Rice bowls in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve rice bowls
The Crab Bay
3210 South White Road, San Jose
|Blackened Catfish Rice Bowl
|$16.00
|Hotlink Rice Bowl
|$16.00
10pcs of Louisiana hotlink served over steam rice and broccoli
|Shellfish Combo Rice Bowl
|$18.00
Shrimp, Mussels & Clams
Backyard Bayou - SJ
3210 S White Rd, San Jose
|Sausage Rice Bowl
|$16.00
|Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Lamb Curry Rice Bowl
|$9.95
Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
|Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl
|$9.95
Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
|Saag Rice Bowl
|$8.95
Spinach & greens, slow cooked with Indian spices.