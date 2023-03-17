A map showing the location of El Halal Amigos LLC 1100 Lincoln Ave, #160View gallery

El Halal Amigos LLC 1100 Lincoln Ave, #160

1100 Lincoln Ave, #160

San Jose, CA 95125

Food

Sharing

Guacamole Fresco & Chips

$11.00

Spicy Queso & Chips

$11.00

Nar-Chos

$18.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Street Tacos

Tacos A La Carte

$3.80

Tacos Plato

$16.00

Tacos Para La Familia

$45.00

$2 Pollo Taco

$2.00

Burritos

Burrito

$14.00

Burrito Super

$16.00

Narcho Burrito

$17.00

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Platos

Enchiladas (2) Authenticas

$18.00

Enchiladas (2) Veganas

$18.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Slow Cooked Barbacoa Costillas

$25.00

Taco Plate Halibut

$19.00

Pescado Frito

$21.00

A La Carte Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Nacho Chesse

$5.00

Side Monterrey Cheese

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Drinks

Aqua Fresca

$5.00

Homemade Horchata

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$4.00

$3 Horchata

$3.00

$3 Agua Fresca

$3.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$11.00

Kids Burrito

$11.00

Lunch Special

Two Taco Lunch Special

$11.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1100 Lincoln Ave, #160, San Jose, CA 95125

Directions

