Burritos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Greenlee's Bakery
Greenlee's Bakery
1081 The Alameda, San Jose
|No Meat Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Fresh Cracked Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$10.75
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked eggs, and cheese
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$10.75
Sausage mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
More about Olla Cocina
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Beef Birria Burrito
|$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Valley Water Cafeteria
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.15
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns & Cheese
More about La Plaza Taqueria #4
La Plaza Taqueria #4
901 Oakland Road, San Jose
|Burrito Carnitas
|$9.99