Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Küsan Uyghur Cuisine

1516 N 4th Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Uyghur Chicken Wraps$12.95
Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, home-made Yogurt wrapped with Naan bread.
More about Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps image

 

Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.49
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.00
Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Desi Chicken Wrap image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Desi Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken Seekh Wrap$10.99
More about New Tandoori Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Soup

Wontons

Lamb Shanks

Fish And Chips

Pudding

Vegetable Dumplings

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston