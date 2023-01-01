Octopus in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve octopus
More about Santo Market Inc
Santo Market Inc
245 E. Taylor St., San Jose
|Tako (Octopus) Poke by the Tub
|$0.00
Small, medium or large tub of tako poke
|Regular Tako (Octopus) Poke Bowl
|$18.00
Shoyu or spicy octopus with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$17.00
Romain, greens, roasted sprouts, red apple, red onions, tangerines & roasted jalapeño-passion fruit dressing.