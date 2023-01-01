Chilaquiles in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve chilaquiles
SMOOTHIES
Luna Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
two cage-free eggs, handmade tortilla chips simmered in tomatillo salsa, topped with crema, queso fresco, avocado, onion and cilantro, with a side of refried beans.
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Mama Kin
374 South 1St Street, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Layered dish that starts by simmering fried tortilla chips in red tomato and chili sauce w/ egg over easy on top and lots of shredded cheese to finish
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$15.25
Delicious crispy corn chips simmered in our special salsa, sour cream, mexican fresh cheese, cilantro, and onions, Covered with two over easy eggs. Add chicken or carne asada for 3.95. Does not include tortillas
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|CHILAQUILES
|$15.00
Tortilla chips, spicy red sauce, chorizo, queso fresco, two eggs any style*, avocado, crema, refried beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Tikki Masala Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Tikki Masala Braised Chicken, Fried Egg, Queso Fresco, Pickled Jalapeno, Cilantro, Avocado Crema
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Chilaquiles
|$18.50
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa San Jose
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|CHILAQUILES Verde
|$15.50
scrambled eggs, seasonal greens, black bean purée, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco