Cobb salad in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|*Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
2780 Aborn Road, San Jose
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Garden salad with tomato, crisp bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, cucumbers, and blue cheese
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
West Coast Sourdough - San Jose
695 Coleman Avenue, San Jose
|Cobb Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|*Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing