South Buffalo restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger (12")
|$10.99
choice of sauce
|Homemade Garlic Breadsticks
|$2.99
With a side of sauce (5 sticks)
|Large Cheese & 1 Topping (special)
|$16.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|French Fries
|$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)
|$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
|Beef Taco
|$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
|French Fries
|$4.95
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-breaded fried chicken thigh with house rub, surge sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun
|Chicago St. Burger
|$15.00
2 Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Thousand Island, Onion, Lettuce & Pickles
|Giant Soft Pretzel
|$12.00
Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
The Rose
199 Scott Street, Buffalo