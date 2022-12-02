El Amigo Restaurant 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Verde

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.25

Made tableside! They way you like it! With avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños and lime juice

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.25

Grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Add Grilled chicken or carne asada for 3.95

Nachos

$14.95

Chips served with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with beans, cheese, mild jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream. Sub carne asada for 3.95

Samplato

$20.50

Enjoy different appetizers in one plate. Guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, quesadillas, nachos, flautas and mini chimichanga

Cocktel de Camaron

Cocktel de Camaron

$22.50

Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado in our housemade cocktail sauce.

Fried Avocado

$12.25

Crispy avocado wedges served with a creamy chipotle sauce and mexican fresh cheese

Mexican Style Calamari

$15.50

Fresh Calamari lightly battered with mexican spices and fried. Served with a special chipotle sauce.

Queso fundidio

$12.99

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$21.75

Shrimp and onions sauteed with cascable chile and a pinch of chipotle, served with tomatoes, avocado, carrots, cheese and romaine lettuce

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.00

Grilled Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, onions, with a boiled egg and special homemade dressing

Taco Salad

$18.50

Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of ground beed, chicken or fajita grilled

Tostada Grande

$17.25

Crispy tortillas with beans and your choice of chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Fajita Salad

$19.95

With your choice of chicken, beef, or veggie fajitas. served over a bed of lettuce.

Black Bean Salad

$19.50

Black beans, chicken breast, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and jalapeno cilantro dressing

Dinner Salad

$6.95

House salad with your choice of dressing

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$17.25

Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Cocido

$17.00

Short ribs and vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Menudo

$15.95

Beef tripe soup

Caldo de Pollo

$16.50

Chicken vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. Try it, you'll love it!

Calado de Pescado

$21.95

Fish vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. Try it, you'll love it!

Calado de Camaron

$22.95

Shrimp vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. Try it, you'll love it!

A La Carte

S/O Enchilada

$6.50

Your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese

S/O Chile Relleno

$7.95

Filled with cheese

S/O Flautas (3)

$12.95

Three flautas your choice of beef, chicken, or veggie

S/O Taco Suave

$6.50

Your choice of carnitas, carne asada, or lengua. Topped with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa

S/O Taco Supremo

$6.95

Carne asada, carnitas, or lengua. Sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatillo salsa

S/O Chiquito Taco (1)

$3.75

Carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas or lengua. Topped with onions, cilantro and tomatillo salsa

Three Chiquito (3) Tacos

Three Chiquito (3) Tacos

$10.50

Carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas or lengua. Topped with onions, cilantro and tomatillo salsa

S/O Crispy Taco

$4.95

Your choice of beef or chicken

S/O Tamale

$6.95

Your choice of chicken, pork, or vegetarian covered with sauce

Mexican Rice

$6.25

Refried Beans

$6.25

Black Beans

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Quart of Salsa

$10.95

Side Guacamole

$6.75

Side of Sour Cream

$1.95

Tortillas

$1.95

Chiles Toreados

$2.95

S/O Pico de gallo

$2.95

S/O Avocado

$4.50

S/O French fries

$5.95

S/O vegetables

$6.95

S/O Queso Fresco

$3.50

S/O Cheese

$3.50

Orden de camarones

$14.95

S/O Tostada

$9.25

Soup cup

$3.95

Soup bowl

$7.95

S/ 1 Egg

$3.95

S/ 2 Eggs

$7.50

S/ country potatoes

$5.95

S/ Hash Browns

$5.95

Side of sauce

$2.50

Quart of mole

$19.99

Quart of cilantro dressing

$17.99

S/ pechuga de polio

$13.50

Specialties

Pan Seared Tilapia

$22.75

Tilapia filets marinated with fresh herbs and pan fried. Topped with avocado, tomatoes, and white poblano sauce

Molcajete con Carne y Camaron

Molcajete con Carne y Camaron

$27.95

Grilled strips of sirloin steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and nopales seasoned with spices and simmered in our special poblano chile sauce. Served in a molcajete bowl and topped with queso fresco and cilantro

Molcajete a la Diabla

$26.95

Fish and shrimp simmered in hot red sauce. Served with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and a salad

Tacos de Pescado

$22.75

Two Baja style tacos with fresh grilled tilapia topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce

Parrillada Cielo Mar y Tierra

$26.50

Grilled chicken, sirloin steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes served with french fries and tortillas

Alambres

$22.95

Grilled carne asada, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, and topped with melted cheese, Served with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream

Camarones a la Crema

$24.95

Sauteed shrimp in a light chipotle cream sauce

Camarones Rancheros

$25.50

Shrimp sauteed in butter with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and El Amigo special sauce

Camarones a la Diabla

$24.95

Sauce made of chile chipotle, chile de arbol, and other spices, This special plate is muy picoso.

Pollo a la Plancha

$23.50

Marinated grilled chicken with fresh herbs. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico de gallo and avocado

Chile Verde

$20.75

Tender pork slowly simmered with garlic, onions, mexican spices and green chile sauce and served with tortillas

Chiles Rellenos

$21.50

Two housemade cjile rellenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and served with tortillas

Fajitas de Camaron

$24.95

Grilled shrimp seasoned with spices, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. You must try it - its good!

Plato de Carnitas

$21.95

Slow roasted pork served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Plato de Carne Asada

$21.95

Mexican cut top sirloin. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole

Tacos Suaves (2 Soft Tacos)

$19.75

Two tacos filled with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, pollo asado or lengua, Topped with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.

Steak a la Mexicana

$21.25

Strips of sirloin steak seasoned with garlic, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes and served with tortillas.

Platos de Combinacion

Served with Rice, beans, and salad. Please no substitutions.

El Chico

$14.95

Choose 1 item. Served with Rice, beans, and salad. Please no substitutions.

El Mediano

$16.95

Choose 2 different items. Served with Rice, beans, and salad. Please no substitutions.

El Grande

$20.25

Choose 3 different items. Served with Rice, beans, and salad. Please no substitutions.

Platos Favoritos

Served with Rice, beans, and salad.

Milanesa de Pollo

$22.75

Thin sliced chicken breast lightly breaded and fried

Flautas

$19.25

Three crispy fried tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Chimichanga

$20.50

Large flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Deep fried and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Sub shrimp for 2.95

Chile Colorado

$22.25

Seasoned chunks or top sirloin, slowly simmered in red chili sauce and served with tortillas

Tamales

$18.95

Two chicken, pork or vegetarian tamales topped with red or green chile sauce and cheese

Mole Poblano

$24.50

Chicken simmered in a sauce seasoned with ground peanuts, cocoa, and red chiles. Served with tortillas. This authentic recipe was created in the historical town of Puebla, Mexico over 300 years ago!

Baby Pork Ribs (Costillas de Puerco)

$23.25

Slow cooking baby ribs simmered on a special green salsa. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and a salad.

Orden de Burritos

$20.95

Two burritos filled with beans and chile verde, chile colorado or shredded chicken. Covered with salsa and cheese.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$23.25

Your choice of beef, chicken, or combo. Served with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream. and pico de gallo

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$18.25

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, cheese or chicken

Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$21.75

A special sauce seasoned with ground peanuts, cocoa, red chiles, and other spices. This dish is made special for all big occasions in traditional Mexico. Try it!

Enchiladas Suizas

$19.25

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef. Covered with white enchilada sauce and topped with cheese and avocado

Enchiladas Rancheras

$19.25

Flour tortillas filled with ground beef, chicken or cheese. Covered with ranchera sauce and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Enchiladas de Camaron

$23.95

Flour tortillas filled with shrimp, covered with salsa ranchera and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes

$19.95

Flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese. Covered in green sauce and topped with sour cream. Delicioso!

Enchiladas Trio

$21.95

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese, Covered with our three most popular sauces: red, suiza, and verde.

Tacos

$16.50

Fajitas super mixtas

$30.95

Burritos

S/O Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.95

Add rice for .95

S/O Chili Verde Burrito

$11.50

Flour Tortilla filled with Chile Verde, beans, rice and cheese

S/O Chilie Colorado Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with Chile Colorado, beans, rice and cheese

S/O Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, beans, rice and cheese

S/O Grilled Burrito

$12.95

Flour tortilla filled with boiled beans, rice, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, lengua or pollo asado

Amigo Veggie Burrito

$14.50

Flour tortillas filled with rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce. Covered with an avocado-tomatillo salsa, cheese and sour cream

S/o Chimichanga

$14.75

Flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of chile verde, chile colorado or shredded chicken, Topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Amigo Burrito Supreme

Amigo Burrito Supreme

$15.25

Flour tortillas filled with rice, boiled beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, and your choice of Chile Verde, Chile Colorado or Chicken covered with salsa, cheese and sour cream.

Desserts

Fried Banana

$13.00

Sliced bananas cooked in caramelized brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, banana liqueur and served with vanilla ice cream

Churro Sundae

$12.00

Churros dusted with cinnamon-sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Mexican brownie served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate caramel sauce

Flan

$9.00

Caramel custard topped with a caramel glaze and whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$9.50

Vanilla ice cream covered with a crispy crunchy coasting freid topped with cajeta and chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Churros solos

$7.50

Hot chocolate

$5.50

Tortas

Served with fries

Torta azada

$15.95

Grilled steak, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocados served on a sweet roll

Tortas Carnitas

$15.95

Slow cooked pork with chioplte BBQ sauce, beans, onions, and coleslaw served on a sweet roll.

Torta Pastor

$15.95

Breaded chicken breast, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocado served on a sweet roll.

Torts Milanesa

$15.95

Breaded chicken breast, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocado served on a sweet roll.

Vegetarian

Served with rice, beans, and salad

Tacos de Papa

$17.25

Two crispy fried tortillas stuffed with seasonal potatoes

Veggie Fajitas

$20.95

Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots, onions and bell peppers served with tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Flautas

$19.25

Three rolled flour tortillas filled with seasonal potatoes. Topped with sour cream and guacamole

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$19.25

Two queso fresco enchiladas covered with green or red salsa

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$19.75

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, zucchini and tomatoes. Covered with a cream sauce and topped with avocado

Buenos Dias

Breakfast served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.75

Two fresh eggs served on a corn tortilla covered with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese

Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.75

Three fresh scrambled eggs with Mexican pork sausage

Machaca

$17.50

Three fresh eggs with shredded beed, chopped onions, tomatoes, and chile

Breakfast Burrito

$16.25

A flour tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, potatoes, chorizo, bacon, and sour cream, Muy Bueno! Does not include side of tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$15.25

Delicious crispy corn chips simmered in our special salsa, sour cream, mexican fresh cheese, cilantro, and onions, Covered with two over easy eggs. Add chicken or carne asada for 3.95. Does not include tortillas

Mex Breakfast Bowl

$16.50

Homemade country potatoes, chorizo, peppers, onions, fresh jalapenos, topped with two eggs any style and queso fresco

El Amigo Omelette

$14.95

Chorizo, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, topped with avocado, sour cream and queso fresco

California Omelette

$15.95

Mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchino, green onions, avocado, sour cream, jack and american shredded cheese

Pancho Villa Omelette

$16.95

Bacon, chicken, and asada topped with queso fresco and covered with chile verde saice

Breakfast Molcajete

$19.95

Special red salsa with scrambled eggs, prickly pear, and your choice of beef, chicken or chorizo and queso fresco

Chile Verde & Eggs

$15.95

Homemade spicy pork in green salsa with two eggs any style

Kids Menu

Jr Enchilada

$6.50

Jr Quesadilla

$6.50

Jr Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Jr Burger

$6.50

Jr Bean & Cheese

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Water

Barq's Root Beer

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Orange Fanta

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Jr Soda

$1.99

Jr Milk

$1.99

Jr juice

$1.99

Jr choco milk

$2.99

Jr horchata

$2.99

Jr jamaica

$2.99

Jr lemonade

$1.99

Soda water

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.50

Strawberry lemonade

$4.50

Hot chocolate

$5.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.95

Jamaica

$4.95

Tamarindo

$4.95

Juice

Fresh OJ

$6.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Reg OJ

$4.50

Vaso de clamato

$5.50

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos

$4.50

Orange Fanta

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$5.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Sangria Senorial

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.95

Chips and salsas

Extra chips

$1.25

Extra salsa

$0.99

Chips & salsa refill

$1.75

Chips & Salsa To go

$5.95

Cake and corkage fees

Cake fee

$19.95

Bottle wine corkage

$12.95

To go containers

1 Togo item

$0.25

2 To go items

$0.50

3 To go items

$0.75

4 plus To go items

$0.95

Events

Banquet deposit

El Amigo trays

Samplato

$50.95

Enchilada Tray

$52.00

Chile Verde Tray

$79.00

Fajitas Tray

$84.95

Flautas Tray

$59.95

Tamales Tray

$55.95

Burrito Tray

$79.95

Chilaquiles Tray

$58.95

Taco Bar Tray

$79.95

Salad Tray

$38.75

Bean Tray

$26.95

Chips & Salsa

$25.95

Empandas Tray

$78.95

Carnitas Tray

$79.95

Chile Colorado

$79.95

Guacamole Tray

$59.95

Rice Tray

$26.95

El Amigo Packages

Package #1

$24.00

Package #2

$24.00

Package #3

$25.50

Package #4

$27.50

Package #5

$20.50

Guacamole App.

$12.50

Fried avocado

$9.50

Shrimp Skewers

$19.50

Ceviche

$18.00

Empanadas per person

$6.00

Quesadillas app per person

$6.00

Flan per person

$7.00

Churros per person

$6.00

Arrroz con leche

$6.00
Restaurant info

Bienvenidos! Authentic Mexican Food

Website

Location

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95139

Directions

