Tiramisu in Jamestown

Jamestown restaurants
Jamestown restaurants that serve tiramisu

SAUCE

306 N Main St, Jamestown

Chocolate Tiramisu$7.00
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge

12 East 4th Street, Jamestown

Tiramisu Cake$8.00
Six layers of coffee-soaked vanilla sponge filled with layers of rich whipped cream cheese frosting finished with cocoa powder.
