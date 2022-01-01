Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken burritos

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
S/O Chicken Burrito$11.50
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, beans, rice and cheese
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Item pic

 

Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Burrito$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
Chicken Tikka Burrito$8.95
Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
More about Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$14.95
shredded chicken, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Olla Cocina

