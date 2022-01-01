Omelettes in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Mini Chorizo Omelette
|$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|ABC Omelette
|$16.50
Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
|Mini Fitness Group Omelette
|$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Mini Chorizo Omelette
|$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|Denver Omelette
|$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
|Chorizo Omelette
|$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about Shihlin - BERRYESSA
Shihlin - BERRYESSA
1477 Berryessa Rd, Suite 30, San Jose
|Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎
|$12.50
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Mini Chorizo Omelette
|$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|Mini Fitness Group Omelette
|$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
|Chorizo Omelette
|$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
Gunther's Restaurant and Catering - 1601 Meridian Ave
1601 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Special Omelette
|$17.95
Choice of 4 Ingredients
|Meat Lover's Omelette
|$19.95
Includes cheese and onions
|Egg White Omelette
|$18.95
Choice of 4 Ingredients
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Mini Chorizo Omelette
|$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|Chorizo Omelette
|$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|Denver Omelette
|$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Mini Chorizo Omelette
|$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|Mini Fitness Group Omelette
|$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
|Denver Omelette
|$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Mini Chorizo Omelette
|$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|Mini Fitness Group Omelette
|$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
|Chorizo Omelette
|$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Mini Chorizo Omelette
|$12.00
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
|French Garden Omelette
|$16.50
Goat Cheese, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms and Basil.
|Chorizo Omelette
|$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
HAMBURGERS
John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|All American Omelette
|$18.00
sausage • bacon • ham • onions
tomato • american cheese
|California Omelette
|$17.00
avocado • mushrooms • tomato
cheddar cheese
|ABC - Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Omelette
|$15.00