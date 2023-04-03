Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jacks Restaurant & Bar - San Jose

No reviews yet

1502 Saratoga Avenue

San Jose, CA 95129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

N/A BEVERAGES

COFFEE

-Coffee

$3.50

Jack's Special Blend. 100% Arabica. Locally roasted by “America’s Best Coffee”

Decaf Coffee

$3.50
-Cafe Latte

$5.50

-Cafe Mocha

$5.95
-Cappuccino

$4.95

-Espresso

$3.95

-Hot Tea

$4.25

Cafe Americano

$3.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

SODA/TEA

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Sierra Mist

$3.50
Root Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00
Gingerale

$3.50
Pellegrino

$4.95
Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.95

JUICE/MILK

Orange Juice

$4.95+

Apple Juice

$4.95+
Cranberry Juice

$4.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95+

Pineapple Juice

$4.95+

Milk

$3.75+

Chocolate Milk

$3.75+

Almond Milk

$3.75+

Tomato Juice

$4.50+

Jack's Mocktails

Mango Fusion

$8.00

mango purée, house-made sweet & sour, tajin rim

Spring Tonic

$8.00

lime juice, bitters, tonic, fresh rosemary

Strawberry Cooler

$8.00

Fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, lime juice, fresh mint, splash of soda

JACK'S MERCH

Apparel

"2000 Survival" Tee

$18.00

T-Shirt

$18.00

Polo

$28.00

Hoodie

$36.00

Hat

$16.00

Coffee

Reg Coffee Whole Beans

$10.00

Decaf Coffee Whole Beans

$10.00

Reg Coffee Ground

$10.00

Decaf Coffee Ground

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Travel Thermos

$36.00

Fees

Outside Dessert Fee

$2.00

Corkage

$15.00

Weekday Room Fee

$100.00

Weekend Room Fee

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Jack’s is an all-day, any-day kind of place. We’re open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. It’s a family-run business with a focus on genuine, old-school hospitality. Jack’s welcomes guests with an extensive menu that reflects the Marcovici family’s Greek-American heritage and the natural bounty of their California home. You can count on Jack’s for an omelet and coffee before work and a cocktail or a beer after you’ve clocked out. Drop by for a light bite for lunch, a nice dinner, or a quick burger after the movie. We also like to party – so plan on celebrating life’s milestones with us – birthdays, graduations, engagements, weddings, and more. Come on in! A great meal, friends, and family await.

1502 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129

