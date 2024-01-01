Egg sandwiches in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
2780 Aborn Road, San Jose
|Brioche Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Brioche bread scrambled eggs with bacon, ham, and cheese
West Coast Sourdough - San Jose
695 Coleman Avenue, San Jose
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$8.29
Comes in a 4" Size Only! Fresh baked Sourdough roll, topped with our House Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Scrambled Egg and American Cheese. Served Hot & Toasted!