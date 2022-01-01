Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Must-try Downtown restaurants

LUNA Mexican Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camote$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
Protein$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Scott's Seafood San Jose image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Scott's Seafood San Jose

200 S. First St, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
Filet Mignon a La Oscar$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose image

 

La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose

515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MINI$11.99
Side Onions Only$0.50
Taco Asada$2.75
More about La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub image

GRILL

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

25 N San Pedro St., San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Tacos$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
Chicken WIngs$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
Grass-Fed Burger$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

Avg 3.8 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
Snickerdoodles$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
Baby Cauliflower Cobb$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baha Fish Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
Smoked Ribs$23.00
baby back ribs, bourbon cola bbq sauce, baked beans, habanero slaw, jalapeno cheddar corn bread
Grilled Farmers Market Veggie Plate$17.00
Mushroom, corn, zucchini, asparagus, red onion, avocado, carrots, spanish olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon
More about The Farmers Union
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$26.95
Served warm. Fresh lobster meat tossed with lemon-pepper butter. Topped with special house seasonings and fresh herbs.
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
More about Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
San Pedro Square Market Bars image

GRILL

San Pedro Square Market Bars

87 N San Pedro St, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita$13.00
Pueblo Veijo Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Salt On The Rim
Tito's Moscow Mule$14.00
Tito's Vodka, Lime Juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
Carmelarita$14.00
Serrano Infused Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Mango Puree, Agave Syrup, Tajin Rim
More about San Pedro Square Market Bars
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster flavored with fresh herbs and spices, simmered in a creamy tomato based broth.
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Vegan Chowder
corn, sweet potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, and spices, made with coconut milk.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
Devine Cheese and Wine image

 

Devine Cheese and Wine

27 Devine Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Pea Pasta$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
Tomato Soup$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
Chocolate Pot de Creme$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
More about Devine Cheese and Wine
Uncle John’s Pancake House image

 

Uncle John’s Pancake House

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KIDS MINI PANCAKES$8.00
Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg, juice or milk
SOUTH OF THE BORDER$15.50
Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
BACON & EGGS$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House
Greenlee's Bakery image

 

Greenlee's Bakery

1081 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.8 (657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice$3.95
A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!
No Meat Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Fresh Cracked Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked eggs, and cheese
More about Greenlee's Bakery
Smoking Pig BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Platter$19.49
House Mac & Cheese
Angus Beef Brisket
More about Smoking Pig BBQ
Amici's image

 

Amici's

949 Ruff Dr., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
More about Amici's
Tostadas image

FRENCH FRIES

Tostadas

304 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4 (1575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$9.00
Birria Pizzadilla$24.99
Birria$18.00
More about Tostadas
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck image

 

Scott's Chowder - Food Truck

326 Commercial St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Fish & Chips$13.95
Scott’s Maine Style Lobster Roll$24.95
More about Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
Chicken Meets Rice image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Chicken Meets Rice

949 Ruff Dr, San Jose

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Tofu Box (GF) (V)$10.95
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free)
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Salad Greens (GF)$1.95
Combination of vibrant green and red petite whole-leaf lettuces.
Broth$1.50
Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.
More about Chicken Meets Rice
Hyland House of Sushi image

 

Hyland House of Sushi

100 N Almaden ave #182, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly$8.50
salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
Poke Nachos$15.00
Wonton chips topped with sesame seeds, cilantro, avocado, green onion, and our special dressing with tuna and salmon.
Rainbow$17.75
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Outside: salmon, tuna, ebi, avocado
More about Hyland House of Sushi
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Refried Beans$2.95
cotija cheese
Chips & Guacamole$9.95
includes chips, salsa, and guacamole
Beef Birria Burrito$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Olla Cocina
The Brit image

 

The Brit

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar$10.00
crisp romaine | scratch caesar dressing | herb croutons | shaved parmesan
Classic Fish & Chips$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
Farm Fresh Brussel Sprouts$9.00
apple bacon jam | parmesan | agave glaze
More about The Brit
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos$13.00
Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.
Flautas$14.00
Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.00
Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose image

 

Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)
Pizza Tacos$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SOPA de TORTILLA$13.00
tortilla soup: chicken, pasilla chile, roasted tomato, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, crema
TRES SALSAS + CHIPS$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
CHIMICHURRI TACOS$14.50
pan seared skirt steak, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri sauce - 2 Tacos
More about Zona Rosa
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant$4.10
Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Choice of Meat
Breakfast Burrito$5.15
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns & Cheese
Your Choice of Bagel$3.75
Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Choice of Meat
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Las Cazuelas Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Las Cazuelas Restaurant

55 Race St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1553 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Juice Fresh Orange Squeeze$6.50
Soda$3.50
More about Las Cazuelas Restaurant
Poor House Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Poor House Bistro

91 S Autumn St, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (5144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Gumbo
Savory "New Orleans" soup made daily and topped with rice.
Sausage Bread$10.95
Crusty french bread stuffed with cheese and Italian sausage, served with creole mustard
More about Poor House Bistro
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE image

 

Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE

320 West St John Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
More about Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
The Blue Chip image

 

The Blue Chip

325 S 1st St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$11.99
More about The Blue Chip
Five Points image

 

Five Points

169 West Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
More about Five Points
Restaurant banner

 

Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine

1435 The Alameda, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$8.00
Feel like a kid again!
Margherita$15.00
Basil tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil
French Dip Siders$11.00
Thinly sliced roast beef served with Au jus and horseradish
More about Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine

