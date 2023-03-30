Restaurant header imageView gallery

Master Shin 100 N Almaden Avenue #182

review star

No reviews yet

100 N Almaden Avenue #182

San Jose, CA 95110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Master Shin's Special

MASTER BOX

MASTER BOX

$14.00

Box filled with Vegetables, Japchae Noodles, Rice and your choice of Protein: Beef/Spicy Pork/Tofu

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$14.00

Rice Bowl with Fresh Vegetables, Egg, and your choice of Protein

Seoul Street Bowl

Seoul Street Bowl

$11.00

Choice of Protein, Rice, vegetables, Noodles, Spicy Tigre Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Spicy Gochujang (Korean Chili Sauce)

Galbi Jjjjjim (Braised Short Ribs)

Galbi Jjjjjim (Braised Short Ribs)

$30.00Out of stock

Tender Beef Short Ribs braised in our savory delicious sauce. Choose your Spice Level.

Spicy Rice Cakes

Spicy Rice Cakes

$12.00

One of the Most Famous Street Foods of Korea. This Rice Cake dish is cooked with Sausage Fish Cakes, EGG, in a spicy red chili broth

LA Short Ribs

LA Short Ribs

$20.00

Grilled Marinated Short Ribs. Grilled with our Sweet and Savory Marinade for 24 hours. Served with Rice, Vegetables, and Kimchi

Better Than Cioppino (BTC)

Better Than Cioppino (BTC)

$30.00Out of stock

Delicious Seafood Medley, in a creamy spicy broth, served with Rice. No Tomatoes

JjaJang Noodles

JjaJang Noodles

$14.00

Our Black Bean Sauce is filled with Flavor as we Add Chewy Udon Noodles and Tender Pork into this umami filled Korean Soul Food Noodle Dish!

EEL Rice

$18.00

Savory EEl and Rice with vegetables. EEl sauce is drizzled right on top

Extra Kimchi

$1.00

Extra Rice

$1.00

STEWS

Spicy Beef Stew

Spicy Beef Stew

$11.00

Delicious and Tender Beef and Egg cooked with Vegetables into our Spicy Hot Beef Broth. This stew will make you put all your Rice into its deep flavor!

Bites

SEAFOOD K PIZZA

SEAFOOD K PIZZA

$20.00

BEST BEER FRIEND! Crispy, Pancake with Seafood and Scallion. Crisped to PERFECTION!

K Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Potato Fries stacked with Cheese, Kimchi, Spicy Mayo, and Gochujang Sauce

Fried Shrimp Combo

Fried Shrimp Combo

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Sweet Potato Fries

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Bai Drink

Bai Drink

$3.00
Ice Drink

Ice Drink

$3.00Out of stock
La Croix Sparkling Water

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.00
Sparkling Water Talking Rain

Sparkling Water Talking Rain

$2.00Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.50
Bottled Water Arrowhead

Bottled Water Arrowhead

$2.00
Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.00
Bang Energy

Bang Energy

$3.50
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.50
Five Hour Energy

Five Hour Energy

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Korean Fare with a Modern Twist

Location

100 N Almaden Avenue #182, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

