Dia de Pesca

2,681 Reviews

$$

55 N Bascom Ave

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Popular Items

SIFOOD Taco
MEAT TACO
GRANDE SIFOOD BURRITO

Daily Specials

Taco Sampler

$14.00

3 small tacos: Salmon, Carne Asada, Grilled Prawn w/choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad, Clam Chowder or Pozole.

3 Fish & Potato Taquitos

$11.95

3 Fish & Potato Taquitos w/Chipotle, Avocado & Tomatillo sauces; served with Rice, Beans and/or Salad.

Fried Whole Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo or al Cucuy

$15.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Whole Tilapia topped w/choice of sauce: Mojo de Ajo (garlic) or Cucuy (spicy); served w/choice of 2 sides: Rice, Beans, Salad or Fries.

Pozole Verde de Pollo

$14.75

Pozole, a rich, brothy soup made with chicken, hominy, and green chiles. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro and onion with limes on the side. Served with choice of Tostadas, Tortillas or Crackers.

Tamale & Taco Combo

$15.95

Chicken or Pork tamale topped w/Green or Red sauce, Sour cream & Cheese and a Prawn Taco. Served w/2 sides: Rice, Beans or Salad.

Tacos

SIFOOD Taco

$5.35

Grilled Seafood with bell peppers & onions, topped with cabbage, avocado & chipotle sauce. Breaded Seafood topped w/cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo, avocado & chipotle sauce.

MEAT TACO

$4.45

Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Chorizo: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado & tomatillo sauce. Chickenitza: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chickenitza sauce. Chile Verde: topped with cabbage, pico de gallo. Carnitas: topped with pico de gallo, salsa de molcajete.

VEGGIE Taco

$4.45

Rice, whole beans, cheese, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo & guacamole

Burritos

REGULAR SIFOOD BURRITO

$10.20

Grilled Seafood w/bell peppers & onions, rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce. Breaded Halibut w/rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, chopped cucumbers, chipotle & tomatillo sauce.

GRANDE SIFOOD BURRITO

$11.35

Bigger portion than Regular burrito & w/cabbage, cheese, sour cream & avocado sauce.

REGULAR MEAT BURRITO

$9.40

Rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, tomatillo & avocado sauce. * No avocado sauce on Chile Verde or Carnitas.

GRANDE MEAT BURRITO

$10.10

Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/cabbage, cheese & sour cream.

REGULAR VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.40

Rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, tomatillo sauce, grilled bell pepper & onion.

GRANDE VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.10

Bigger portion than Regular Burrito & w/sour cream, cheese & cabbage.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.40

Three eggs scrambled with choice of meat or veggie grilled bell pepper & onion stuffed and rolled in a giant flour tortilla with homemade potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.

Chimichangas

SIFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$14.05

Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of SÍ FOOD, rice, cheese, grilled bell peppers & onions, chipotle sauce, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.

MEAT CHIMICHANGA

$12.95

Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with choice of Meat, rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA

$12.95

Flour tortilla, golden fried, filled with rice, whole beans, cheese, grilled bell pepper & onion, tomatillo sauce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.

Quesadillas

CHICA SIFOOD QUESADILLA

$9.25

A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

GRANDE SIFOOD QUESADILLA

$11.90

A bigger flour tortilla filled with melted cheese & filling of choice, served with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

CHICA MEAT QUESADILLA

$7.25

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE MEAT QUESADILLA

$10.35

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese & filling of choice, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

CHICA VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$5.95

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, artichoke, pico de gallo, bell pepper, onion, olive, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$8.70

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, artichoke, pico de gallo, bell pepper, onion, olive, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.60

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.35

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

Salads

SALAD de CASA

$7.90

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, olives, queso cotija.

SIFOOD SALAD

$13.25

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, olives, queso cotija topped with SÍ FOOD choice.

ENSALADA MEJICANA

$12.75

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, olives, queso cotija topped with MEAT choice.

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Fajitas

SIFOOD FAJITAS

$17.25

Choice of SÍ FOOD sautéed with bell peppers & onions, served with sour cream, cabbage, guacamole & pico de gallo.

MEAT FAJITAS

$15.75

Choice of charbroiled meat sautéed with bell peppers & onions, served with sour cream, cabbage, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Prawn Plates

CAMARONES al MOJO de AJO

$17.25

Prawns sautéed in a buttery garlic sauce.

CAMARONES al CUCUY

$17.25

Prawns sautéed in a devilish picante sauce!

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$17.25

Prawns sautéed in salsa de albañil with bell pepper, onion, tomato, jalapeños and juice.

Cocteles

CHICO de CAMARON

$12.75

Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

COPA de CAMARON

$14.50

Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

COPA de PULPO

$14.50

Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

COPA de CAMARON y PULPO

$14.50

Prawn & Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

EXTRA GRANDE CAMARON

$20.20

Prawn coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

EXTRA GRANDE PULPO

$20.20

Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

EXTRA GRANDE CAMARON y PULPO

$20.20

Prawn & Octopus coctel in a tasty tomato garlic broth.

SUPER GRANDE CAMPECHANA

$25.20

Prawn, Octopus & Crab in a zesty tomato broth with avocado, salsa, cilantro, cucumber and onions

Ceviche

TOSTADA de CEVICHE TILAPIA

$5.75

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE SHRIMP MEAT

$6.25

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN

$6.25

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE OCTOPUS

$6.25

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE PRAWN & OCTOPUS

$6.25

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

TOSTADA de CEVICHE MIXTA

$7.25

Marinated in fresh lime juice with pico de gallo

Oysters on Half Shell

Ostiones a la Mejicana 6

$17.50

6 oysters cooked with Chorizo, topped with Pico de Gallo and Parmesan cheese and a side of Chipotle sauce.

Ostiones a la Mejicana 12

$30.90

12 oysters cooked with Chorizo, topped with Pico de Gallo and Parmesan cheese and a side of Chipotle sauce.

SiFood Caldos/Sopas (Soups)

CALDO de MARES

$18.25

Seven Seas Bouillabaisse - clams, green lip mussels, octopus, prawn, fish, crab, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.

CALDO de CAMARON

$17.25

Prawns, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.

CALDO de PESCADO

$17.25

Tilapia, potato, carrot, celery, green bell pepper in SÍ FOOD broth.

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$5.25

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$8.25

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP CUP

$5.25Out of stock

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWN

$8.25Out of stock

CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP CUP

$5.25Out of stock

CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP BOWL

$8.25Out of stock

Chamacos / Kids Menu

REGULAR BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.50

Refried Beans & melted cheese in a flour tortilla

GRANDE BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.95

FRIJOLES CON QUESO

$4.25

Refried beans topped with a blend of cheeses & tortilla chips for munching

NACHOS CHAMACOS

$4.30

CHICA CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.60

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

GRANDE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.35

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, crowned with salsa fresca, cabbage, sour cream & guacamole

Botanas Mejicanas

NACHOS LA PAZ SIFOOD

$11.75

SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

NACHITOS SIFOOD

$9.75

Smaller portion of SÍ FOOD choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

NACHOS LA PAZ MEAT

$11.75

Meat choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

NACHITOS MEAT

$9.75

Smaller portion of Meat choice on bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

VEGGIE NACHOS LA PAZ

$11.75

Bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

VEGGIE NACHITOS

$9.75

Smaller version of bed of chips, layered with refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, olives, topped with guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

CHIPS y SALSA

$2.50

Crunchy chips and house made salsa de molcajete with fresh roasted tomatoes.

CHIPS CON GUACAMOLE Y SALSA

$4.75

Crunchy chips, guacamole & side of superb picante sauce spiced perfectly for the daring!

CHIPS ONLY

$1.25

CALAMARI CALIFORNIO

$10.25

Breaded, deep fried calamari rings with coctail & tartar sauce.

Side Orders

SIDE RICE

$2.35

SIDE BEANS

$2.35

SIDE FRIES

$4.75

House made fries

SIDE CHEESE

$1.35

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.35

SIDE GUACAMOLE 3OZ

$3.10

GUACAMOLE 8 OZ

$6.10

GUACAMOLE 16 OZ

$11.10

SIDE AVOCADO SLICES

$1.95

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.80

SALSA 3 OZ

$1.80

SALSA 8 OZ

$3.00

SALSA 16 OZ

$5.50

SALSA 32 OZ

$11.00

CHIPOTLE SAUCE 8OZ

$3.50

CHIPOTLE SAUCE 16 OZ

$6.50

AVOCADO SAUCE 16 OZ

$6.50

TRES (3) SALSAS

$1.25

Choice of 3 types of house made Salsa each in a 1 oz container.

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS (3)

$1.55

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)

$1.55

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE EXTRA SIFOOD

$3.50

SIDE EXTRA MEAT

$3.50

JALAPENO TORREADO

$0.50

TOSTADA

$0.50

Dessert

FLAN DE LECHE

$5.75

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.75

Decadent chocolate mousse cake

PASTEL DE TRES LECHES

$5.75Out of stock

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. Topped with creamy frosting and fresh raspberry sauce.

PASTEL DE COCO

$5.50Out of stock

House made coconut cake.

Napkins & Utensils

Napkins & Utensils

Out of stock

We are supplying a kit of Fork, Spoon, Knife, Napkin, Salt & Pepper only by request in order to reduce waste. Please select how many kits you would like with your order.

NO Napkins or Utensils

FORK

SPOON

KNIFE

NAPKIN

Beverages

PEPSI

$1.90

DIET PEPSI

$1.90

BOTTLED SODA

$2.90

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$5.00+

SQUIRT

$4.50

JARRITOS

$3.50

MINERAGUA

$3.50

TOPO CHICO AGUA MINERAL

$3.50

MANZANITA SOL

$3.50

SANGRIA SENORIAL

$3.50

GATORADE

$2.90

COCONUT WATER

$2.90

MARTINELLIS SPARKLING APPLE JUICE

$2.50

PELLEGRINO CAN

$2.50

PELLEGRINO MINERAL WATER

$2.90

AQUA FINA BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

ICED TEAS

$2.50

JUICES

$2.50

MILK 16 OZ

$2.50

Agua Fresca

HORCHATA

$3.00+

HORCHATA DE COCO

$3.70+

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$3.00+

CUCUMBER LIME

$3.00+

PRICKLY PEAR

$3.00+Out of stock

JAMAICA BLACKBERRY

$3.00+Out of stock

JAMAICA

$3.00+

POMEGRANATE

$3.00+Out of stock

WATERMELON MINT

$3.00+Out of stock

BLACKBERRY LIME MINT

$3.00+Out of stock

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00+Out of stock

Coffee

COLD BREW COFFEE

$4.50

Rich & chocolatey Barefoot cold brew coffee.

BAREFOOT HORCHATA

$4.50

House-made horchata with Barefoot coffee Cold Brew

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50

Double shot

LATTE MACCHIATO

$2.60

Steamed milk stained w/espresso

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

Espresso, steamed milk, foam

LATTE

$4.00Out of stock

Espresso, steamed milk, froth

AMERICANO

$2.75

Espresso w/hot water

MEXESPRESSO MOCHA

$4.50

Espresso, steamed Mexican chocolate, whipped cream

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Cinnamon flavored Mexican chocolate, whipped cream

ADDITIONAL ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pacifico

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Corona

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Corona Premier

$6.00

Corona Lite

$6.00Out of stock

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

XX Lager

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Stella

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Lagunitas

$6.00

Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

XX Amber

$6.00

Clausthaler

$6.00

Brooklyn Special Effects

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$6.00

Beer Drinks

Michelada

$10.50

Your choice of Cerveza, our housemade michelada mix with a tajin rim, served with 2 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Super Michelada

$16.50

Your choice of Cerveza, our housemade michelada mix with a tajin rim, served with 8 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Chavela

$8.00

Your choice of Cerveza, freshly squeezed lime juice with a salted rim, served with 2 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Super Chavela

$13.00

Your choice of Cerveza, freshly squeezed lime juice with a salted rim, served with 8 spicy prawns! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-ritas

Pesca-rita Original

$10.50

100% agave tequila, triple sec and our house made margarita mix. On the rocks best for takeout orders! Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita de Fruta

$11.50

100% agave tequila and our house made fruit puree and margarita mix. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita Picante

$15.50

Patron Silver tequila, cointreau liqueur, cucumber water, serrano chili syrup and our house made margarita mix. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita Especial de Casa

$18.50

Don Julio Reposado tequila, cointreau liqueur and our house made margarita mix. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita Cadillac

$15.50

Patron Silver tequila, cointreau liqueur, fresh orange juice and our house made margarita mix, topped with Grand Marnier. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pesca-rita Exotica

$15.50

Pesca-rita Prickly Pear & Pineapple

$15.50

Don Julio Blanco tequila, Cointreau liqueur, Prickly Pear juice, Pineapple juice, Pineapple Puree and our house made margarita mix. Served on the rocks. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pescarita - Strawberry Peach

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mexican Mule

$10.50

100% Agave Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Blackberry Mint Mule

$12.50

Sky Vodka, fresh blackberries, blackberry syrup, fresh mint, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Pomegranate Mule

$12.50

Sky Vodka, fresh pomegrante juice, pomegranate syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Passion Fruit Mule

$12.50

Sky Vodka, passion fruit syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice and Fever Tree Ginger beer. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Mojito

$10.50

Rum, lime juice, mint syrup, mineral water.

Mojito Guayaba

$10.50

Mai Tai

$12.50

Rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, orgeat syrup, orange curacao and orange juice.

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, pineapple fruit, coconut cream, dark rum.

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Where's My Mezcal Honey?

$14.00

La Luna Mezcal, fresh pineapple juice, fresh squeezed lime juice and honey-pineapple syrup.

Wine

Sangria

$11.00

House made blend of red or white wine, fruit juices, spirits and liqueurs. Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$15.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay 375ml Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 375ml Alcohol purchases must be accompanied by a food purchase. Please be prepared to show your ID upon receipt of alcoholic beverage.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our Fresh Fish Tacos, Burritos & Delicias Mejicanas!

Website

Location

55 N Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

Gallery
Dia de Pesca image
Dia de Pesca image

Map
