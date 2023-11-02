Burrito Factory Almaden 4750 Almaden Expressway
No reviews yet
4750 Almaden Expressway
San Jose, CA 95118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Refried Beans, Cheese, and Breakfast Choice Scrambled with Eggs wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Breakfast Platter$18.00
Choice of Breakfast with Scrambled Eggs, Beans, Cheese, and Country Potatoes with Choice of Toast or Tortillas
- Veggie Omelette$17.00
Egg Omelet with assorted Veggies, Cheese, Country Potaoes, and Choice of Toast or Tortillas
- Denver Omelette$18.00
Egg, Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese Omelet with Country Potatoes with Choice of Tortillas or Toast
- Meat Lover Omelette$18.00
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, and Cheese Egg omlet with choice of Toast or Tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas Omelette$18.00
Chicken Strips, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, and Cheese Egg omelet with Country Potatoes and choice of Toast or Tortillas
- Steak and Onions Omelette$18.00
Steak Strips, Onion, Egg, and Cheese Omelet with Country Potatoes and Choice of Toast or Tortillas
Burritos
- Regular Burrito$11.50
Refried Beans, Rice, Choice of Meat, Onions, and Cilantro wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Super Burrito$13.50
Add Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole to the Regular Burrito
- Regular Burrito Mojado$12.50
Regular Burrito Topped with Enchilada sauce and Cheese
- Super Burrito Mojado$14.50
Super Burrito Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
- Beans and Cheese Burrito$5.50
Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in a Flour tortilla
- Beans and Rice Burrito$5.00
Refried Beans and Rice Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Black Beans, Rice, Seasoned Shrimp, Sour Cream, Cheese and Guacamole in a Spinach Tortilla
- California Burrito$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Cheese, and Avocado wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
- Small Beans and Cheese Burrito$3.50
Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in small Flour Tortilla
All Veggie
- Chilaquiles$18.00
Choice option of Green or Red Chili Sauce , with Two eggs cooked at your chouse, Breakfast Potatoes or Rice, Refried Beans topped with Mexican Cheese
- Chile Relleno Burrito$13.50
Refried beans, rice , Cheese,and a chile relleno wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Regular Veggie Burrito$9.00
- Super Veggie Burrito$12.00
Whole Beans, Rice, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheese and Guacamole wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Healthy Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambles eggs, spinach, zuchini, potato, cheese, avocado, in a spinach tortilla
- Veggie Enchilada$5.00
Corn Tortilla filled with Sauteed Veggies, cheese, and covered in red enchilada sauce
- Veggie Enchilada Platter$16.00
- Veggie Tostada$8.00
Corn Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Refried Beans, Assorted Veggies, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Cheese
- Veggie Taco Salad$12.00
Flour Tortilla Crispy Shell Bowl, With Whole Beans, Rice,Assorted Roasted Veggies, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Tomato
- Veggie Delight Burrito$11.00
Whole Beans, Rice, Sauteed Veggies, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheese and Guacamole wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Roasted Veggies
- Small Green Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Side of Ranch
A La Carte
- Soft Taco$3.00
Small Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Cilantro, and Onion
- Crispy Taco$3.00
Crispy Corn Shell, Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, and Tomato
- Tamal$4.50
Pork or Chicken Tamal Covered in Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
- Enchilada$6.00
Choice of Meat wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
- Chile Relleno$10.50
Pasilla Pepper stuffed with Cheese and fried in an Egg Batter with House Sauce and Cheese
- Gordita No Meat$5.50
Thick Handmade Tortilla deep fried and stuffed with refried beans, Lettuce, and Cheese
- Gordita with Meat$7.00
Thick Handmade Tortilla deep-fried and stuffed with Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Lettuce, and Cheese
- Quesadilla No Meat$4.50
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese
- Qusadilla with Meat$6.50
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese and Choice of Meat
- Flautas (1)$3.00
Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with a Side of Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Guacamole, and Cheese
- Flautas (3)$9.00
Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with a Side of Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Guacamole, and Cheese
- Flautas (6)$13.00
Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with a Side of Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Guacamole, and Cheese
- Nachos No Meat$13.00
Chips Topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole
- Nachos with Meat$15.00
Chips Topped with Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole
- Tostada$10.00
Corn Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Cheese
- Taco Salad w/ Meat$14.00
Flour Tortilla Crispy Shell Bowl, With Whole Beans, Rice, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Tomato
- Super Flour Quesadilla$11.00
Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat and Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
- Fish Taco$3.50
Tempura battered Fish Filet with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo wrapped in a Corn Tortilla
- Shrimp Taco$7.00
Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Cheese, and Herb Infused Butter wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Torta$13.00
Choice of Meat, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo in a Soft Bread Roll
- Taco de Papa$4.00
Deep Fried Potato filled taco, topped with Lettuce, and Tomato
- Chimichanga$10.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Choice of meat (Carnitas, Chicken, or Chili Verde)
- Super Taco$7.00
Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
- Torta Cubana$14.00
Fluffy Bread Roll with Refried Beans, Ham, Milaneza, Al Pastor, Cheese, Tomato, and Avocado
- Sope$6.00
Thick Handemade Tortilla Deep Fried and Topped with Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Lettuce Tomato, and Cheese
Lunch Platters
- Tamal Platter$15.50
1 Tamale (Pork or Chicken) and 1 Enchilada with choice of Meat, Topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese, and side of Rice and Refried Beans
- Enchiladas Platter$18.00
2 Corn Tortillas with Choice of Meat topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese, with side of Refried Beans and Rice
- Tamal and Enchilada Platter$18.50
1 Tamale (Pork or Chicken) and 1 Enchilada with choice of Meat, Topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese, and side of Rice and Refried Beans
- Crispy Taco Platter$18.00
2 Crispy Corn Tortillas with choice of meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, with Side of Rice and Refried Beans
- Soft Taco Platter$18.00
2 Soft Corn Tortillas with Choice Meat, Onions, Cilantro, and Side of Rice, Beans, Cheese
- Chimichanga Platter$17.00
2 Crispy Flour Tortillas with choice of Chicken, Carnitas, or Chile Verde , Lettuce, Tomato with side Rice, Refried Beans, and Cheese
- Flautas (3) Platter$17.00
3 Crispy Chicken and Potato filled Corn Flautas with, lettuce, tomato, Cheese, and Side of Rice and Refried Beans
Dinner Platters
- Chile Relleno Platter$18.00
1 Cheese filled Chili Relleno with Cheese, and a Side of Rice and Refried Beans With a Choice of Tortillas
- Dinner Platters$18.00
Choice of Dinner Entrée with Side of Rice, Refried Beans, and Choice of Tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas Platter$19.00
Strips of Chicken, onions, bell pepper, mushroom Served with rice and refried beans and choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas Side of sour cream and guacamole
- Beef Fajitas Platter$22.00
Strips of Steak, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms Served with rice and refried beans and choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas Side of sour cream and guacamole
- Trio Fajitas Platter$24.00
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp ,onions, bell pepper, mushroom Served with rice and refried beans and choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas Side of sour cream and guacamole
- Shrimp Fajitas Platter$22.00
Shrimp, onions, bell pepper, mushroom Served with rice and refried beans and choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas Side of sour cream and guacamole
- Chile Colorado Platter$18.00
Homemade Chili Colorado with side of Rice Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Tortillas
- Barbacoa Platter$18.00
Slow cooked Beef Barbacoa with Beans, Rice, Cheese, and Choice of Tortillas
- Steak Ranchero Platter$19.00
Beef Strips with Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Side of Rice and Beans, and Choice of Tortillas
- Steak ala Mexicana$20.00
Beef in Housemade Stew of Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Cilantro, and side of Rice, Beans, and Choice of Tortillas
House Specialties
- Menudo$17.00
Our Homemade Menudo served with choice of homemade corn tortillas or flour tortillas
- Pozole$14.00
Slow Cooked Pork, hominy, in our mouth watering red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, diced onions, and our homemade chili oil sauce
- Molcajete Mixto$27.50
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken, and chorizo, Queso panela strips, sauteed peppers with a green spicy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans and choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$13.00
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos, corn tortilla, topped with whole beans and pico de gallo
- Quisitacos de Barbacoa$13.00
Seasoned Slow Cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, grilled in a corn tortilla dipped with the broth of the barbacoa
- Enchiladas Mexicanas (4)$18.00
Enchiladas hand dipped in our homemade red sauce, then fried on the grill, filled with Mexican cheese and onions, topped with cabbage, cheese, and tomato served with a side of cesina
- Enchiladas Mexicanas (6)$19.00
Enchiladas hand dipped in our homemade red sauce, then fried on the grill, filled with Mexican cheese and onions, topped with cabbage, cheese, and tomato served with a side of cesina
Appetizers
- Steak Fries$11.00
Steak Over French Fries with Cheese topped with Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Small Nachos No Meat$6.00
Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole
- Small Nachos with Meat$6.75
Chips topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, And Choice of Meat
- Homemade Guacamole$9.00
Fresh avocado, Lime Juice, Onions, and Cilantro. served with Chips
- Wings$10.00
Different Flavors Available: Original, Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, or BBQ
- Chicharron Botana$6.50
Homemade Pork Rinds, served with Salsa Fresca
- Cecina$6.00
Thinly sliced Beef air-dried and fried when served
- Del Mar Shrimp$13.00+
- French Fries$4.00
- Chile Verde Fries$10.00
Our Delicious Homemade Chile Verde Topped over French Fries and Cheese
- Barbacoa Fries$10.00
Our slow-cooked Beef Barbacoa Topped over French Fries and Cheese
Kids
- Small Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Choice of Breakfast, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Beans, wrapped in a small Flour Tortilla
- Small Beans and Cheese Burrito$3.50
Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in small Flour Tortilla
- Small Beans and Rice Burrito$3.50
Refried Beans and Rice wrapped in small Flour Tortilla
- Small Bean and Meat Burrito$5.50
Choice of Meat, Cheese, and Refried Beans Wrapped in small Flour Tortilla
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla Plate$8.00
Small Cheese Quesadilla with side of Rice and Beans
- Kids Soft Taco Plate$8.00
1 Corn tortilla with Choice of Meat, and Side of Rice and Beans
- Kids Crispy Taco Plate$8.00
1 Crispy Corn Tortilla with Choice met, Lettuce, Tomato, and Side of Rice and Beans
- Kids Enchilada Plate$8.00
1 Corn Tortilla Rolled and Filled with Choice of meat and topped with Red Sauce and cheese, and Side of Rice and Beans
Sides
- 32oz Beans$16.00
- 32oz Cheese$16.00
- 32oz Ench Sauce$15.00
- 32oz Green Sauce$12.00
- 32oz Guaca$23.00
- 32oz Meat$22.00
- 32oz Pico D Gallo$15.00
- 32oz Red Sauce$12.00
- 32oz Rice$13.00
- 32oz Salsa Fresca$14.00
- 32oz Sour Crm$17.00
- 4oz Cheese$2.50
- 4oz Guaca$3.50
- 4oz Sour Crm$2.50
- 8oz Beans$5.00
- 8oz Cheese$5.00
- 8oz Cheesesauce$2.25
- 8oz Cilantro$3.50
- 8oz Ench Sauce$5.00
- 8oz Green Sauce$5.00
- 8oz Guaca$6.50
- 8oz Meat$7.00
- 8oz Mex Papas$4.00
- 8oz Onions$3.50
- 8oz Papas Especiales$4.00
- 8oz Pico D Gallo$5.00
- 8oz Red Sauce$5.00
- 8oz Rice$4.00
- 8oz Salsa Fresca$5.00
- 8oz Sour Crm$4.50
- Small Bag Chips$3.00
- Chips and Salsa Small$4.00
- Chips and Salsa Med$5.25
- Chips for Here$3.00
- Small Salad$5.00
- Jalapeño Asado
- (3) Flour Tortilla$2.00
- (5) Corn Tortilla$1.50
- (3) Handmade Corn Tortilla$3.00
- Medium Bag of Chips$4.00
Deserts
Monday Special
- Healthy Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Egg white Wcramble with Cheese, assorted veggies, Whole Beans in Flour Tortilla
- Popeye Burrito$14.00
Onion, Chicken, spinach, Mushroom, egg scramble with Cheese wrapped in Flour Tortilla
- Barbacoa Platter$18.00
Slow cooked Beef Barbacoa with Beans, Rice, Cheese, and Choice of Tortillas
- Chile Colorado Platter$18.00
Homemade Chili Colorado with side of Rice Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Tortillas
- Torta Cubana$14.00
Fluffy Bread Roll with Refried Beans, Ham, Milaneza, Al Pastor, Cheese, Tomato, and Avocado
- Quesy-Tacos (3)$13.00
Seasoned Cooked Shredded Beef and cheese, Grilled in a Corn Tortilla, Dipped with the Broth
Tuesday Special
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
- Taco Tuesday$2.50
- Quesy-Tacos (3)$13.00
Seasoned Cooked Shredded Beef and cheese, Grilled in a Corn Tortilla, Dipped with the Broth
- Torta Cubana$14.00
Fluffy Bread Roll with Refried Beans, Ham, Milaneza, Al Pastor, Cheese, Tomato, and Avocado
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.00
Grilled Chicken Strips with Rice. Beans, Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Wednesday Special
- California Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Beans and Avocado Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Enchiladas Suizas Platter$19.00
Chicken Stuffed Enchiladas with Green Tomatillo Sauce, Cheese, and Lettuce
- Steak Ranchero Platter$19.00
Beef Strips with Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Side of Rice and Beans, and Choice of Tortillas
- Torta$13.00
Choice of Meat, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado, Mayo in a Soft Bread Roll
- California Burrito$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Cheese, and Avocado wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
Thursday Special
- Mexican Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Chorizo Scrambled eggs, Cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo wrapped in soft Flour Tortilla
- Crispy Quesadilla$10.00
- Enchiladas California Platter$17.00
Choice of meat wrapped in 2 Corn Tortillas and topped with House Enchilada sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and avocado
- Cocktail de Cameron$20.00
- Jefe Burrito$12.00
Friday Special
- Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Black Beans, Rice, Seasoned Shrimp, Sour Cream, Cheese and Guacamole in a Spinach Tortilla
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled Seasoned Shrimp and Melted Cheese filled Flour Quesadilla
- Cocktail de Cameron$20.00
- Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
3 Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Cheese, and Herb Infused Butter in a Corn Tortilla
- Fish Tacos (3)$13.00
3 Tempura battered Fish Filet with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo wrapped in a Corn Tortilla
- Popeye Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Saturday and Sunday
- Menudo$17.00
Our Homemade Menudo served with choice of homemade corn tortillas or flour tortillas
- Chilaquiles$18.00
Choice option of Green or Red Chili Sauce , with Two eggs cooked at your chouse, Breakfast Potatoes or Rice, Refried Beans topped with Mexican Cheese
- Pozole$14.00
Slow Cooked Pork, hominy, in our mouth watering red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, diced onions, and our homemade chili oil sauce
- Enchiladas Mexicanas (4)$18.00
Enchiladas hand dipped in our homemade red sauce, then fried on the grill, filled with Mexican cheese and onions, topped with cabbage, cheese, and tomato served with a side of cesina
- Enchiladas Mexicanas (6)$19.00
Enchiladas hand dipped in our homemade red sauce, then fried on the grill, filled with Mexican cheese and onions, topped with cabbage, cheese, and tomato served with a side of cesina
- Molcajete Mixto$27.50
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken, and chorizo, Queso panela strips, sauteed peppers with a green spicy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans and choice of handmade corn tortillas or flour tortillas
Catering
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4750 Almaden Expressway, San Jose, CA 95118