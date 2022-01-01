Crispy chicken in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$18.00
Toasted Brioche Bun, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Fried Egg, Chipotle Slaw served with Fries
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Burgerim San Jose N First
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Crispy Chicken
|$9.99
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$7.99
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
HAMBURGERS
John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$17.00
romaine • avocado • red onion
breaded chicken • croutons • cheddar
choice of dressing