of Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Glass of Wente Chardonnay

$14.00

Glass of Notes Rose

$11.00

White Wine by the 1/2Lt

1/2 Liter of Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$45.00

1/2 Liter of Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

1/2 Liter of Pacific Rim Reisling

$32.00

1/2 Liter of Pinot Grigio Stemmari

$29.00

1/2 Liter of Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

1/2 Liter of Wente Chardonnay

$37.00

1/2 Liter of Notes Rose

$29.00

White Wine by the 1Lt

Angeline Sonoma County Sauv Blanc

$60.00

Pacific Rim Columbia Valley, Wa Reisling

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$85.00

Liter of Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$55.00

Liter of Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Liter of Wente Chardonnay

$70.00

Liter of Notes Rose

$55.00

Red Wine by the Glass

Glass of Michael David Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Glass of Saintsbury Pinot Noir

$17.00

Glass of OZV Zinfandel

$12.00

Glass of Pessimist Red Blend

$17.00

Glass of Imagery Pinot Noir

$14.00

Glass of Humble Pie Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Glass of Nero D'Avola Stemmari

$12.00

Glass of Tablas Creek GSM Blend

$17.00

Red Wine by the 1/2L

Michael David Freakshow Lodi Cab Sauvignon

$40.00

OZV Central Valley Zinfandel

$32.00

Saintsbury Carneros Pinot Noir

$45.00

1/2 Liter of Pessimist Red Blend

$45.00

1/2 Liter of Imagery Pinot Noir

$37.00

1/2 Liter of Humble Pie Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

1/2 Liter of Nero D'Avola Stemmari

$32.00

1/2 Liter of Tablas Creek GSM Blend

$45.00

Red Wine by the 1Lt

Michael David Freakshow Lodi Cab Sauvignon

$75.00

OZV Central Valley Zinfandel

$60.00

Saintsbury Carneros Pinot Noir

$85.00

Liter of Pessimist Red Blend

$85.00

Liter of Imagery Pinot Noir

$70.00

Liter of Humble Pie Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Liter of Nero D'Avola Stemmari

$60.00

Liter of Tablas Creek GSM Blend

$85.00

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$5.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero Can

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

Ginger Ale Fever Tree

$9.00

Ginger Beer Fever Tree(500ml)

$9.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00

Maine Root Beer

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Squirt

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Panna Still Water(500ml)

$5.00

Panna Still Water(Liter)

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Q Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water(500ml)

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water(Liter)

$8.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Red Wines by the Bottle

Taub Family, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder, Napa, CA

$160.00

Duckhorn, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA

$120.00

Heitz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, Valley, CA

$100.00

Silverado, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa valley, CA

$90.00

Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll, Napa, CA

$85.00

Unshackled, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

$60.00Out of stock

Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

$55.00

J. Lohr Hilltop, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

$50.00

Lucas & Lewellen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Ynez, CA

$40.00

Flowers, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA

$85.00

Bouchard Pere & Fils Monthelie, Pinot Noir, Beaune, Cote D'Or, France

$80.00

Antiquum Farm Juel, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

$75.00Out of stock

Patz & Hall, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA

$65.00

Brewer - Clifton, Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, CA

$65.00

Summerland, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA

$60.00

Calera, Pinot Noir, Central Coast, CA

$60.00

Lenamon-Pepi "Negociant", Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, CA

$55.00

Davis Bynum, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, CA

$50.00

Dry Creek Vineyard, Old Vine Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, CA

$60.00

Ironstone, Ancient Vines Zinfandel, Rous Vineyard, Lodi, CA

$55.00

Seghesio, Zinfandel, Sonoma County, Ca

$50.00

The Prisoner, Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA

$90.00

Tablas Creek Cotes De Tablas, GSM, Adelaida District, Paso Robles, CA

$80.00

Saracina "Old Soul", Red Wine Blend, Mendocino County, CA

$50.00

Colome, Malbec, Valle Calchaqui, Salta, Argentina

$55.00

Foppiano, Petite Syrah, Russian River Valley, CA

$50.00

Kautz & Kramer, Cab Franc, Lodi, CA

$45.00

Clos Pegase Mitsuko's Vineyard, Merlot, Carneros, CA

$45.00

3 Rings, Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia

$40.00

Don Paula Malbec, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina

$40.00

Cline, Syrah, Sonoma Coast, CA

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

White Wines by the Bottle

Danzante DOC, Prosecco Extra Dry, Italy

$55.00

Domaine Carneros, Brut, Carneros, CA

$70.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle, Brut Rose, North Coast , CA

$70.00

Nicolas Feuillate Champagne, Reserve Brut, Chouilly, France

$75.00

Henriot Champagne, Brut Souverain, Reims, France

$90.00

Cakebread, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA

$85.00

Migration by Duckhorn, Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills, CA

$75.00

George Duboeuf Pouilly-Fuisse, Chardonnay, Le Clos Devoluet-Durand, Burgandy, France

$70.00

William Fevre Chablis, Chardonnay, Chablis, France

$65.00

Brewer - Clifton, Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills, CA

$60.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard, Chardonnay, CA

$55.00

Chateau Ste Michelle, Chardonnay, Cold Creek Vineyard, WA

$50.00

Saintsbury, Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa, CA

$50.00

Hess Collection Allomi, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA

$45.00

Cambria Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley, CA

$40.00

Bogle Phantom, Chardonnay, Clarksburg, CA

$40.00

Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast, CA

$60.00

Flora Springs, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA

$50.00

Asterolabe, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$45.00

Clos Pegase, Sauvignon Blanc, Carneros/Napa, CA

$40.00

Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$35.00

Napa Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, CA

$35.00

Terlato, Pinot Grigio, Friuli Colli Orientali, Italy

$40.00

Benton-Lane, Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, OR

$35.00

A to Z Wineworks, Pinot Gris, Oregon

$30.00

Mcbride Sisters Black Girl Magic Riesling, CA

$45.00

C.H. Berres, Riesling Spatlese, 2003, Mosel, Germany

$45.00

Cheateau Ste Michelle, Le Rose, Yakima Valley, OR

$40.00

Brassfield Serenity, Rose of Pinot Noir, High Valley, OR

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$13.00

Baker's 7 Year

$15.00

Basil Hayden’s

$13.00

Blanton’s

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

E.H Taylor Small Batch, 100 Proof

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$11.00

Gryphon & Grain 5 year

$15.00

Hancock's Reserve

$15.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Lost Republic

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michter’s

$13.00

Noah’s Mill

$14.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$12.00

Well Bourbon

$10.00

Weller Antique 107

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00Out of stock

Rye

Angel's Envy Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

High West Double-Rye

$13.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$15.00

Lost Republic

$14.00

Michter’s Rye

$13.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Templeton

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Whistle Pig Old World

$25.00

Irish

Bushmills Black Bush

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12 Double Wood

$15.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$17.00

Balvenie 17 Double Wood

$20.00

Balvenie 21 Port Wood

$30.00

Bruichladdich 2007 Unpeated

$14.00

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Compass Box Hedonism

$16.00

Compass Box The Spaniard

$14.00

Dalmore 12

$13.00

Dalmore 15

$16.00

Dewars 12

$11.00

GlenDronach 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Glengrant 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 14

$15.00

Highland Park 12

$14.00

Highland Park 18

$35.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$40.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Laphroig 10

$14.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Cask

$16.00

Macallan 15yr Double Cask

$20.00

Macallan 18 Sherry Cask

$40.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$40.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Well Scotch

$10.00

Other Whiskey

Arkansas 21 Year Applejack

$20.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

High West Bourye

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$11.00

St George Baller Single Malt

$15.00

Suntory Toki Whisky

$12.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$45.00

Vodkas

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Le Citron

$13.00

Grey Goose La Vanille

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Rocket(apple based)

$11.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Elite

$18.00

Tito’s

$12.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Hangar 1 Madarin

$12.00

Gin

Bar Hill

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick’s

$14.00

Monkey 47

$16.00Out of stock

Pur Sloe Gin

$11.00

St. George Dry Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$12.00

Venus Organic #1

$11.00Out of stock

Venus Organic #2

$13.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Cordials

Bailey's

$11.00

Borghetti Espresso Liquor

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Contratto Aperitif

$10.00

Contratto Bitter

$10.00

Emperor Norton Absinthe

$14.00

FernetBranca

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

L. Garnier Green Chartreuse

$13.00

L. Garnier Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

L. Garnier Yellow Chartreuse VEP

$20.00

Pimm's

$11.00

Fortified Wines

Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Port

$13.00

Dow’s 2011 LBV Port

$10.00

Graham’s 10 Year Tawny Port

$12.00

Sandeman 20 Year Tawny Port

$18.00

Sandeman 30 Year Tawny Port

$28.00

Graham’s 40 Year Tawny Port

$40.00

Blandy’s 10 Year Madeira

$10.00

Toro Albala Don PX Gran

$18.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$13.00

Gosling’s

$11.00

La Favorite Agricole

$12.00

Malibu

$11.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$12.00

Ron Hacienda Santa Ana

$12.00

Runhaven Coconut

$11.00

Velvet Falernum

$11.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Tequila Blanco

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Patron Blanco

$15.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Tequila Reposado

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$11.00

Tequila Añejo

Avion 44 Extra Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 Extra Añejo

$30.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$17.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Herradura Cristalino

$17.00

Mezcales

Casamigos

$16.00

Del Maguey Minero

$17.00

Del Maguey San Pablo Ameyaltepec

$22.00

Los Vecinos

$11.00

Brandy

Avare VSOP

$14.00

Chateau De Luabade Armagnac

$25.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Hennessey VSOP

$17.00

Remy Martin 1738

$18.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$30.00

Well Brandy

$10.00

Rare & Limited Bottles

Elmer T. Lee, 105 Proof

$25.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, 100 Proof

$20.00

E.H Taylor Barrel Proof, 103.3 Proof

$45.00

George T. Stagg, 130.4 Proof

$60.00

Michter's 10 year, 94.4 Proof

$30.00Out of stock

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, 105 Proof

$50.00

Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, 107 Proof

$50.00

Rip Van Winkle 12 Year Lot B, 90.4 Proof

$60.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year, 107 Proof

$120.00

Rockhill Single Barrel, 100 Proof

$25.00

Stagg Jr, Barrel Proof, 130.2 Proof

$25.00

Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye, 129 Proof

$45.00

Weller 12 Year, 90 Proof

$25.00

Weller Full Proof, 114 Proof

$30.00

Weller C.Y.P.B

$40.00

Weller Single Barrel, 97 Proof

$35.00

William Larue Weller, 134.5 Proof

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in San Jose's historic San Pedro Square. The Farmers Union serves tradition Gastro Pub fare with 50 draft beers, craft cocktails and a extensive wine selection!

Location

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

Directions

Gallery
The Farmers Union image

