Burritos in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve burritos
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
refried beans and jack cheese wrapped in an organic flour tortilla
|Baja-Cali Wild Cod Burrito
|$17.00
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Burrito
|$18.00
3 bacon wrapped shrimp, black beans, honey-chipotle, cabbage slaw
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
La Plaza Taqueria - San Jose
515 McLaughlin Ave, San Jose
|Burrito Sup Asada
|$10.99
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
De La Tierra Vegan Food
328 Commercial Street, San Jose
|Burrito
|$13.50
your choice of filling, pinto beans, rice, pico, and green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|DLT Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
tofu scramble, chile con papas, beans, pico, and green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
|kids bean and rice burrito
|$10.00
bean and rice wrapped in a 10" flour tortilla
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
Uncle John’s Pancake House
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$15.00
Large flour tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, avocado, jack and white cheddar, refried beans, salsa, hash browns.
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
Greenlee's Bakery
1081 The Alameda, San Jose
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
|Ham Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Bill's Café - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
La Plaza Taqueria #4
901 Oakland Road, San Jose
|Burrito Asada
|$9.99
|Burrito Sup Asada
|$10.99
|Burrito Sup Chorizo
|$10.99
Sam & Curry
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Chicken Curry Burrito
|$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
|Chicken Tikka Burrito
|$8.95
Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
|Lamb Curry Burrito
|$9.95
Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
Chika
300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose
|Chika Burrito
|$16.00
Cilantro rice, black, salsa roja or creamy spicy morita, Chika rotisserie chicken, corn kernels, queso, radish, slaw, red onion, crema
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Burrito Super
|$13.95
Flour tortilla, whole pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$7.25
|Burrito Supreme
|$16.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, whole beans, your choice of meat and topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|K - BCR Burrito
|$6.95
|Beef Birria Burrito
|$14.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
|Chicken Burrito
|$14.95
shredded chicken, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
Zona Rosa
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|BURRITO
|$14.50
|EL PELON BURRITO
|$15.50
bacon, chorizo, scrambled eggs, jack + cheddar cheese, potato, chipotle mayo
Dia de Pesca
55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose
|REGULAR BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$4.50
Refried Beans & melted cheese in a flour tortilla
|GRANDE VEGGIE BURRITO
|$10.10
Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/sour cream, cheese & cabbage.
|REGULAR SIFOOD BURRITO
|$10.20
Grilled Seafood w/bell peppers & onions, rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.
Breaded Halibut w/rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.