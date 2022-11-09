American
Gastropubs
The Farmers Union
3,401 Reviews
$$
151 W Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA 95113
On Draft
Discretion Accordion Man Marzen, 16oz
$9.00
Dust Bowl Taco Truck Mexican-Style Lager, 16oz
$8.00
Estrella Jalisco, 16oz
$8.00
Narrative Fermentations Knusprig Festbier, 16oz
$9.00
Russian River STS Pilsner, 16oz
$9.00
Sonoma Springs Kolsch, 16oz
$9.00
Temescal Oktoberfest Festbier, 16oz
$9.00Out of stock
21st Amendment, Hell or High Mango Wheat ale 16oz
$8.00
ALLAGASH WHITE ALE, 16oz
$8.00
Drake's Hefeweizen, 16oz
$8.00
Hacker Pschorr weissbier Hefeweizen, 16.9oz
$9.00
Allagash Curieux brl Aged Tripel, 10oz
$12.00
Saisondupont Unfiltered Farmhouse Ale, 9oz
$10.00
The Bruery Mischief Golden Ale, 16oz
$10.00
2 Towns Bad Apple Imperial Cider, 14oz
$10.00Out of stock
2 Towns Made Marion Black Berry Cider, 16oz
$9.00
Almanac Solstice Sour, 10oz
$12.00
Alvarado Street Biggie's Blueberry Sour, 14oz
$10.00
Fieldwork Rainbow Parfait Kettle Sour, 14oz
$10.00
Great Notion Stylus Sour Ale, 14oz
$9.00
Solid Ground Pineapple Cider, 16oz
$10.00
Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha, 14oz
$9.00
The Bruery Terreux Frucht:Cucumber Sour, 14
$9.00
Fieldwork Nighttime Creatures Pumpkin Milk Stout, 14oz
$9.00
Fremont Dark Star Oatmeal Stout(nitro), 14oz
$10.00
Half Moon Bay Calf-eine Coffee Milk Stout 14oz
$9.00
Narrative Fermentations Perk Coffee Stout(nitro), 10oz
$10.00
North Coast No.38 Stout(nitro) 16oz
$9.00
Bottled Beer
Anderson Valley, Gatlin Demnosus, Sour Barley Wine, 22oz Bottle
$9.00
Anderson Valley, Horse Tongue, Sour Barrel Aged Wheat, 22oz Bottle
$9.00
Erdinger N/A Beer
$7.00
Half Moon Bay, Ocho Barrel Magic Beer Genie 2016, Belgian Strong Ale, 750ml Bottle
$13.00
North Coast, Rye Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XVIII Imperial Stout, 500ml Bottle
$17.00
North Coast, Wheat Barrel-Aged Old Rasputin XVIII Imperial Stout, 500ml Bottle
$17.00
Port Brewing, Santa's Little Helper, Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels, 12.7oz Bottle
$12.00
The Bruery, Poterie 2015, 100% Ale Aged in Bourbon Barrels, 750ml Bottle
$22.00Out of stock
The Bruery, White Oak 2016, 50% Barrel Aged Wheat Wine- 50% Ale, 750ml Bottle
$12.00
Uinta, Labyrinth 2015, Barrel-Aged Quadrupel Black Ale, 750ml Bottle
$11.00
Lagunitas IPNA
$7.00
HOUSE COCKTAILS
Latigo De Amor
$14.00
Paloma Negra
$15.00
Ricky Bobby
$14.00
Sangria
$11.00
Farmer's Margarita
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
The Bee's Knees
$15.00
Raspberry Fields Forever
$15.00
Coco Bongo
$15.00
Belini
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Chuy's Michelada
$12.00
Cucumber Pineapple Mojito
$13.00
Evil Eye
$14.00
High and Low
$8.00
Kiss Street
$14.00
La Chula
$13.00
La Flaca
$13.00
Mango Tamarind Margarita
$14.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Mimosa Flight
$16.00
Raspberry Margarita
$14.00
Rey Leon
$15.00
Reyna De Corazones
$14.00
Sky Guava Martini
$13.00
Strawberry Tamarind Margarita
$14.00
Kiss Street
$14.00
True Love
$14.00
Barrel Aged Cocktails
Sparkling Wine by the Glass
Sparkling Wine by the Bottle
White Wine by the Glass
White Wine by the 1/2Lt
White Wine by the 1Lt
Red Wine by the Glass
Glass of Michael David Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
Glass of Saintsbury Pinot Noir
$17.00
Glass of OZV Zinfandel
$12.00
Glass of Pessimist Red Blend
$17.00
Glass of Imagery Pinot Noir
$14.00
Glass of Humble Pie Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
Glass of Nero D'Avola Stemmari
$12.00
Glass of Tablas Creek GSM Blend
$17.00
Red Wine by the 1/2L
Michael David Freakshow Lodi Cab Sauvignon
$40.00
OZV Central Valley Zinfandel
$32.00
Saintsbury Carneros Pinot Noir
$45.00
1/2 Liter of Pessimist Red Blend
$45.00
1/2 Liter of Imagery Pinot Noir
$37.00
1/2 Liter of Humble Pie Cabernet Sauvignon
$32.00
1/2 Liter of Nero D'Avola Stemmari
$32.00
1/2 Liter of Tablas Creek GSM Blend
$45.00
Red Wine by the 1Lt
Michael David Freakshow Lodi Cab Sauvignon
$75.00
OZV Central Valley Zinfandel
$60.00
Saintsbury Carneros Pinot Noir
$85.00
Liter of Pessimist Red Blend
$85.00
Liter of Imagery Pinot Noir
$70.00
Liter of Humble Pie Cabernet Sauvignon
$60.00
Liter of Nero D'Avola Stemmari
$60.00
Liter of Tablas Creek GSM Blend
$85.00
Non-Alcoholic
Apple Juice
$5.00
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
$5.00
Club Soda
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00
Coke
$5.00
Coke Zero Can
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Decaf Coffee
$4.00
Diet Coke
$5.00
Fanta Orange
$5.00
Ginger Ale Fever Tree
$9.00
Ginger Beer Fever Tree(500ml)
$9.00
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Iced Tea
$5.00
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
$5.00Out of stock
Lemonade
$5.00
Maine Root Beer
$5.00
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Mexican Sprite
$5.00
Mexican Squirt
$5.00
Milk
$5.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Panna Still Water(500ml)
$5.00
Panna Still Water(Liter)
$8.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Q Grapefruit Soda
$5.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Red Bull Sugar-Free
$5.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water(500ml)
$5.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water(Liter)
$8.00
Sprite
$5.00
Tomato Juice
$5.00
Red Wines by the Bottle
Taub Family, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder, Napa, CA
$160.00
Duckhorn, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA
$120.00
Heitz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, Valley, CA
$100.00
Silverado, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa valley, CA
$90.00
Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll, Napa, CA
$85.00
Unshackled, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
$60.00Out of stock
Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
$55.00
J. Lohr Hilltop, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
$50.00
Lucas & Lewellen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Ynez, CA
$40.00
Flowers, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA
$85.00
Bouchard Pere & Fils Monthelie, Pinot Noir, Beaune, Cote D'Or, France
$80.00
Antiquum Farm Juel, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
$75.00Out of stock
Patz & Hall, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA
$65.00
Brewer - Clifton, Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, CA
$65.00
Summerland, Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA
$60.00
Calera, Pinot Noir, Central Coast, CA
$60.00
Lenamon-Pepi "Negociant", Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, CA
$55.00
Davis Bynum, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, CA
$50.00
Dry Creek Vineyard, Old Vine Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, CA
$60.00
Ironstone, Ancient Vines Zinfandel, Rous Vineyard, Lodi, CA
$55.00
Seghesio, Zinfandel, Sonoma County, Ca
$50.00
The Prisoner, Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA
$90.00
Tablas Creek Cotes De Tablas, GSM, Adelaida District, Paso Robles, CA
$80.00
Saracina "Old Soul", Red Wine Blend, Mendocino County, CA
$50.00
Colome, Malbec, Valle Calchaqui, Salta, Argentina
$55.00
Foppiano, Petite Syrah, Russian River Valley, CA
$50.00
Kautz & Kramer, Cab Franc, Lodi, CA
$45.00
Clos Pegase Mitsuko's Vineyard, Merlot, Carneros, CA
$45.00
3 Rings, Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia
$40.00
Don Paula Malbec, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina
$40.00
Cline, Syrah, Sonoma Coast, CA
$40.00
Corkage Fee
$25.00
White Wines by the Bottle
Danzante DOC, Prosecco Extra Dry, Italy
$55.00
Domaine Carneros, Brut, Carneros, CA
$70.00
Schramsberg Mirabelle, Brut Rose, North Coast , CA
$70.00
Nicolas Feuillate Champagne, Reserve Brut, Chouilly, France
$75.00
Henriot Champagne, Brut Souverain, Reims, France
$90.00
Cakebread, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA
$85.00
Migration by Duckhorn, Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills, CA
$75.00
George Duboeuf Pouilly-Fuisse, Chardonnay, Le Clos Devoluet-Durand, Burgandy, France
$70.00
William Fevre Chablis, Chardonnay, Chablis, France
$65.00
Brewer - Clifton, Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills, CA
$60.00
Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard, Chardonnay, CA
$55.00
Chateau Ste Michelle, Chardonnay, Cold Creek Vineyard, WA
$50.00
Saintsbury, Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa, CA
$50.00
Hess Collection Allomi, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA
$45.00
Cambria Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley, CA
$40.00
Bogle Phantom, Chardonnay, Clarksburg, CA
$40.00
Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast, CA
$60.00
Flora Springs, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA
$50.00
Asterolabe, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand
$45.00
Clos Pegase, Sauvignon Blanc, Carneros/Napa, CA
$40.00
Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand
$35.00
Napa Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, CA
$35.00
Terlato, Pinot Grigio, Friuli Colli Orientali, Italy
$40.00
Benton-Lane, Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, OR
$35.00
A to Z Wineworks, Pinot Gris, Oregon
$30.00
Mcbride Sisters Black Girl Magic Riesling, CA
$45.00
C.H. Berres, Riesling Spatlese, 2003, Mosel, Germany
$45.00
Cheateau Ste Michelle, Le Rose, Yakima Valley, OR
$40.00
Brassfield Serenity, Rose of Pinot Noir, High Valley, OR
$35.00
Corkage Fee
$25.00
Bourbon
Angels Envy
$13.00
Baker's 7 Year
$15.00
Basil Hayden’s
$13.00
Blanton’s
$16.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00
E.H Taylor Small Batch, 100 Proof
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$15.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$15.00
Four Roses Yellow Label
$11.00
Gryphon & Grain 5 year
$15.00
Hancock's Reserve
$15.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Lost Republic
$14.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Michter’s
$13.00
Noah’s Mill
$14.00
Old Forester
$11.00
Old Forester 100 Proof
$12.00
Well Bourbon
$10.00
Weller Antique 107
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve
$15.00
Wild Turkey 101
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00Out of stock
Rye
Scotch
Balvenie 12 Double Wood
$15.00
Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
$17.00
Balvenie 17 Double Wood
$20.00
Balvenie 21 Port Wood
$30.00
Bruichladdich 2007 Unpeated
$14.00
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte
$16.00
Chivas Regal
$11.00
Compass Box Hedonism
$16.00
Compass Box The Spaniard
$14.00
Dalmore 12
$13.00
Dalmore 15
$16.00
Dewars 12
$11.00
GlenDronach 12
$13.00
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00
Glenfiddich 14
$15.00
Glengrant 12
$11.00
Glenlivet 12
$13.00
Glenlivet 14
$15.00
Highland Park 12
$14.00
Highland Park 18
$35.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$12.00
Johnny Walker Blue Label
$40.00
Lagavulin 16
$18.00
Laphroig 10
$14.00
Macallan 12 Sherry Cask
$16.00
Macallan 15yr Double Cask
$20.00
Macallan 18 Sherry Cask
$40.00
Macallan Rare Cask
$40.00
Oban 14
$16.00
Well Scotch
$10.00
Other Whiskey
Vodkas
Gin
Cordials
Fortified Wines
Rum
Tequila Blanco
Tequila Reposado
Tequila Añejo
Mezcales
Brandy
Rare & Limited Bottles
Elmer T. Lee, 105 Proof
$25.00
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, 100 Proof
$20.00
E.H Taylor Barrel Proof, 103.3 Proof
$45.00
George T. Stagg, 130.4 Proof
$60.00
Michter's 10 year, 94.4 Proof
$30.00Out of stock
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, 105 Proof
$50.00
Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, 107 Proof
$50.00
Rip Van Winkle 12 Year Lot B, 90.4 Proof
$60.00
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year, 107 Proof
$120.00
Rockhill Single Barrel, 100 Proof
$25.00
Stagg Jr, Barrel Proof, 130.2 Proof
$25.00
Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye, 129 Proof
$45.00
Weller 12 Year, 90 Proof
$25.00
Weller Full Proof, 114 Proof
$30.00
Weller C.Y.P.B
$40.00
Weller Single Barrel, 97 Proof
$35.00
William Larue Weller, 134.5 Proof
$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in San Jose's historic San Pedro Square. The Farmers Union serves tradition Gastro Pub fare with 50 draft beers, craft cocktails and a extensive wine selection!
Location
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
