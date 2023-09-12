Teske's Germania Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Teske's Germania has been the Bay Area's best in German cuisine since 1980. Come and join us in our traditional Bavarian themed indoor dining rooms or our beautiful Bier Garten!!
Location
255 N. 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113
