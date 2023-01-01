Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Santo Market Inc

245 E. Taylor St., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tako (Octopus) Poke by the Tub$0.00
Small, medium or large tub of tako poke
Regular Tako (Octopus) Poke Bowl$18.00
Shoyu or spicy octopus with rice & furikake OR tofu & cucumbers
More about Santo Market Inc
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus Salad$17.00
Romain, greens, roasted sprouts, red apple, red onions, tangerines & roasted jalapeño-passion fruit dressing.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Dia de Pesca image

SEAFOOD

Dia de Pesca

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (2681 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA de CEVICHE OCTOPUS$6.95
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN & OCTOPUS$6.95
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
More about Dia de Pesca

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Noodle Soup

Corned Beef And Cabbage

Tamales

Fried Fish Balls

Chicken Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Chilaquiles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (44 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston