Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, house pesto aioli, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Duper Burgers

5399 Prospect Road, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (7444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about Super Duper Burgers
BLAST AND BREW image

 

BLAST AND BREW

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$17.00
Toasted Sliced Sourdough Bread, Tomato, Arugula, Mozzarella, Pesto
Chicken Tikka Sandwich$16.00
Freshly Baked Bread, Marinated Chicken, Bell Pepper, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, Jalapenos served with Fries
More about BLAST AND BREW
Hot Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

Avg 3.8 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
spiced honey mustard rub, calabrian chili aioli, brioche
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
Hella Good Burger image

 

Hella Good Burger

87 N San Pedro St Space 123, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hella Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
More about Hella Good Burger
Backyard Bayou image

 

The Crab Bay

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about The Crab Bay
Greenlee's Bakery image

 

Greenlee's Bakery

1081 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.8 (657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich$11.95
Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinlu sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.
More about Greenlee's Bakery
Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
(choice of Garlic Frites or House Salad)Spicy aioli, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Bacon
More about Straits Restaurant
The Plucked Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Plucked Chicken Sandwich$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.45
Mini Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.45
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
More about Blue Rock BBQ
Item pic

 

The Brit

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | avocado | havarti | lettuce | tomato | onion | harissa cilantro aioli | toasted ciabatta roll | brit pub chips
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
house brined, hand dipped fried chicken | napa cabbage slaw | pickled cucumbers | provolone | kimchi aioli | toasted brioche | brit pub chips
More about The Brit
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about New Tandoori Cafe
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings Story Road
Item pic

 

Fire Wings El Paseo

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings El Paseo
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$17.00
broiled chicken breast • french roll
lettuce • tomato • avocado
red onion • swiss cheese • bacon
More about John's of Willow Glen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Ceviche

Calamari

Cheese Fries

Pudding

Chicken Salad

Pies

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston