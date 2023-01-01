Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Luna Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$15.00
two cage-free eggs, handmade tortilla chips simmered in tomatillo salsa, topped with crema, queso fresco, avocado, onion and cilantro, with a side of refried beans.
More about Luna Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Item pic

 

Mama Kin

374 South 1St Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.00
Layered dish that starts by simmering fried tortilla chips in red tomato and chili sauce w/ egg over easy on top and lots of shredded cheese to finish
More about Mama Kin
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Consumer pic

 

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$15.25
Delicious crispy corn chips simmered in our special salsa, sour cream, mexican fresh cheese, cilantro, and onions, Covered with two over easy eggs. Add chicken or carne asada for 3.95. Does not include tortillas
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Item pic

 

Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$15.00
Tortilla chips, spicy red sauce, chorizo, queso fresco, two eggs any style*, avocado, crema, refried beans.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant - Santana Row

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Tikki Masala Chilaquiles$16.00
Tikki Masala Braised Chicken, Fried Egg, Queso Fresco, Pickled Jalapeno, Cilantro, Avocado Crema
More about Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Item pic

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$18.50
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa San Jose

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES Verde$15.50
scrambled eggs, seasonal greens, black bean purée, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco
More about Zona Rosa San Jose
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Omelette$16.00
with chorizo and fried tortilla chips
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Chips And Salsa

Pork Chops

Filet Mignon

Salmon

Pies

Carne Asada

Garden Salad

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (44 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston