Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Resurgence Brewing Company
5 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Resurgence Brewing Company provides high-quality craft beer to be enjoyed on-premise, in our beer garden, or at home. We provide a gathering spot for the community of Buffalo to celebrate and share local products amongst friends and family
Location
55 Chicago St, Buffalo, NY 14204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
4.5 • 68
346 Connecticut Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Buffalo
Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co
4.6 • 165
2249 South Park Ave Buffalo, NY 14220
View restaurant