Made in Brazil - Brazilian Food - Comida Brasileira

Feijoada Brasileira Completa | Feijoada (Brazilian Staple)

$15.00 Out of stock

PT - A feijoada é o prato nacional do Brasil. Tradicionalmente servida com diversos acompanhamentos, como arroz branco, farofa, laranja em rodelas e couve refogada. EN - Feijoada is a hearty and flavorful stew that is considered to be the national dish of Brazil. This traditional dish is typically made with black beans, a variety of meats such as beef, pork, and sausages, and a blend of spices. Feijoada is traditionally served with a variety of side dishes, such as white rice, farofa (toasted cassava flour), sliced oranges, and sautéed greens such as kale or collard greens.