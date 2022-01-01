Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
ABC Omelette$16.50
Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
Mini Fitness Group Omelette$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Denver Omelette$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
Chorizo Omelette$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎 image

 

Shihlin - BERRYESSA

1477 Berryessa Rd, Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎$12.50
More about Shihlin - BERRYESSA
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Mini Fitness Group Omelette$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
Chorizo Omelette$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Consumer pic

 

Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave

1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Special Omelette$17.95
Choice of 4 Ingredients
Meat Lover's Omelette$19.95
Includes cheese and onions
Egg White Omelette$18.95
Choice of 4 Ingredients
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Chorizo Omelette$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Denver Omelette$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Mini Fitness Group Omelette$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
Denver Omelette$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
Mini Fitness Group Omelette$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
Chorizo Omelette$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Item pic

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
French Garden Omelette$16.50
Goat Cheese, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms and Basil.
Chorizo Omelette$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
All American Omelette$18.00
sausage • bacon • ham • onions
tomato • american cheese
California Omelette$17.00
avocado • mushrooms • tomato
cheddar cheese
ABC - Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Omelette$15.00
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

