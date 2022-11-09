Main picView gallery

La Fruta Loka 1600 Saratoga Ave. Unit FC003

Fruta - Vaso de Fruta / Coctel

Gaspacho

$10.00+

Vaso de Fruta tradicional de xyz que contiene fruta fruta fruta limon, jugo y queso.

Caldo de Oso

$7.50+

Vaso de Fruta tradicional de xyz que contiene fruta fruta fruta, limon, jugo y queso.

Fresas con Crema

$6.75

Fresas Frescas con Crema, Lechera, Galletas Marias espolvoreadas, y Whipped Cream.

Fruta - Coctel Clasico

$9.00+

Tu Combo de Frutas pre-Seleccionadas. Escoje de esta seleccion para ahorrar! Mix Uno - Sandilla, Jicama, Pepino Mix Dos - Melon, Jicama, Piña Mix Tres - Sandilla, Piña, Melon Ordenalo LOKA LOKA LOKA para agregarle Cacahuates, y Dulces de Tamarindo y Gomita.

Fruta (Seleccionar)

$9.00+

Construye tu baso de Fruta! Escoje entre 1, 3 o 5 Frutas! Precio de Cantidad Una : $8.50 Tres : $9.50 Cinco : $10 LOKA LOKA LOKA : +$3.75 Opciones: - Sandilla - Pepino - Jicama - Piña - Naranjas - Manzanas - Duraznos - Platanos - Fresas - Melon - Mango - Berries

Bionico

$8.00

Coctel de Fruta con Yogur y Cream. Contiene Hubas, Manzanas, Duraznos, Platano, Melon y Fresas. Incluye Miel, Galletas Marias y Chocolate

Fresas y Platano

$8.25+

Fresas, Platanos y Whipped Cream con seleccion de Lechera, Nutela, y Chocolate. Ordenalo LOKA LOKA LOKA para agrandarlo y agregarle Galletas Marias, una Oblea, Algodones y Miel.

Antojitos (MAIN)

Esquite

$11.50+

Vaso de Maiz con crema blanca, tradicional de Mexico. Ordenalo LOKA LOKA LOKA para hacerlo grande y agregarle papitas y queso Nacho!

Chicharron Preparado - "Duro"

$9.00

Chicharron de Arina con base de Crema y Repollo, decorado con Jitomate, Aguacate, Cueritos de Puerco y Salsa Valentina.

Tostilokos

$12.50+

Papitas Tostitos de xyz con Cueritos de Puerco, Jicama, Pepino, Cacahuates, Limon, Salsa Valentina Sal, Tajin y Chamoy. Ordenalo LOKA LOKA LOKA para agregarle Mango, Dulces Lucas, Dulces Gomitas y Takis espolvoreados.

Esquite Chips

$10.00+

El gran Esquite dentro de la bolsa de papitas de tu escoger. Es compuesto del Maiz, Crema Blanca, Queso Nacho, Papitas Espolvoreadas Jalapeños y Salsa Valentina. Seleccion de Papitas - Doritos Nachos - Takis - Hot Cheetos - Rancheros - Cheetos - Tostitos

Nachos

$11.00+

Tortilla Chips con Queso Nacho, Crema Blanca, Cueritos de Puerco y Salsa Valentina. Ordenala LOKA LOKA LOKA para agrandarla. Selecciona entre Tortilla Chips, Papitas o un Mix! Tambien le agregamos aguacate y pico de gallo.

Cacahuates Preparados

$2.75+

Vaso de Cacahuates Japones con Chile y Limon Ordenalo LOKA LOKA LOKA para convertirlo en el Caldo de Cacahuates que incluye los Cacahuates submerjidos / bañodos con clamas y jumon de naranjas con dulces y chilito.

Vaso Loko - Cajita Loka

$12.00+

El Vaso mas Loko del Mundo! El chamoy de esta creacion baña a gomitas de culebras, pepino, mango, jicama, gomitas de mango, gomitas lucas y gomitas de fruta con chile polvo.

Pepino Bombs

$5.00+

Hollowed Pepinos repletos de limon, chamoy, dulces y cacahuates.

Escamocha

$8.00

Guadalajara

Churritos Preparados

$9.50+

Churritos preparados con Pepino, Jicama, Cueritos, Cacahuates Ordenalos LOKA LOKA LOKA para agrandarlo, y agregarles papitas, Cueritos de Puerco, Clamato, Limon, Chile y Jalapeños.

Tamales

$8.50+

Bolsa de Chicharrones

$3.25

Aguas Frescas / Bevidas

Agua de Mango

$12.00+

Agua Fresca de Mango con xyz Ordenala LOKA LOKA LOKA para agrandarla y agregarle Dulces, Fruta y Chile!

Agua de Tamarindo

$12.00+

Agua Fresca de Pepino con xyz Ordenala LOKA LOKA LOKA para agrandarla y agregarle Dulces, Fruta y Chile.

Agua de Horchata

$12.00+

Agua Fresca de Horchata (Agua de Arroz con Canela) Ordenala LOKA LOKA LOKA para agrandarla, y agregarle un mazapan y un algodon con lechera y galletas marias en el borde del vaso.

Agua de Jamaica

$12.00+

Agua Fresca de Jamaica (Hibiscus) Ordenala LOKA LOKA LOKA para agrandarla y agregarle Dulces, Fruta y Chile!

Jarrito

$4.50+

Jarrito solo o preparado con Chamoy, Tajin y Limon

Clamato-Chico

$8.00+

Bevida de Clamato con Topo Chico

Soda

$2.50+

Water

$3.00

Champurrado

$5.00

Jumex

$3.00

Chucherias (EXTRA)

Bolsita de Dulces

$5.00

Mix de Dulces Mexicanos

Papitas Mex

$5.00

Cacahuates

$1.25

Cacahuates Japones

Churritos - de Sal

$2.00

LOKA LOKA LOKA Catering

50 Personas - LOKA Pack

$250.00

Paquete de Evento para 50 personas Catering Incluye: - Fruta (No Mixta): Sandilla, Jicama, Piña y Pepino -

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Disfruta de la varieda de opciones para satisfacer y refrescarte!

