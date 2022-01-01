Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hella Good Burgers and Shakes

87 N San Pedro St Space 123

San Jose, CA 95110

Popular Items

Fries
Hella Fried Chicken Sandwich
Waffle Fries

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Banana

$8.00

Cherry

$8.00

Passionfruit

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Sodas

Jones Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Jones Floats

Cola

$6.00

Root beer

$6.00

Orange & Cream

$6.00

BURGERS

Hella Good Burger

$13.25

Hella Insane Burger

$16.25

Hella Veggie

$13.25

Hella Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Hella Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Hella Pastrami Sandwich

$15.25

Hella Fried Chicken Plate

$17.25

Hella Dirty Fries

$10.25

SIDES

Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

SIDE Black Garlic Aioli

SIDE Hella Secret Sauce

SIDE Ranch

SIDE Red Pepper Jam

SOFT SERVE

Vanilla Soft Serve

$6.00

Kids Meal

Lil burger w/ fries

$11.25

Lil grilled cheese w/ fries

$11.25

Lil Chicken Bites w/ Fries

$11.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Simple & straight-forward. We stick to the basics—no gimmicks. One bite & you’ll be saying, “This is HELLA GOOD!”

87 N San Pedro St Space 123, San Jose, CA 95110

