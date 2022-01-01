Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve burritos

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.00
refried beans and jack cheese wrapped in an organic flour tortilla
Baja-Cali Wild Cod Burrito$17.00
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Burrito$18.00
3 bacon wrapped shrimp, black beans, honey-chipotle, cabbage slaw
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose

515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Sup Asada$10.99
More about La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
De La Tierra Vegan Food

328 Commercial Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$13.50
your choice of filling, pinto beans, rice, pico, and green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
DLT Breakfast Burrito$13.50
tofu scramble, chile con papas, beans, pico, and green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
kids bean and rice burrito$10.00
bean and rice wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla
More about De La Tierra Vegan Food
SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
Uncle John’s Pancake House

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.00
Large flour tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, avocado, jack and white cheddar, refried beans, salsa, hash browns.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Greenlee's Bakery

1081 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.8 (657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Ham Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
More about Greenlee's Bakery
SANDWICHES

Bill's Café - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
More about Bill's Café - The Alameda
La Plaza Taqueria #4

901 Oakland Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Asada$9.99
Burrito Sup Asada$10.99
Burrito Sup Chorizo$10.99
More about La Plaza Taqueria #4
Sam & Curry

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Burrito$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
Chicken Tikka Burrito$8.95
Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
Lamb Curry Burrito$9.95
Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
More about Sam & Curry
SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chika

300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chika Burrito$16.00
Cilantro rice, black, salsa roja or creamy spicy morita, Chika rotisserie chicken, corn kernels, queso, radish, slaw, red onion, crema
Chika Burrito$16.00
More about Chika
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Super$13.95
Flour tortilla, whole pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.25
Burrito Supreme$16.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, whole beans, your choice of meat and topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K - BCR Burrito$6.95
Beef Birria Burrito$14.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
Chicken Burrito$14.95
shredded chicken, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Olla Cocina
TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BURRITO$14.50
EL PELON BURRITO$15.50
bacon, chorizo, scrambled eggs, jack + cheddar cheese, potato, chipotle mayo
More about Zona Rosa
SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
REGULAR BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$4.50
Refried Beans & melted cheese in a flour tortilla
GRANDE VEGGIE BURRITO$10.10
Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/sour cream, cheese & cabbage.
REGULAR SIFOOD BURRITO$10.20
Grilled Seafood w/bell peppers & onions, rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.
Breaded Halibut w/rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.
More about Dia de Pesca
Valley Water Cafeteria

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$5.15
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns & Cheese
Chorizo Burrito$5.95
Breakfast Super Burrito$7.10
Includes Bacon, Sausage and Ham
More about Valley Water Cafeteria

