Restaurant header imageView gallery

San Pedro Square Market Bars

1,564 Reviews

$$

87 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA 95110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

87 N San Pedro St, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

Gallery
San Pedro Square Market Bars image
San Pedro Square Market Bars image

Similar restaurants in your area

SP2 Communal Bar & Restaurant
orange star3.8 • 2,046
72 N Almaden Ave San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
The Farmers Union
orange starNo Reviews
151 W Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Mochinut - 100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180 San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Hella Good Burgers and Shakes
orange starNo Reviews
87 N San Pedro St Space 123 San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Scott's Chowder House - - St. John
orange starNo Reviews
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Con Azucar Cafe - 101 E Santa Clara St
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Poor House Bistro
orange star4.4 • 5,144
91 S Autumn St San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa San Jose
orange star4.4 • 3,449
1411 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext
Mezcal San Jose
orange star4.0 • 2,461
25 W San Fernando St San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000739 - San Jose Marketcenter
orange star4.6 • 2,377
695 Coleman Ave. San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Luna Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 1,951
1495 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston