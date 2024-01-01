Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Cobb Salad$16.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$17.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Item pic

 

Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way

2780 Aborn Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$18.00
Garden salad with tomato, crisp bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, cucumbers, and blue cheese
More about Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$17.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$17.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - San Jose

695 Coleman Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - San Jose
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Cobb Salad$16.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$16.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Item pic

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road

