South Buffalo restaurants you'll love

South Buffalo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try South Buffalo restaurants

Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger (12")$10.99
choice of sauce
Homemade Garlic Breadsticks$2.99
With a side of sauce (5 sticks)
Large Cheese & 1 Topping (special)$16.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
1lb of crispy french fries.
10 Wings$15.00
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)$3.95
Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60
Beef Taco$4.95
Cheese, lettuce & tomato
French Fries$4.95
More about Just Pizza
Resurgence Brewing Company image

 

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-breaded fried chicken thigh with house rub, surge sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun
Chicago St. Burger$15.00
2 Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Thousand Island, Onion, Lettuce & Pickles
Giant Soft Pretzel$12.00
Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
The Rose image

 

The Rose

199 Scott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Rose

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Buffalo

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cheese Pizza

