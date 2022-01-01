Chicken sandwiches in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, house pesto aioli, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries
More about Super Duper Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Duper Burgers
5399 Prospect Road, San Jose
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about BLAST AND BREW
BLAST AND BREW
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$17.00
Toasted Sliced Sourdough Bread, Tomato, Arugula, Mozzarella, Pesto
|Chicken Tikka Sandwich
|$16.00
Freshly Baked Bread, Marinated Chicken, Bell Pepper, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, Jalapenos served with Fries
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
spiced honey mustard rub, calabrian chili aioli, brioche
More about Hella Good Burger
Hella Good Burger
87 N San Pedro St Space 123, San Jose
|Hella Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
More about Greenlee's Bakery
Greenlee's Bakery
1081 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich
|$11.95
Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinlu sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.
More about Straits Restaurant
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
(choice of Garlic Frites or House Salad)Spicy aioli, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Bacon
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|The Plucked Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
More about Blue Rock BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Rock BBQ
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.45
|Mini Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.45
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
More about The Brit
The Brit
173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | avocado | havarti | lettuce | tomato | onion | harissa cilantro aioli | toasted ciabatta roll | brit pub chips
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
house brined, hand dipped fried chicken | napa cabbage slaw | pickled cucumbers | provolone | kimchi aioli | toasted brioche | brit pub chips
More about New Tandoori Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
New Tandoori Cafe
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Valley Water Cafeteria
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
More about Fire Wings Story Road
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Story Road
779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings El Paseo
Fire Wings El Paseo
1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.