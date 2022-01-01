Chicken burritos in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken burritos
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|S/O Chicken Burrito
|$11.50
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, beans, rice and cheese
Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Chicken Curry Burrito
|$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
|Chicken Tikka Burrito
|$8.95
Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.