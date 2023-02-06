Tacomania - Monterey
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our menu is based on original recipes that go from fresh prime meat never frozen to our secret seasoning to the perfect point of preparation, from our tacos to our burritos you can have the best flavour in town.
Location
5292 Monterey Highway, San Jose, CA 95111
