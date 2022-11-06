Oren's Hummus imageView gallery
Caterers

Oren's Hummus Catering

review star

No reviews yet

707 Redwood Highway

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Build Your Own Family Meal

Orens Deluxe Family Meal

Orens Deluxe Family Meal

$155.00

Generously serves 10 - 12 Choose any combination of skewers and schnitzels along with a large portion of Hummus, Israeli Salad, Green Cabbage, Basmati Rice, four dips, two fries, six desserts, and pita bread. Sauces included. Over a $200 Retail

Orens Family Meal

Orens Family Meal

$69.00

Generously serves 3 - 4 Choose any combination of skewers and schnitzel along with Hummus, Green Cabbage, Israeli Salad, Traditional Tabouli, one dip or side, and two desserts of your choosing. Pita bread and sauces included.

Hummus Bowls

Toppings served on the side. Includes 2 Pitas.
Hummus Moroccan Beef

Hummus Moroccan Beef

$16.00

Hummus with Moroccan spiced ground beef and pine nuts (gf)

Hummus Stewed Mushrooms

Hummus Stewed Mushrooms

$11.95

Hummus with mushrooms and sautéed onions in vegetable broth (gf, v)

Hummus Cauliflower

Hummus Cauliflower

$14.50

Hummus with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, toasted almonds, and chives (gf)

Hummus Lamb

Hummus Lamb

$19.00

Hummus with pomegranate- braised lamb shoulder and fresh mint (gf)

Salad

Large Israeli Salad

Large Israeli Salad

$9.75

Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette (gf, v)

Oren's Fattoush Salad

Oren's Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, and crushed pita chips in lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.50

Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, bell pepper, and imported sheep’s feta cheese (gf)

Grilled Entrée

Beef Kebab

$17.95

Served with authentic Israeli hummus & Israeli salad (gf)

Chicken Skewer

$17.95

Served with authentic Israeli hummus & Israeli salad (gf)

Vegetable Skewer

$17.95

Served with authentic Israeli hummus & Israeli salad (gf, v)

A la Carte Skewer

Falafel & Sides

Green Herb Falafel | Dozen

$10.00

Yellow Garlic Falafel | Dozen

$10.00
Basmati Rice | 6 oz

Basmati Rice | 6 oz

$3.00

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00
Boureka

Boureka

$2.50

Boureka | 6

$12.00

Kids Meals | 10 and under

Schnitzel Dinner

$10.00

Two piece chicken schnitzel with your choice of side.

Skewer Dinner

$10.00

Small skewer with your choice of side.

Desserts

Baklava | 2 Pieces

Baklava | 2 Pieces

$7.00

Phyllo dough, pistachio, and honey layered by hand and baked fresh.

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Bittersweet chocolate with handmade whipped cream and chopped walnuts (gf )

Traditional Malabi

Traditional Malabi

$7.00

Mediterranean custard topped with coconut, pistachios, rose water, and raspberry syrup (gf)

Beverages

Mint Lemonade | 12 oz

$5.00

Samovar Iced Tea | 12 oz

$5.00

Wine

Mt. Hermon White

$18.00

White Blend Galilee, Israel

Mt. Hermon Red

$18.00

Red Blend Galilee, Israel

Covenant Blue C Vlognier

$32.00

Blue C Viognier Upper Galilee, Israel

Yarden Chardonnay

$30.00

Gilgal Cabernet

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Galilee, Israel

8oz Pre Packed | Don't Forget to Add Pita

Authentic Hummus | 8oz

Authentic Hummus | 8oz

$6.50

Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)

Jaffa Style Hummus | 8oz

Jaffa Style Hummus | 8oz

$6.50

A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic (gf,v)

Plain Hummus | 8oz

Plain Hummus | 8oz

$6.50

Classic hummus with no toppings (gf, v)

Babaganoush Eggplant | 8oz

Babaganoush Eggplant | 8oz

$6.50

Fire-roasted eggplant mashed with tahini, garlic, and cilantro (gf, v)

Chunky Eggplant | 8oz

Chunky Eggplant | 8oz

$6.50

Chunky eggplant stewed with tomatoes and garlic (gf, v)

Greek Eggplant | 8oz

Greek Eggplant | 8oz

$6.50

A puree of eggplant, tomato, dill, parsley, and garlic (gf, v)

Oren’s Eggplant | 8oz

Oren’s Eggplant | 8oz

$6.50

Fried eggplant, spices, caramelized onion, egg, and chicken stock (gf)

Romanian Eggplant | 8oz

Romanian Eggplant | 8oz

$6.50

Fire-roasted eggplant mashed with red bell peppers, lemon, cilantro, and garlic (gf, v)

Labane | 8oz

Labane | 8oz

$6.50

Strained yogurt cheese topped with za'atar, tomatoes, and olive oil (gf, v)

Green Cabbage | 8oz

Green Cabbage | 8oz

$6.50

Pickled cabbage (gf, v)

Israeli Salad | 8oz

Israeli Salad | 8oz

$6.50

Chopped cucumber, tomato, onions, parsley, lemon, and olive oil (gf, v)

Marinated Beets | 8oz

Marinated Beets | 8oz

$6.50

Steamed beets in apple cider cilantro vinaigrette (gf, v)

Moroccan Carrots | 8oz

Moroccan Carrots | 8oz

$6.50

Steamed, sliced carrots with olive oil, garlic, and Schug spice (gf, v)

Traditional Tabule | 8oz

Traditional Tabule | 8oz

$6.50

Bulgur, cucumber, tomatoes, herbs, olive oil, and lemon juice (v)

Untraditional Tabule | 8oz

Untraditional Tabule | 8oz

$6.50

Bulgur, corn, cucumber, red onion, kale, lemon, and olive oil (v)

Pickles & Olives | 8oz

Pickles & Olives | 8oz

$6.50

Imported brined pickles and green olives (gf, v)

White Pita | 1

White Pita | 1

$1.00
GF Pita | 1

GF Pita | 1

$1.55
Red Chili Garlic Bottle | 4 oz

Red Chili Garlic Bottle | 4 oz

$4.50
Green Harissa Bottle | 4 oz

Green Harissa Bottle | 4 oz

$4.50
Tahini Bottle | 4 oz

Tahini Bottle | 4 oz

$4.50

Passover

Passover Meal

$75.00

Kids Seder

$20.00

A la Carte Chicken Skewer

$13.50

A la Carte Gefilte Fish | 4 piece

$20.00

A la Carte Chicken thigh | 2 Pieces

$16.00

A la Carte Brisket | .5lbs

$18.00

Ala Carte Schnitzel | 2 Pieces

$12.50

A la Carte Veggie Skewer

$9.00

Box of Matzah

$4.50

8oz Charoset

$10.00

8oz Maror

$6.00

1 Pnt Soup

$7.00

1 Qrt Soup

$10.00

1 Pnt Moroccan Carrots

$14.00

1 Qrt Moroccan Carrots

$22.00

1 Pnt Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

1 Qrt Brussel Sprouts

$20.00

1 Pnt Herb Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

1 Qrt Herb Roasted Potatoes

$20.00

1 Pnt Rice

$6.00

Individual Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Macaroons | 6

$5.50

Btl Mt. Hermon Red

$20.00

Btl Mt Hermon White

$20.00

Btl Domaine de Pellehaut

$20.00

Delivery Fee

$35.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Oren's Hummus is excited to see you all in Marin County! Pickup location is at 707 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley (between Travelodge and Shelter Bay Office Complex) Pickup time: 4-6pm (to start)

Location

707 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

Oren's Hummus image

