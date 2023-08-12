Britannia Arms Almaden Valley
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Britannia Arms of Almaden Valley, aka"The Brit of Almaden", is San Jose's premier neighborhood British Pub and Sports Grill. We offer authentic British and American food, craft beers, and Drink Specials everyday! With great live music from local bands and DJs every Friday and Saturday, Karaoke Thursdays, Bingo and Trivia on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but also all of your major sporting events on HDTVs. We also host tons of fun events and trips to hometown sporting events, concerts, and so much more! Our patio is great for parties, company events, and our staff is the friendliest in town.
Location
5027 Almaden Expressway, San Jose, CA 95118
