Dia de Pesca

Popular Items
Daily Specials
Taco Sampler
3 small tacos: Salmon, Carne Asada, Grilled Prawn w/choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad, Clam Chowder or Pozole.
3 Fish & Potato Taquitos
3 Fish & Potato Taquitos w/Chipotle, Avocado & Tomatillo sauces; served with Rice, Beans and/or Salad.
Fried Whole Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo or al Cucuy
Deep Fried Whole Tilapia topped w/choice of sauce: Mojo de Ajo (garlic) or Cucuy (spicy); served w/choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad or Fries.
Pozole Verde de Pollo
Pozole, a rich, brothy soup made with chicken, hominy, and green chiles. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro and onion with limes on the side. Served with choice of Tostadas, Tortillas or Crackers.
Tamale & Taco Combo
Chicken or Pork tamale topped w/Green or Red sauce, Sour cream & Cheese and a Prawn Taco. Served w/2 sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.
Tacos
SIFOOD Taco
Grilled Seafood with bell peppers & onions, topped with cabbage, avocado & chipotle sauce. Breaded Seafood topped w/cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle sauce.
MEAT TACO
Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Chorizo: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado & tomatillo sauce. Chickenitza: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chickenitza sauce. Chile Verde: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo. Carnitas: topped with pico de gallo, salsa de molcajete.
VEGGIE Taco
Rice, whole beans, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo & guacamole
Burritos
REGULAR SIFOOD BURRITO
Grilled Seafood w/bell peppers & onions, rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce. Breaded Halibut w/rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.
GRANDE SIFOOD BURRITO
Bigger portion than Regular burrito & w/cabbage, cheese, sour cream & avocado sauce.
REGULAR MEAT BURRITO
Rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, tomatillo & avocado sauce. * No avocado sauce on Chile Verde or Carnitas.
GRANDE MEAT BURRITO
Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/cabbage, cheese & sour cream.
REGULAR VEGGIE BURRITO
Rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, tomatillo sauce, grilled bell pepper & onion.
GRANDE VEGGIE BURRITO
Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/sour cream, cheese & cabbage.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Three eggs scrambled with choice of meat or veggie grilled bell pepper & onion stuffed and rolled in a giant flour tortilla with homemade potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.
Chimichangas
SIFOOD CHIMICHANGA
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of SÍ FOOD, rice, cheese, grilled bell peppers & onions, chipotle sauce, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.
MEAT CHIMICHANGA
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of Meat, rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA
Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
Quesadillas
CHICA SIFOOD QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
GRANDE SIFOOD QUESADILLA
A bigger flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
CHICA MEAT QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
GRANDE MEAT QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
CHICA VEGGIE QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, artichoke, pico de gallo, bell pepper, onion, olive, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
GRANDE VEGGIE QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, artichoke, pico de gallo, bell pepper, onion, olive, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
GRANDE CHEESE QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
Salads
Fajitas
Prawn Plates
Cocteles
CHICO de CAMARON
Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.
COPA de CAMARON
Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.
COPA de PULPO
Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.
COPA de CAMARON y PULPO
Prawn & Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.
EXTRA GRANDE CAMARON
Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.
EXTRA GRANDE PULPO
Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.
EXTRA GRANDE CAMARON y PULPO
Prawn & Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.
SUPER GRANDE CAMPECHANA
Prawn, Octopus & Crab in a zesty tomato broth with avocado, salsa, cilantro, cucumber and onions
Ceviche
TOSTADA de CEVICHE TILAPIA
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
TOSTADA de CEVICHE SHRIMP MEAT
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
TOSTADA de CEVICHE OCTOPUS
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN & OCTOPUS
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
TOSTADA de CEVICHE MIXTA
Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo
Oysters on Half Shell
SiFood Caldos/Sopas (Soups)
CALDO de MARES
Seven Seas Bouillabaisse - clams, green lip mussels, octopus, prawn, fish, crab, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.
CALDO de CAMARON
Prawns, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.
CALDO de PESCADO
Tilapia, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP CUP
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWN
CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP CUP
CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP BOWL
Chamacos / Kids Menu
REGULAR BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Refried Beans & melted cheese in a flour tortilla
GRANDE BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
FRIJOLES CON QUESO
Refried beans topped with a blend of cheeses & tortilla chips for munching
NACHOS CHAMACOS
CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
GRANDE CHEESE QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole
Botanas Mejicanas
NACHOS LA PAZ SIFOOD
SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
NACHITOS SIFOOD
Smaller portion of SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
NACHOS LA PAZ MEAT
Meat choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
NACHITOS MEAT
Smaller portion of Meat choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
VEGGIE NACHOS LA PAZ
Bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
VEGGIE NACHITOS
Smaller version of bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
CHIPS y SALSA
Crunchy chips and house made salsa de molcajete with fresh roasted tomatoes.
CHIPS CON GUACAMOLE Y SALSA
Crunchy chips, guacamole & side of superb picante sauce spiced perfectly for the daring!
CHIPS ONLY
CALAMARI CALIFORNIO
Breaded, deep fried calamari rings with coctail & tartar sauce.
Side Orders
SIDE RICE
SIDE BEANS
SIDE FRIES
House made fries
SIDE CHEESE
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE GUACAMOLE 3OZ
GUACAMOLE 8 OZ
GUACAMOLE 16 OZ
SIDE AVOCADO SLICES
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SALSA 3 OZ
SALSA 8 OZ
SALSA 16 OZ
SALSA 32 OZ
CHIPOTLE SAUCE 8OZ
CHIPOTLE SAUCE 16 OZ
AVOCADO SAUCE 16 OZ
TRES (3) SALSAS
Choice of 3 types of house made Salsa each in a 1 oz container.
SIDE CORN TORTILLAS (3)
SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)
SIDE SALAD
SIDE EXTRA SIFOOD
SIDE EXTRA MEAT
JALAPENO TORREADO
TOSTADA
Dessert
FLAN DE LECHE
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Decadent chocolate mousse cake
PASTEL DE TRES LECHES
Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. Topped with creamy frosting and fresh raspberry sauce.
PASTEL DE COCO
House made coconut cake.
Napkins & Utensils
Beverages
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
BOTTLED SODA
MEXICAN COCA COLA
SQUIRT
JARRITOS
MINERAGUA
TOPO CHICO AGUA MINERAL
MANZANITA SOL
SANGRIA SENORIAL
GATORADE
COCONUT WATER
MARTINELLIS SPARKLING APPLE JUICE
PELLEGRINO CAN
PELLEGRINO MINERAL WATER
AQUA FINA BOTTLED WATER
ICED TEAS
JUICES
MILK 16 OZ
Agua Fresca
Coffee
COLD BREW COFFEE
Rich & chocolatey Barefoot cold brew coffee.
BAREFOOT HORCHATA
House-made horchata with Barefoot coffee Cold Brew
ESPRESSO SHOT
Double shot
LATTE MACCHIATO
Steamed milk stained w/espresso
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso, steamed milk, foam
LATTE
Espresso, steamed milk, froth
AMERICANO
Espresso w/hot water
MEXESPRESSO MOCHA
Espresso, steamed Mexican chocolate, whipped cream
MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE
Cinnamon flavored Mexican chocolate, whipped cream
ADDITIONAL ESPRESSO SHOT
Bottled Beer
Modelo Especial
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Negra Modelo
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pacifico
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Corona
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Corona Premier
Corona Lite
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
XX Lager
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Stella
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Lagunitas
Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
XX Amber
Clausthaler
Brooklyn Special Effects
Lagunitas IPNA
Beer Drinks
Michelada
Your choice of Cerveza, our housemade michelada mix with a tajin rim, served with 2 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Super Michelada
Your choice of Cerveza, our housemade michelada mix with a tajin rim, served with 8 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Chavela
Your choice of Cerveza, freshly squeezed lime juice with a salted rim, served with 2 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Super Chavela
Your choice of Cerveza, freshly squeezed lime juice with a salted rim, served with 8 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pesca-ritas
Pesca-rita Original
100% agave tequila, triple sec and our house made margarita mix. On the rocks best for takeout orders! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pesca-rita de Fruta
100% agave tequila and our house made fruit puree and margarita mix. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pesca-rita Picante
Patron Silver tequila, cointreau liqueur, cucumber water, serrano chili syrup and our house made margarita mix. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pesca-rita Especial de Casa
Don Julio Reposado tequila, cointreau liqueur and our house made margarita mix. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pesca-rita Cadillac
Patron Silver tequila, cointreau liqueur, fresh orange juice and our house made margarita mix, topped with Grand Marnier. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pesca-rita Exotica
Pesca-rita Prickly Pear & Pineapple
Don Julio Blanco tequila, Cointreau liqueur, Prickly Pear juice, Pineapple juice, Pineapple Puree and our house made margarita mix. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pescarita - Strawberry Peach
Specialty Cocktails
Mexican Mule
100% Agave Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Blackberry Mint Mule
Sky Vodka, fresh blackberries, blackberry syrup, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Pomegranate Mule
Sky Vodka, fresh pomegrante juice, pomegranate syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Passion Fruit Mule
Sky Vodka, passion fruit syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Mojito
Rum, lime juice, mint syrup, mineral water.
Mojito Guayaba
Mai Tai
Rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, orgeat syrup, orange curacao and orange juice.
Pina Colada
Rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, pineapple fruit, coconut cream, dark rum.
Mimosa
Champagne and freshly squeezed orange juice.
Where's My Mezcal Honey?
La Luna Mezcal, fresh pineapple juice, fresh squeezed lime juice and honey-pineapple syrup.
Wine
Sangria
House made blend of red or white wine, fruit juices, spirits and liqueurs. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Josh Cellars Chardonnay
Josh Cellars Chardonnay 375ml Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.
