Chicken wraps in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
1516 N 4th Street, San Jose
|Uyghur Chicken Wraps
|$12.95
Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, home-made Yogurt wrapped with Naan bread.
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$13.49
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
New Tandoori Cafe
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
|Desi Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
|Chicken Seekh Wrap
|$10.99