Egg sandwiches in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way

2780 Aborn Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche Egg Sandwich$16.00
Brioche bread scrambled eggs with bacon, ham, and cheese
More about Papas and Eggs - 2070 Old Middlefileld Way
West Coast Sourdough - San Jose

695 Coleman Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$8.29
Comes in a 4" Size Only! Fresh baked Sourdough roll, topped with our House Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Scrambled Egg and American Cheese. Served Hot & Toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - San Jose
Santo Market Inc

245 E. Taylor St., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
2 eggs and cheese
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Choice of tri tip, spam, Portuguese sausage, bacon
More about Santo Market Inc

