El Amigo Restaurant
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95139
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Made tableside! They way you like it! With avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños and lime juice
Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Add Grilled chicken or carne asada for 3.95
Nachos
Chips served with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with beans, cheese, mild jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream. Sub carne asada for 3.95
Samplato
Enjoy different appetizers in one plate. Guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, quesadillas, nachos, flautas and mini chimichanga
Cocktel de Camaron
Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado in our housemade cocktail sauce.
Fried Avocado
Crispy avocado wedges served with a creamy chipotle sauce and mexican fresh cheese
Mexican Style Calamari
Fresh Calamari lightly battered with mexican spices and fried. Served with a special chipotle sauce.
Queso fundidio
Salads
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp and onions sauteed with cascable chile and a pinch of chipotle, served with tomatoes, avocado, carrots, cheese and romaine lettuce
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, onions, with a boiled egg and special homemade dressing
Taco Salad
Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of ground beed, chicken or fajita grilled
Tostada Grande
Crispy tortillas with beans and your choice of chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Fajita Salad
With your choice of chicken, beef, or veggie fajitas. served over a bed of lettuce.
Black Bean Salad
Black beans, chicken breast, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and jalapeno cilantro dressing
Dinner Salad
House salad with your choice of dressing
Soups
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Cocido
Short ribs and vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Menudo
Beef tripe soup
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. Try it, you'll love it!
Calado de Pescado
Fish vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. Try it, you'll love it!
Calado de Camaron
Shrimp vegetable soup. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. Try it, you'll love it!
A La Carte
S/O Enchilada
Your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese
S/O Chile Relleno
Filled with cheese
S/O Flautas (3)
Three flautas your choice of beef, chicken, or veggie
S/O Taco Suave
Your choice of carnitas, carne asada, or lengua. Topped with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
S/O Taco Supremo
Carne asada, carnitas, or lengua. Sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatillo salsa
S/O Chiquito Taco (1)
Carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas or lengua. Topped with onions, cilantro and tomatillo salsa
Three Chiquito (3) Tacos
Carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas or lengua. Topped with onions, cilantro and tomatillo salsa
S/O Crispy Taco
Your choice of beef or chicken
S/O Tamale
Your choice of chicken, pork, or vegetarian covered with sauce
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Chips & Salsa
Quart of Salsa
Side Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Tortillas
Chiles Toreados
S/O Pico de gallo
S/O Avocado
S/O French fries
S/O vegetables
S/O Queso Fresco
S/O Cheese
Orden de camarones
S/O Tostada
Soup cup
Soup bowl
S/ 1 Egg
S/ 2 Eggs
S/ country potatoes
S/ Hash Browns
Side of sauce
Quart of mole
Quart of cilantro dressing
S/ pechuga de polio
Specialties
Pan Seared Tilapia
Tilapia filets marinated with fresh herbs and pan fried. Topped with avocado, tomatoes, and white poblano sauce
Molcajete con Carne y Camaron
Grilled strips of sirloin steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and nopales seasoned with spices and simmered in our special poblano chile sauce. Served in a molcajete bowl and topped with queso fresco and cilantro
Molcajete a la Diabla
Fish and shrimp simmered in hot red sauce. Served with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and a salad
Tacos de Pescado
Two Baja style tacos with fresh grilled tilapia topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce
Parrillada Cielo Mar y Tierra
Grilled chicken, sirloin steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes served with french fries and tortillas
Alambres
Grilled carne asada, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, and topped with melted cheese, Served with tortillas, guacamole, and sour cream
Camarones a la Crema
Sauteed shrimp in a light chipotle cream sauce
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp sauteed in butter with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and El Amigo special sauce
Camarones a la Diabla
Sauce made of chile chipotle, chile de arbol, and other spices, This special plate is muy picoso.
Pollo a la Plancha
Marinated grilled chicken with fresh herbs. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico de gallo and avocado
Chile Verde
Tender pork slowly simmered with garlic, onions, mexican spices and green chile sauce and served with tortillas
Chiles Rellenos
Two housemade cjile rellenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and served with tortillas
Fajitas de Camaron
Grilled shrimp seasoned with spices, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. You must try it - its good!
Plato de Carnitas
Slow roasted pork served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Plato de Carne Asada
Mexican cut top sirloin. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole
Tacos Suaves (2 Soft Tacos)
Two tacos filled with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, pollo asado or lengua, Topped with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.
Steak a la Mexicana
Strips of sirloin steak seasoned with garlic, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes and served with tortillas.
Platos de Combinacion
Platos Favoritos
Milanesa de Pollo
Thin sliced chicken breast lightly breaded and fried
Flautas
Three crispy fried tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Deep fried and topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Sub shrimp for 2.95
Chile Colorado
Seasoned chunks or top sirloin, slowly simmered in red chili sauce and served with tortillas
Tamales
Two chicken, pork or vegetarian tamales topped with red or green chile sauce and cheese
Mole Poblano
Chicken simmered in a sauce seasoned with ground peanuts, cocoa, and red chiles. Served with tortillas. This authentic recipe was created in the historical town of Puebla, Mexico over 300 years ago!
Baby Pork Ribs (Costillas de Puerco)
Slow cooking baby ribs simmered on a special green salsa. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and a salad.
Orden de Burritos
Two burritos filled with beans and chile verde, chile colorado or shredded chicken. Covered with salsa and cheese.
Fajitas
Your choice of beef, chicken, or combo. Served with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream. and pico de gallo
Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, cheese or chicken
Enchiladas de Mole
A special sauce seasoned with ground peanuts, cocoa, red chiles, and other spices. This dish is made special for all big occasions in traditional Mexico. Try it!
Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef. Covered with white enchilada sauce and topped with cheese and avocado
Enchiladas Rancheras
Flour tortillas filled with ground beef, chicken or cheese. Covered with ranchera sauce and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Enchiladas de Camaron
Flour tortillas filled with shrimp, covered with salsa ranchera and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese. Covered in green sauce and topped with sour cream. Delicioso!
Enchiladas Trio
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese, Covered with our three most popular sauces: red, suiza, and verde.
Tacos
Fajitas super mixtas
Burritos
S/O Bean & Cheese Burrito
Add rice for .95
S/O Chili Verde Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Chile Verde, beans, rice and cheese
S/O Chilie Colorado Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Chile Colorado, beans, rice and cheese
S/O Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, beans, rice and cheese
S/O Grilled Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with boiled beans, rice, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, lengua or pollo asado
Amigo Veggie Burrito
Flour tortillas filled with rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce. Covered with an avocado-tomatillo salsa, cheese and sour cream
S/o Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of chile verde, chile colorado or shredded chicken, Topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Amigo Burrito Supreme
Flour tortillas filled with rice, boiled beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, and your choice of Chile Verde, Chile Colorado or Chicken covered with salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Desserts
Fried Banana
Sliced bananas cooked in caramelized brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, banana liqueur and served with vanilla ice cream
Churro Sundae
Churros dusted with cinnamon-sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce
Brownie Sundae
Mexican brownie served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate caramel sauce
Flan
Caramel custard topped with a caramel glaze and whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered with a crispy crunchy coasting freid topped with cajeta and chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Churros solos
Hot chocolate
Tortas
Torta azada
Grilled steak, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocados served on a sweet roll
Tortas Carnitas
Slow cooked pork with chioplte BBQ sauce, beans, onions, and coleslaw served on a sweet roll.
Torta Pastor
Breaded chicken breast, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocado served on a sweet roll.
Torts Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocado served on a sweet roll.
Vegetarian
Tacos de Papa
Two crispy fried tortillas stuffed with seasonal potatoes
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots, onions and bell peppers served with tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Flautas
Three rolled flour tortillas filled with seasonal potatoes. Topped with sour cream and guacamole
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two queso fresco enchiladas covered with green or red salsa
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, zucchini and tomatoes. Covered with a cream sauce and topped with avocado
Buenos Dias
Huevos Rancheros
Two fresh eggs served on a corn tortilla covered with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three fresh scrambled eggs with Mexican pork sausage
Machaca
Three fresh eggs with shredded beed, chopped onions, tomatoes, and chile
Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, potatoes, chorizo, bacon, and sour cream, Muy Bueno! Does not include side of tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Delicious crispy corn chips simmered in our special salsa, sour cream, mexican fresh cheese, cilantro, and onions, Covered with two over easy eggs. Add chicken or carne asada for 3.95. Does not include tortillas
Mex Breakfast Bowl
Homemade country potatoes, chorizo, peppers, onions, fresh jalapenos, topped with two eggs any style and queso fresco
El Amigo Omelette
Chorizo, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, topped with avocado, sour cream and queso fresco
California Omelette
Mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchino, green onions, avocado, sour cream, jack and american shredded cheese
Pancho Villa Omelette
Bacon, chicken, and asada topped with queso fresco and covered with chile verde saice
Breakfast Molcajete
Special red salsa with scrambled eggs, prickly pear, and your choice of beef, chicken or chorizo and queso fresco
Chile Verde & Eggs
Homemade spicy pork in green salsa with two eggs any style
Kids Menu
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Water
Barq's Root Beer
Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Fanta
Coffee
Hot Tea
Jr Soda
Jr Milk
Jr juice
Jr choco milk
Jr horchata
Jr jamaica
Jr lemonade
Soda water
Raspberry Iced Tea
Strawberry lemonade
Hot chocolate
Aguas Frescas
Bottled Drinks
Cake and corkage fees
Events
El Amigo trays
Samplato
Enchilada Tray
Chile Verde Tray
Fajitas Tray
Flautas Tray
Tamales Tray
Burrito Tray
Chilaquiles Tray
Taco Bar Tray
Salad Tray
Bean Tray
Chips & Salsa
Empandas Tray
Carnitas Tray
Chile Colorado
Guacamole Tray
Rice Tray
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bienvenidos! Authentic Mexican Food
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95139