Rice bowls in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve rice bowls

The Crab Bay

3210 South White Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Catfish Rice Bowl$16.00
Hotlink Rice Bowl$16.00
10pcs of Louisiana hotlink served over steam rice and broccoli
Shellfish Combo Rice Bowl$18.00
Shrimp, Mussels & Clams
More about The Crab Bay
Backyard Bayou image

 

Backyard Bayou - SJ

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Rice Bowl$16.00
Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl$16.00
More about Backyard Bayou - SJ
Item pic

 

Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Curry Rice Bowl$9.95
Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl$9.95
Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
Saag Rice Bowl$8.95
Spinach & greens, slow cooked with Indian spices.
More about Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!

