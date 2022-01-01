- Home
The Rose 199 Scott Street
No reviews yet
199 Scott Street
Buffalo, NY 14204
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Well Liquor
Recipe 21 Cherry Vodka
Recipe 21 Gin
Recipe 21 Grape Vodka
Recipe 21 Orange Vodka
Recipe 21 Rum
Recipe 21 Tequila
Recipe 21 Vodka
Recipe 21 Whiskey
Peach Schnapps
Recipe 21 Cherry Vodka Double
Recipe 21 Gin Double
Recipe 21 Grape Vodka Double
Recipe 21 Orange Vodka Double
Recipe 21 Rum Double
Recipe 21 Tequila Double
Recipe 21 Vodka Double
Recipe 21 Whiskey Double
Recipe 21 Cherry Vodka Shot
Recipe 21 Gin Shot
Recipe 21 Grape Vodka Shot
Recipe 21 Orange Vodka Shot
Recipe 21 Rum Shot
Recipe 21 Tequila Shot
Recipe 21 Vodka Shot
Recipe 21 Whiskey Shot
Vodka
Absolut
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Watermelon
Deep Eddys
Deep Eddys Lemon
Deep Eddie Ruby Red Grapefruit
Grey Goose
Titos
Smirnoff Vodka
Kettle One
Belvedere
Stoli
Ciroc Apple
Ciroca Apple
Pink Whitney
Absolut Double
Ciroc Double
Ciroc Amaretto Double
Ciroc Coconut Double
Ciroc Peach Double
Ciroc Pineapple Double
Ciroc Red Berry Double
Ciroc Watermelon Double
Deep Eddys Double
Deep Eddys Cranberry Double
Deep Eddys Lemon Double
Deep Eddys Orange Double
Deep Eddys Peach Double
Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Double
Deep Eddys Ruby Red Grapefruit Double
Grey Goose Double
Titos Double
Smirnoff Double
Kettle One Double
Belvedere Double
Absolut Shot
Ciroc Shot
Ciroc Amaretto Shot
Ciroc Coconut Shot
Ciroc Peach Shot
Ciroc Pineapple Shot
Ciroc Red Berry Shot
Ciroc Watermelon Shot
Deep Eddys Shot
Deep Eddys Cranberry Shot
Deep Eddys Lemon Shot
Deep Eddys Orange Shot
Deep Eddys Peach Shot
Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Shot
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Shot
Grey Goose Shot
Smirnoff Vodka Shot
Titos Shot
Kettle One Shot
Belvedere Shot
Gin
Hendricks
Seagrams Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Beefeater
Hendricks Double
Seagrams Gin Double
Tanqueray Double
Bombay Double
Bombay Sapphire Double
Hendricks Shot
Seagrams Gin Shot
Tanqueray Shot
Bombay Shot
Bombay Shapphire Shot
Whiskey
Bushmills 10
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Tenn Fire
Jameson
Seagrams Crown
Seagrams VO
Slane
Tullamore Dew
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Southern Comfort
114 Old Grand Dad
Honey Jack
Gentlemen Jack
Screw Ball
Amercan Born
American Born
Crown Peach
Uncle nearest
Canadian Club Double
Crown Royal Double
Crown Apple Double
Crown Black Double
Fireball Double
Jack Daniels Double
Jack Daniels Tenn Fire Double
Jameson Double
Seagrams Crown Double
Seagrams VO Double
Slane Double
Tullamore Dew Double
Bulleit Rye Double
Southern Comfort Double
114 Old Grand Dad
Jim Beam Black
Bushmills 10
Canadian Club Shot
Crown Royal Shot
Crown Apple Shot
Crown Black Shot
Fireball Shot
Jack Daniels Shot
Jack Daniels Tenn Fire Shot
Jameson Shot
Seagrams Crown Shot
Seagrams VO Shot
Slane Shot
Tullamore Dew Shot
Bulleit Rye Shot
Southern Comfort
114 Old Grand Dad
Scew Ball
Gentleman Jack
American Born
Uncle Nearest 1884
Bushmills 10
Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limón
Bacardi Raspberry
Captain Morgan
Malibu Rum
Don Q Lemon
Rum Chatta
Bacardi Double
Bacardi Limón Double
Bacardi Raspberry Double
Captain Morgan Double
Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Double
Myers Rum Double
Malibu Rum Double
Don Q Lemon Double
Bacardi Shot
Bacardi Limón Shot
Bacardi Raspberry Shot
Captain Morgan Shot
Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Shot
Myers Rum Shot
Malibu Rum Shot
Don Q Lemon Shot
Rum Chatta Shot
Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars White Label
JW Red
JW Black
Justerni & Brooks
Glen Fitch
Chivas Regal Double
Dewars Double
JW Red Double
JW Black
Justerni & Brooks Double
Chivas Regal Shot
Dewars Shot
JW Red Shot
JW Black Shot
Justerni & Brooks Shot
Glen Fitch
Bourbon
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
Jim Beam Black
Makers Mark
Bulleit Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
Blade N Bow
Great Jones
Jim Beam Double
Jim Beam Peach Double
Jim Beam Black Double
Makers Mark Double
Bulleit Bourbon Double
GreatJones Double
Woodford Double
Jim Beam Shot
Jim Beam Peach Shot
Jim Beam Black Shot
Makers Mark Shot
Bulleit Bourbon Shot
Great Jones
Tequila
Milagro
Blanco Casamigo
Ocho
Respasodo
Espolon
coramino
Coramino Anejo
Don Julio
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron Silver
1800 Coconut
Teq Shot Special
1800
Cincoro
Casamigo
Respasado
Reposado
Blanco
Jose Reserve Plantino
Don Julio Double
Jose Cuervo Gold Double
Jose Cuervo Silver Double
Patron Silver Double
Casamigo
1800 Reposado
1800 Reposado
Coramino
Jose Reserve Plantino
Coramino Anejo Double
Don Julio Shot
Jose Cuervo Gold Shot
Jose Cuervo Silver Shot
Patron Silver Shot
1800 Coconut Shot
Milagro
Cincoro
Casamigo
Ocho
Espolon
Coramino
Coramino Anejo
Jose Reserve Plantino
Brandy & Cognac
Baileys
E&J
Grand Marnier
Hennessy VSOP
Hennessy VS
Martell
Paul Masson
Paul Masson Peach
Remy VSOP
VSQ
B & B
Disaronno
Chrisian Brothers
Courvoisier
Courvoisier VSOP
1738
Dussee
Baileys Double
E&J Double
Grand Marnier Double
Hennessy VSOP Double
Hennessy VS Double
Martell Double
Paul Masson Double
Paul Masson Peach Double
Remy Double
VSQ
Disaronno Double
Courvoisier
Dusse
Baileys Shot
E&J Shot
Grand Marnier Shot
Hennessy VSOP Shot
Hennessy VS Shot
Martell Shot
Paul Masson Shot
Paul Masson Peach Shot
Remy Shot
VSQ Shot
Disaronno Shot
Coursvoisier
1738
Dusse
Wine
Carmente Cardonay
Cannon Road Chardonay
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
Magnolia Chardonnay by the Bottle
CK Chardonny
House Bolla Merlot Glass
House White Zinfandel Glass
House Sauvignon Blanc
Ecco Domani Glass
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay Glass
Mogen David Concord
House Ck Mondavi Cabernet
Relax Riesling
Bartenura Moscato
Lambrusco
House Cab
19 Crimes
Cabernet 19 Crimes
House Ck Mondovi Or Cavit Pino Noir
Wycliff
Dom Perignon Bottle
LaMarca Prosecco
Moscato
White Zinfandel
Great Western
Reisling
Chardonay
Ruffino Preseco
Mom
Cocktail
Long Island Ice Tea
1/2 fluid ounce vodka 1/2 fluid ounce rum 1/2 fluid ounce gin 1/2 fluid ounce tequila 1/2 fluid ounce triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) 1 fluid ounce sweet and sour mix 1 fluid ounce cola, or to taste
Premium Long Ice Tea
Margarita
1.5 oz Tequila; 4.5 oz Margarita Mix; 1/2 cup (or more) crushed ice. Serve in a salt-rimmed glass with a slice of lime.
Premium Margarita
Bloody Mary
Premium Bloody Mary
Sangria
1 (750 ml.) bottle of red wine 1 lemon (cut into wedges) 1 orange (cut into wedges) 1 1/2 ounces brandy 2 cups ginger ale or club soda Optional: Lemon wheels, orange wheels
Rum Punch
Manhattan
Premium Martini
Martini
Amaretto Sour
Sex on the Beach
Upgrade Drinks
Cosmo
Fuzzy Navel
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Tequila Sunrise
Lemon Drop
Mule
Barbados Surprise
Mamosa
PremIum Martini
Today Special Long Island
Cocktail Special
Old Fashioned
Up Charge Happy Hr Special
Hennessy Cocktail
Tom Collins
NA Beverages
Desserts
Kids
Starters
Sliders
Seasoned mini burgers grilled to perfection
Mozzarella Sticks
Quesadilla
Peppers, onion & cheddar served with sour cream, Add Chicken or Steak $2.00
French Fries
Onion Rings
Shrimp
Buffalo Shrimp
Steak Banana Pepper Pepper
2 Buffalo Chicken Banana Peppers
Buffalo ChickenbEgg Rolls
Philly Steak Roll
Baked Garlic Bread
Bang Bang Shrimp
Pizza Logs(4)
12 Bang Bang
Wings
Soups & Salads
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Tossed with our dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with our dressing and herbed croutons. Add Chicken or Beef $2.00
Side Salad
Soup Of the Day
Taco Salad With Beef
Taco Sald With Shrimp
Taco Salad With Shrimp
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Finger Salad
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Burgers
Entrees
Whole Chopped Burgers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Rose Restaurant Bar as Grill. Serving Great food and Spirits......... it’s the friendly place downtown (Buffalo).
199 Scott Street, Buffalo, NY 14204