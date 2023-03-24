Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mazzeh Grill

No reviews yet

5805 Charlotte Drive

San Jose, CA 95123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Joojelicious - Saffron Chicken
Old School - Traditional Koobideh
Saffron Barberry Rice - Zereshk Polo

Public Service Menu

MAZZEH CLASSICS

Old School - Traditional Koobideh

Old School - Traditional Koobideh

$16.00+

Perfectly balanced, seasoned blend of ground beef & lamb grilled over our signature Wood Fire Grill served with Saffron Basmati Rice and grilled tomato -Halal -Gluten Free -Contains Tree Nut

Joojelicious - Saffron Chicken

Joojelicious - Saffron Chicken

$18.00+

Perfectly marinated juicy & delicious lean, boneless chicken thighs grilled over our signature Wood Fire Grill served with Saffron Basmati Rice and grilled tomato -Halal -Gluten Free -Contains Dairy Products

Perfect Couple - Old School + Joojelicious

Perfect Couple - Old School + Joojelicious

$29.00

Can't decide? Have one of each! Joojelicious + Old School grilled over our signature Wood Fire Grill served with Saffron Basmati Rice and grilled tomato -Halal -Gluten Free -Contains Tree Nut -Contains Dairy Products

Vegan Vibe - Vegan Eggplant Stew

Vegan Vibe - Vegan Eggplant Stew

$18.00

Wood Fire grilled Italian eggplant, caramelized onion, tomato paste, and yellow peas slow cooked to perfection served with Saffron Basmati Rice -Gluten Free -Vegan

MAZZEH ESSENTIALS

Chef's Chopped Salad

Chef's Chopped Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, Persian cucumber, red & green cabbage, cauliflower, avocado, and fresh cilantro with Mazzeh tasty vinaigrette dressing -Vegan -Gluten Free

Yogurt Cucumber Dip - Traditional Maast o Khiar

Yogurt Cucumber Dip - Traditional Maast o Khiar

$7.00

Strained yogurt mixed with Persian cucumber & dried mint served with side of Lavash -Contains Dairy Products

Mazzeh Signature Tahini Chipotle Sauce

Mazzeh Signature Tahini Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

-Spicy -Contains Dairy Products

Mazzeh Signature Creamy Basil Sauce

$1.00

-Mild -Contains Dairy Products

MAZZEH SPECIALS

Saffron Barberry Rice - Zereshk Polo

Saffron Barberry Rice - Zereshk Polo

$23.00

Tangy sweet mouth watering Saffron Barberry rice with skewer of Joojelicious -Halal -Gluten Free -Contains Dairy Products

Saffron Barberry Rice - Zereshk Polo

Saffron Barberry Rice - Zereshk Polo

$11.00

Tangy sweet mouth watering Saffron Barberry rice -Vegan -Gluten Free

Saffron Mahi - Salmon Kabob

Saffron Mahi - Salmon Kabob

$25.00Out of stock

Filet of Salmon uniquely marinated in saffron for flavorful, authentic Persian taste grilled over our signature Wood Fire Grill served with Saffron Basmati Rice & grilled tomato -Gluten Free -Contains Finned Fish

Persian Herbal Stew - Ghormeh Sabzi

Persian Herbal Stew - Ghormeh Sabzi

$29.00Out of stock

Special family recipe fresh herbal blend slow cooked to perfection with lean lamb tenderloin served with Saffron Basmati rice -Halal -Gluten Free

Persian Herbed Rice - Sabzi Polo Mahi

$29.00

Special fresh herbs mixed with Basmati rice served with Saffron Salmon Kabob -Gluten Free -Contains Finned Fish

Persian Herbed Rice - Sabzi Polo

$11.00

Special fresh herbs mixed with Basmati rice -Vegetarian -Gluten Free

Veggie Kabob - Vegan Vegetables

$19.00

Assorted seasonal vegetables grilled over our signature wood fire grill served with saffron Basmati rice & grilled tomato -Gluten Free -Vegan

Persian Barley Aash - Aash e Jo

Persian Barley Aash - Aash e Jo

$13.00Out of stock

Warm, hearty stew made of barley, lentils, & beans slow cooked with our family recipe fresh herbs -Vegetarian -Contains Dairy Products

MAZZEH TREATS

Baghlava

Baghlava

$9.00Out of stock

3pcs of sweet pastry made with layers of filo filled with chopped/ground nuts -Contains Tree Nut

Saffron Rice Pudding - Sholezard

Saffron Rice Pudding - Sholezard

$6.00

Rice pudding like you’ve never had before It’s delicate in flavor, but so deeply aromatic & infused with saffron -Vegan -Gluten Free -Contains Tree Nut

Beverages

DIET COCA-COLA CAN

$2.50

COCA-COLA CAN

$2.50

FANTA CAN

$2.50

SPRITE CAN

$2.50

YOGURT MINT SODA

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Pickup Locations: Thursday 3/23->5805 Charlotte Drive. San Jose

Website

Location

5805 Charlotte Drive, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

