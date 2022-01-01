The Rose imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Rose 199 Scott Street

199 Scott Street

Buffalo, NY 14204

Draft Beer

Big Ditch IPA Hayburner

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Flying Bison Rusty Chain

$7.00

Miller Lite (Draft)

$4.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

42 North

$7.00

Blue Berry

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Light

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Clarksburg Cider

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Beer Special

$3.00

Bottle Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Labatt

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Molson Canadian

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Truly

$5.00

Well Liquor

Recipe 21 Cherry Vodka

$7.00

Recipe 21 Gin

$7.00

Recipe 21 Grape Vodka

$7.00

Recipe 21 Orange Vodka

$7.00

Recipe 21 Rum

$7.00

Recipe 21 Tequila

$7.00

Recipe 21 Vodka

$7.00

Recipe 21 Whiskey

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Recipe 21 Cherry Vodka Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Gin Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Grape Vodka Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Orange Vodka Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Rum Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Tequila Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Vodka Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Whiskey Double

$11.00

Recipe 21 Cherry Vodka Shot

$5.00

Recipe 21 Gin Shot

$5.00

Recipe 21 Grape Vodka Shot

$5.00

Recipe 21 Orange Vodka Shot

$5.00

Recipe 21 Rum Shot

$5.00

Recipe 21 Tequila Shot

$5.00

Recipe 21 Vodka Shot

$5.00

Recipe 21 Whiskey Shot

$5.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$8.00

Deep Eddys

$8.00

Deep Eddys Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddie Ruby Red Grapefruit

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroca Apple

$8.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Absolut Double

$12.00

Ciroc Double

$12.00

Ciroc Amaretto Double

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut Double

$12.00

Ciroc Peach Double

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple Double

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry Double

$12.00

Ciroc Watermelon Double

$12.00

Deep Eddys Double

$12.00

Deep Eddys Cranberry Double

$12.00

Deep Eddys Lemon Double

$12.00

Deep Eddys Orange Double

$12.00

Deep Eddys Peach Double

$12.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Double

$12.00

Deep Eddys Ruby Red Grapefruit Double

$12.00

Grey Goose Double

$12.00

Titos Double

$12.00

Smirnoff Double

$12.00

Kettle One Double

$12.00

Belvedere Double

$12.00

Absolut Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Amaretto Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Coconut Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Peach Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Red Berry Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Watermelon Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddys Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddys Cranberry Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddys Lemon Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddys Orange Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddys Peach Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Shot

$6.00

Grey Goose Shot

$6.00

Smirnoff Vodka Shot

$6.00

Titos Shot

$6.00

Kettle One Shot

$6.00

Belvedere Shot

$6.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

Seagrams Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendricks Double

$12.00

Seagrams Gin Double

$12.00

Tanqueray Double

$12.00

Bombay Double

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire Double

$12.00

Hendricks Shot

$6.00

Seagrams Gin Shot

$6.00

Tanqueray Shot

$6.00

Bombay Shot

$6.00

Bombay Shapphire Shot

$6.00

Whiskey

Bushmills 10

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Black

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Tenn Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Seagrams Crown

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Slane

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

114 Old Grand Dad

$8.00

Honey Jack

$8.00

Gentlemen Jack

$9.00

Screw Ball

$8.00

Amercan Born

$8.00

American Born

$6.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Uncle nearest

$8.00

Canadian Club Double

$12.00

Crown Royal Double

$12.00

Crown Apple Double

$12.00

Crown Black Double

$15.00

Fireball Double

$12.00

Jack Daniels Double

$12.00

Jack Daniels Tenn Fire Double

$14.00

Jameson Double

$12.00

Seagrams Crown Double

$12.00

Seagrams VO Double

$12.00

Slane Double

$12.00

Tullamore Dew Double

$12.00

Bulleit Rye Double

$12.00

Southern Comfort Double

$12.00

114 Old Grand Dad

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

Bushmills 10

$15.00

Canadian Club Shot

$6.00

Crown Royal Shot

$6.00

Crown Apple Shot

$6.00

Crown Black Shot

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$6.00

Jack Daniels Tenn Fire Shot

$8.00

Jameson Shot

$6.00

Seagrams Crown Shot

$6.00

Seagrams VO Shot

$6.00

Slane Shot

$6.00

Tullamore Dew Shot

$6.00

Bulleit Rye Shot

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

114 Old Grand Dad

$8.00

Scew Ball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

American Born

Uncle Nearest 1884

$6.00

Bushmills 10

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limón

$8.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Don Q Lemon

$8.00

Rum Chatta

$8.00

Bacardi Double

$12.00

Bacardi Limón Double

$12.00

Bacardi Raspberry Double

$12.00

Captain Morgan Double

$12.00

Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Double

$12.00

Myers Rum Double

$12.00

Malibu Rum Double

$12.00

Don Q Lemon Double

$12.00

Bacardi Shot

$6.00

Bacardi Limón Shot

$6.00

Bacardi Raspberry Shot

$6.00

Captain Morgan Shot

$6.00

Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Shot

$6.00

Myers Rum Shot

$6.00

Malibu Rum Shot

$6.00

Don Q Lemon Shot

$6.00

Rum Chatta Shot

$6.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

JW Red

$10.00

JW Black

$10.00

Justerni & Brooks

$10.00

Glen Fitch

$10.00

Chivas Regal Double

$14.00

Dewars Double

$14.00

JW Red Double

$14.00

JW Black

$15.00

Justerni & Brooks Double

$14.00

Chivas Regal Shot

$8.00

Dewars Shot

$8.00

JW Red Shot

$8.00

JW Black Shot

$10.00

Justerni & Brooks Shot

$8.00

Glen Fitch

$8.00

Bourbon

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Peach

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Blade N Bow

$8.00

Great Jones

$8.00

Jim Beam Double

$12.00

Jim Beam Peach Double

$12.00

Jim Beam Black Double

$14.00

Makers Mark Double

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon Double

$14.00

GreatJones Double

$12.00

Woodford Double

$15.00

Jim Beam Shot

$6.00

Jim Beam Peach Shot

$6.00

Jim Beam Black Shot

$8.00

Makers Mark Shot

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon Shot

$8.00

Great Jones

$6.00

Tequila

Milagro

$10.00

Blanco Casamigo

$10.00

Ocho

$10.00

Respasodo

$10.00

Espolon

$10.00

coramino

$10.00

Coramino Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Teq Shot Special

$3.00

1800

$8.00

Cincoro

$15.00

Casamigo

$10.00

Respasado

$10.00

Reposado

$10.00

Blanco

$10.00

Jose Reserve Plantino

$10.00

Don Julio Double

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Double

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Double

$12.00

Patron Silver Double

$15.00

Casamigo

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$15.00

Coramino

$15.00

Jose Reserve Plantino

$15.00

Coramino Anejo Double

$20.00

Don Julio Shot

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Shot

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Shot

$6.00

Patron Silver Shot

$8.00

1800 Coconut Shot

$6.00

Milagro

$8.00

Cincoro

$13.00

Casamigo

$8.00

Ocho

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Coramino

$8.00

Coramino Anejo

$12.00

Jose Reserve Plantino

$8.00

Single Malts

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenfiddich Double

$15.00

Glenfiddich Shot

$8.00

Brandy & Cognac

Baileys

$8.00

E&J

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessy VSOP

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$8.00

Martell

$8.00

Paul Masson

$7.00

Paul Masson Peach

$7.00

Remy VSOP

$10.00

VSQ

$7.00

B & B

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Chrisian Brothers

$7.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$10.00

1738

$10.00

Dussee

$12.00

Baileys Double

$12.00

E&J Double

$11.00

Grand Marnier Double

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP Double

$15.00

Hennessy VS Double

$12.00

Martell Double

$12.00

Paul Masson Double

$11.00

Paul Masson Peach Double

$11.00

Remy Double

$15.00

VSQ

$11.00

Disaronno Double

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Dusse

$15.00

Baileys Shot

$6.00

E&J Shot

$5.00

Grand Marnier Shot

$6.00

Hennessy VSOP Shot

$8.00

Hennessy VS Shot

$6.00

Martell Shot

$6.00

Paul Masson Shot

$5.00

Paul Masson Peach Shot

$5.00

Remy Shot

$8.00

VSQ Shot

$5.00

Disaronno Shot

$6.00

Coursvoisier

$7.00

1738

$6.00

Dusse

$8.00

Wine

Carmente Cardonay

$9.00

Cannon Road Chardonay

$7.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$9.00

Magnolia Chardonnay by the Bottle

$20.00

CK Chardonny

$7.00

House Bolla Merlot Glass

$7.00

House White Zinfandel Glass

$6.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Ecco Domani Glass

$9.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Mogen David Concord

$6.00

House Ck Mondavi Cabernet

$6.00

Relax Riesling

$9.00

Bartenura Moscato

$9.00

Lambrusco

$6.00

House Cab

$7.00

19 Crimes

$9.00

Cabernet 19 Crimes

$9.00

House Ck Mondovi Or Cavit Pino Noir

$6.00

Wycliff

$6.00

Dom Perignon Bottle

$300.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00

Moscato

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Great Western

$7.00

Reisling

$7.00

Chardonay

$6.00

Ruffino Preseco

$9.00

Mom

$5.00

Cocktail

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

1/2 fluid ounce vodka 1/2 fluid ounce rum 1/2 fluid ounce gin 1/2 fluid ounce tequila 1/2 fluid ounce triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) 1 fluid ounce sweet and sour mix 1 fluid ounce cola, or to taste

Premium Long Ice Tea

$15.00

Margarita

$10.00

1.5 oz Tequila; 4.5 oz Margarita Mix; 1/2 cup (or more) crushed ice. Serve in a salt-rimmed glass with a slice of lime.

Premium Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Premium Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

1 (750 ml.) bottle of red wine 1 lemon (cut into wedges) 1 orange (cut into wedges) 1 1/2 ounces brandy 2 cups ginger ale or club soda Optional: Lemon wheels, orange wheels

Rum Punch

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Premium Martini

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Upgrade Drinks

$2.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Barbados Surprise

$10.00

Mamosa

$7.00

PremIum Martini

$12.00

Today Special Long Island

Cocktail Special

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Up Charge Happy Hr Special

$2.00

Hennessy Cocktail

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Juices

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Craft Of Mimosa

$10.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Oreo Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cup Cakes/cookies

$2.50

Lemon Meraigne Pie

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Rum Cake6

$6.00

Buttered Rum Cake

$7.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese (kids)

$12.00

Cheeseburger (kids)

$12.00

Chicken Fingers (2) (kids)

$12.00

Mac n Cheese (kids)

$12.00

Kids Drink

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Pancake

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Starters

Sliders

$12.00

Seasoned mini burgers grilled to perfection

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Peppers, onion & cheddar served with sour cream, Add Chicken or Steak $2.00

French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Steak Banana Pepper Pepper

$11.00

2 Buffalo Chicken Banana Peppers

$10.00

Buffalo ChickenbEgg Rolls

$12.00

Philly Steak Roll

$13.00

Baked Garlic Bread

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Pizza Logs(4)

$10.00

12 Bang Bang

$27.00

Wings

Served with Celery & Bleu Cheese. Hot, medium, mild. Specialty sauces: Suicide, BBQ Grilled, Sicilian, Cajun and Parmesan garlic Add $1.00

Single Wings (10)

$17.00

Double Wings (20)

$32.00

Triple Wings(30)

$45.00

Bucket Wings (50)

$70.00

Soups & Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Tossed with our dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with our dressing and herbed croutons. Add Chicken or Beef $2.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Soup Of the Day

$8.00

Taco Salad With Beef

$12.00

Taco Sald With Shrimp

$15.00

Taco Salad With Shrimp

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken Finger Salad

$14.00

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$18.00

Burgers

Served with French Fries

Rose Burger 8oz

$15.00

Grilled all American hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and your choice of cheese.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Caramelized onion, provolone cheese & cranberry mayo

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Chicken Parm Burger

$15.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Fresh grated Parmesan

Salmon Dinner

$25.00

Steak

$32.00

Chicken Finger Dinner

$16.00

Shrimp And Fries Dinner

$18.00

Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00

Roasted Chicken Quarter Dinner

$22.00

Salmon/stuffed Crab

$30.00

Fried Chicken Meal

$16.00

Whole Chopped Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes and America cheese and served with fries.

Full Chicken Hoagie

$15.00

Whole Steak Hoagie

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Veggie

$8.00

Chicken In The Grass

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Hicken Finger Sub

$17.00

Special'sh

Rest Wk Salmon Special

$202.22

Rest Wk Steak

$20.20

Prime Rib

$32.00

Roasted Chicken

$20.20

Souvlaki

$17.00

Waffle

$12.00

2-Pancakes

$12.00

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Meat Omelet

$16.00

French toast

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Shrimp And Grits

$14.00

Classic Burger

$13.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Events

Comedy At Door

$40.00

Comedy Event

$35.00

Tony Terry

$40.00

No Tax For Set Up, Clean Up And Wages For Employess

$500.00

Chicken Soulvaki

$17.00

Salmon

$20.20

Roasted Chicken

$20.22

Prime Rib

$20.22

Salmon

$20.20

Special Menu Event

Fries

$8.00

All high event

Sothern Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Advacado Toast

$12.00

Grits

$7.00

Grits and Cheese

$8.00

Sweet Potatoe Hash

$9.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Pancake

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Rose Restaurant Bar as Grill. Serving Great food and Spirits......... it's the friendly place downtown (Buffalo).

199 Scott Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

