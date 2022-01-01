Downtown restaurants you'll love
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Camote
|$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
|Protein
|$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
|Flautas de Pollo
|$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Scott's Seafood San Jose
200 S. First St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
|Filet Mignon a La Oscar
|$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|MINI
|$11.99
|Side Onions Only
|$0.50
|Taco Asada
|$2.75
GRILL
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
25 N San Pedro St., San Jose
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
|Chicken WIngs
|$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
|Grass-Fed Burger
|$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs
|$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
|Snickerdoodles
|$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
|Baby Cauliflower Cobb
|$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Baha Fish Tacos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
|Smoked Ribs
|$23.00
baby back ribs, bourbon cola bbq sauce, baked beans, habanero slaw, jalapeno cheddar corn bread
|Grilled Farmers Market Veggie Plate
|$17.00
Mushroom, corn, zucchini, asparagus, red onion, avocado, carrots, spanish olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose
|Popular items
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
|Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
|$26.95
Served warm. Fresh lobster meat tossed with lemon-pepper butter. Topped with special house seasonings and fresh herbs.
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
GRILL
San Pedro Square Market Bars
87 N San Pedro St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$13.00
Pueblo Veijo Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Salt On The Rim
|Tito's Moscow Mule
|$14.00
Tito's Vodka, Lime Juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
|Carmelarita
|$14.00
Serrano Infused Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Mango Puree, Agave Syrup, Tajin Rim
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster flavored with fresh herbs and spices, simmered in a creamy tomato based broth.
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
|Vegan Chowder
corn, sweet potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, and spices, made with coconut milk.
Devine Cheese and Wine
27 Devine Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Spring Pea Pasta
|$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
|Tomato Soup
|$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
|Chocolate Pot de Creme
|$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
Uncle John’s Pancake House
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|Popular items
|KIDS MINI PANCAKES
|$8.00
Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg, juice or milk
|SOUTH OF THE BORDER
|$15.50
Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
|BACON & EGGS
|$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
Greenlee's Bakery
1081 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice
|$3.95
A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!
|No Meat Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Fresh Cracked Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$10.75
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked eggs, and cheese
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Combo Platter
|$19.49
|House Mac & Cheese
|Angus Beef Brisket
Amici's
949 Ruff Dr., San Jose
|Popular items
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
|MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
FRENCH FRIES
Tostadas
304 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Churros
|$9.00
|Birria Pizzadilla
|$24.99
|Birria
|$18.00
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
326 Commercial St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
|Scott’s Maine Style Lobster Roll
|$24.95
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Chicken Meets Rice
949 Ruff Dr, San Jose
|Popular items
|Fried Tofu Box (GF) (V)
|$10.95
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free)
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
|Salad Greens (GF)
|$1.95
Combination of vibrant green and red petite whole-leaf lettuces.
|Broth
|$1.50
Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.
Hyland House of Sushi
100 N Almaden ave #182, San Jose
|Popular items
|Philly
|$8.50
salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
|Poke Nachos
|$15.00
Wonton chips topped with sesame seeds, cilantro, avocado, green onion, and our special dressing with tuna and salmon.
|Rainbow
|$17.75
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: salmon, tuna, ebi, avocado
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Refried Beans
|$2.95
cotija cheese
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.95
includes chips, salsa, and guacamole
|Beef Birria Burrito
|$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
The Brit
173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar
|$10.00
crisp romaine | scratch caesar dressing | herb croutons | shaved parmesan
|Classic Fish & Chips
|$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
|Farm Fresh Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
apple bacon jam | parmesan | agave glaze
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$13.00
Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.
|Flautas
|$14.00
Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
150 S First Street, San José
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)
|Pizza Tacos
|$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|SOPA de TORTILLA
|$13.00
tortilla soup: chicken, pasilla chile, roasted tomato, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, crema
|TRES SALSAS + CHIPS
|$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
|CHIMICHURRI TACOS
|$14.50
pan seared skirt steak, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri sauce - 2 Tacos
Valley Water Cafeteria
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Popular items
|Croissant
|$4.10
Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Choice of Meat
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.15
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns & Cheese
|Your Choice of Bagel
|$3.75
Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Choice of Meat
SEAFOOD
Las Cazuelas Restaurant
55 Race St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Juice Fresh Orange Squeeze
|$6.50
|Soda
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
Poor House Bistro
91 S Autumn St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Shrimp Gumbo
Savory "New Orleans" soup made daily and topped with rice.
|Sausage Bread
|$10.95
Crusty french bread stuffed with cheese and Italian sausage, served with creole mustard
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
320 West St John Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza
|$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
1435 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$8.00
Feel like a kid again!
|Margherita
|$15.00
Basil tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil
|French Dip Siders
|$11.00
Thinly sliced roast beef served with Au jus and horseradish
