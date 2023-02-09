Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackie's Place

review star

No reviews yet

840 N 1st Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate
1 Meat Plate
Small Side

Shareables

Party Wings (6)

Party Wings (6)

$9.00

Our Party Wings are deep fried and hand tossed in your choice of any of our housemade sauces : JP's Original BBQ, Cajun Spice, Peach Habanero, Lemon Pepper or Buffalo. 

Party Wings (12)

Party Wings (12)

$15.00

Our Party Wings are deep fried and hand tossed in your choice of any of our housemade sauces : JP's Original BBQ, Cajun Spice, Peach Habanero, Lemon Pepper or Buffalo. Before you even ask - this is Jackie's Place so of course you can choose 2 different flavors.

"Cracka-Lackin" Chicken Skins

"Cracka-Lackin" Chicken Skins

$7.00

Wake your taste buds up with these chicken cracklings and try this soul food version of chips and dip. Our Cracka-Lackin's are deep fried and served with our housemade sauces : "Set It Off" and "Saucey Chick"

"Scoop's Not Yo" Nachos

"Scoop's Not Yo" Nachos

$16.00

Tortillas Chips AND Fries - our housemade cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions, JP's Original BBQ and "Set It Off" sauce. "Scoop's Not-Yo" Nachos are a Tex-Mex creation brought to our menu by my son.

Sandwiches

Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Beef Brisket on a brioche bun - all the are toppings served on the side.

"Hondo" Hot Link

"Hondo" Hot Link

$15.00

Drippin' Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Things can get a little messy this one but we promise that all the flavor will be worth it. We don't call this one "Drippin'" Fried Chicken Sandwich for nothin'!

Everything is Bigger In Texas Sandwich

$17.00

At Jackie's Place, we are BIG on our names and we live up to them too! Try this sandwich stacked in Smoked Beef Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork and Hot Links if you're hungry and BOLD!

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Pork on a brioche bun - all the are toppings served on the side.

Southern Fried Fish Sandwich

Southern Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Southern Fried Basa Catfish on a brioche bun - all the are toppings served on the side.

Rib Tip Sandwich

Rib Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Barbecued Rib Tips covered in JP's Original BBQ Sauce topped with crispy onion strings on a brioche bun.

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$20.00

2 Meat Plate

$25.00

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$9.10

Soup & Bowls

Seafood Gumbo Soup - Bowl

Seafood Gumbo Soup - Bowl

$18.00

Our Seafood Gumbo Soup is filled with Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage, topped with green onions, served with rice and a cornbread muffin.

Seafood Gumbo Soup - Cup

$10.00

Our Seafood Gumbo Soup is filled with Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, and Andouille Sausage, topped with green onions, served with rice and a cornbread muffin.

Smoked Jackfruit Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Smothered

Oxtails

Oxtails

$27.00Out of stock

Served with rice and a cornbread muffin

Smothered Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

A juicy leg and thigh quarter served over a bed of rice with choice of 2 additional sides and a cornbread muffin!

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00Out of stock

3 Jumbo fried chicken wings paired with a golden waffle. Upgrade your waffle with a special topping or try our cinnamon pecan brown sugar syrup that we call "Jack Sauce".

Waffle

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Small Side

$6.00

Large Side

$10.00

By the Pound

LB Smoked Beef Brisket

$17.00Out of stock

LB Smoked Pulled Pork

$15.00

Rack it Up

Uncle Greg's Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$36.00Out of stock

Homemade Sauces

Jack Sauce

$0.50+

Cinnamon Pecan Brown Sugar Syrup

Saucey Chick

$0.50+

Savory Chicken Sauce

Set it Off

$0.50+

Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Cream

JP's Original BBQ

$0.50+

Thick, Rich and BOLD!

Peach Habanero

$0.50+

Sweet and Spicy!

Tartar Sauce

$0.50+Out of stock

Pickled and Tangy

Chicken Gravy

$0.50+

Á La Carte

1 Fried Fish Fillet

$3.00

1 Hot Link

$2.75

1 Jumbo Chicken Wing

$3.25

Hamburger Bun

$1.00

Hotdog Bun

$1.00

1 BBQ Chicken Quarter

$8.00Out of stock

1 Rib

$4.25Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Cornbread

$2.00Out of stock

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Chicken Breast Patty (Fried)

$5.00

DRINKS

The Juju

$3.00Out of stock

TT's Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Cherry Kool-Aid

$3.00Out of stock

Grape Kool-Aid

$3.00

Bottled Alkaline Water

$4.00

DRANKS - Signature Cocktails

Big Red (2 IDs Required)

$30.00

Gin & Juju

$12.00

Hennesey Sideshow

$16.00

Sprinkle Me

$14.00

Blacker the Berry

$14.00

Girls Trip

$16.00

Unc's Old Fashioned

$16.00

Super Hyphy

$14.00

Golden State

$16.00

BTL & CAN BEER

BTL Bud light

$6.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Estrella

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Stella

$6.00

CAN Budweiser

$6.00

CAN Hazy Green

$6.00

COGNAC

Hennessy

$12.00+

D'usse

$13.00+

Hennessy VSOP Privilege

$16.00+

Martell Blue Swift

$13.00+

Martell VS

$14.00+

Courvoisier

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

840 N 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

