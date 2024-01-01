Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Jamestown
/
Jamestown
/
Tiramisu
Jamestown restaurants that serve tiramisu
SAUCE
306 N Main St, Jamestown
No reviews yet
Chocolate Tiramisu
$7.00
More about SAUCE
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
12 East 4th Street, Jamestown
No reviews yet
Tiramisu Cake
$8.00
Six layers of coffee-soaked vanilla sponge filled with layers of rich whipped cream cheese frosting finished with cocoa powder.
More about Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
