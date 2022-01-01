Evergreen restaurants you'll love

Evergreen restaurants
Must-try Evergreen restaurants

Backyard Bayou image

 

Backyard Bayou

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$10.00
Bayou Bucket$70.00
Soft Shell Crab Po Boy$15.00
More about Backyard Bayou
24 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

24 Beach Hut Deli

4878 San Felipe Rd, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (1691 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
More about 24 Beach Hut Deli
Tastea image

 

Tastea

3247 South White Rd., San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
