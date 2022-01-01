Burritos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve burritos

No Meat Breakfast Burrito image

 

Greenlee's Bakery

1081 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.8 (657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
No Meat Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Fresh Cracked Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked eggs, and cheese
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Sausage mixed with seasoned potatoes, Fresh Cracked Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
More about Greenlee's Bakery
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Birria Burrito$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Olla Cocina
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$5.15
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns & Cheese
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Restaurant banner

 

La Plaza Taqueria #4

901 Oakland Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Carnitas$9.99
More about La Plaza Taqueria #4

