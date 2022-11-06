Caterers
Oren's Hummus Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Oren's Hummus is excited to see you all in Marin County! Pickup location is at 707 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley (between Travelodge and Shelter Bay Office Complex) Pickup time: 4-6pm (to start)
Location
707 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Gallery