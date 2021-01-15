Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers

Resurgence Brewing Company

5 Reviews

$

55 Chicago St

Buffalo, NY 14204

Full Pour

$5 Cans: Smash, Blue Daze, Watermelon, Resurgence Lager

$5.00

$5 Pints

$5.00

1 Flight

$8.00

Beer Token

$8.00

Belgian Pale Ale

$8.00

Berry Badrinath

$8.00

Big Berry Beane Sour

$8.00

Blue Raz Shandy

$7.00

Bridge Pilsner

$7.00

Buff IPA

$8.00

Buffalo Rumblings

$8.00

DDH RIPA

$8.00

Fruited Pils

$7.00

Green Heart IPA

$8.00

It Takes A Village

$8.00

Killer Whale Tank

$8.00

Local Cider - Black Bird Prem.

$8.00

McKinley's Revenge

$9.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

Peach Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Porter

$7.00

Purple Pineapple Eaters

$8.00

Smells Like Buffalo

$7.00

Sponge Candy Stout

$7.00

Van Capp

$7.00

Z - Taster Glass

$4.00

Stein + Fill

$10.00

Upstairs Bar

Berry Badrinath

$8.00

Blue Daze

$7.00Out of stock

Bridge Pilsner

$7.00

Buffalo Rumblings

$8.00

Cosmic Truth

$7.00

Homer Simpson Sour

$8.00

Oaxacana Mexican Lager

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

On The Tea Sour

$8.00Out of stock

Local Cider - Blackbird Loganberry

$8.00

Sample

SAMPLE:

Greens

Harvest Salad

$14.00
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Crispy Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Corn, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Ranch.

Caesar Salad

$14.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Specials

Beet Salad

$12.00

BLAST Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Packaged Beer

Mixed 4-pk

Mixed 4-pk

$14.00

Staff Pick of the Week 4-PK

$10.00
Variety 12pk

Variety 12pk

$18.00

3 IPA, 3 Cosmic Truth, 3 Bridge Pilsner, 3 Sponge Candy Stout

Loyalty Free 4pk or 6pk

$13.00

BBA Sponge Candy Glass Bottle

$15.00

BBA Sponge Candy Stout 4-pk 16oz

$16.00

BBA Sponge Candy 4-pk 12oz

$16.00

Big Berry Beane 4-pk

$13.00

Blood Orange Saison 6-pk

$11.00

Blueberry Daze 4-pk

$13.00
Bridge Pils 6pk

Bridge Pils 6pk

$11.00

Buffalo Breakfast Stout 4-pk

$13.00

BUF IPA 4-pk

$13.00

Buffalo Rumblings 4pk

$13.00

Cherry Berry Pie 4-pk

$13.00
CitMo IPA 4pk

CitMo IPA 4pk

$13.00
Cosmic Truth 6pk

Cosmic Truth 6pk

$11.00

Delete Repeat Session 4pk

$13.00

Eric Wood Blonde 4-pk

$13.00
Fruited Pils 6pk

Fruited Pils 6pk

$11.00

Genus Cocos 4-pk

$14.00

Ghost 4-pk

$13.00

Green Heart IPA 6PK

$11.00
Head In The Clouds 4pk

Head In The Clouds 4pk

$14.00

Fresh Batch Releasing 1/15/2021!

Imperial Sponge Candy 4-pk 16oz

$14.00

It Takes A Village 4-pk

$13.00

Keys to the Cuffs 4-pk

$13.00

Killer Whale Tank 4-pk

$13.00

Legend of the Cone 4-pk

$13.00
Loganberry Wit 6pk

Loganberry Wit 6pk

$11.00

McKinley's Revenge 4pk

$13.00

Old Neighborhood Irish Red 6-pk

$11.00

On The Tea Sour 4pk

$13.00

Peach Pie 4pk

$13.00

Peanut Butter Porter 4-pk

$13.00

Prison Yard Stares 4pk

$13.00

Resurgence IPA 6PK

$11.00

Resurgence Lager 4-pk

$13.00

Shnow Gose On 4-pk

$13.00

Smash Factor 4-pk

$13.00

Smells Like Buffalo 4-pk

$13.00
Sponge Candy Stout 6pk

Sponge Candy Stout 6pk

$11.00

Stack Smash Repeat V4 4-pk

$13.00
Van-Cap 4-pk

Van-Cap 4-pk

$13.00

Watermelon Gose 4-pk

$13.00

WNY Lager 4-pk

$13.00

Case Deal

Blueberry Daze

$40.00

Smash Factor

$40.00

Shnow Gose On Sour

$40.00

Resurgence Lager

$40.00

Beer Tray Package

Beer Tray Package

$50.00

Apparel

Loyalty Free Hat or T-Shirt

$25.00

Zubaz Shirt & 4-pk Bundle

$30.00

Hat - Snapback Grey/ Blue Mesh

$25.00Out of stock

Hat - Snapback Grey/ Blue Fabric

$25.00

Hat - Snapback Red/ Blue/ White Mesh

$25.00Out of stock
Hat - Winter - Black w/ Pom

Hat - Winter - Black w/ Pom

$20.00

Black Winter Hat with Pom Pom

Hat - Brown Dad's Hat

$20.00

Hat - Green Heart Black Snap Back

$25.00

Zubaz Hat

$25.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

6 month

$17.00

12 month

$17.00

18 month

$17.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

S - Black Sabres T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

M - Black Sabres T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

L - Black Sabres T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL - Black Sabres T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XXL - Black Sabres T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XXXL - Black Sabres T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

S Black Zip Up

$40.00

M Black Zip Up

$40.00

L Black Zip Up

$40.00

XL Black Zip Up

$40.00

XXL Black Zip Up

$40.00

XXXL Black Zip Up

$40.00

S Blue/Gold T

$25.00Out of stock

M Blue/Gold T

$25.00

L Blue/Gold T

$25.00

XL Blue/Gold T

$25.00

2XL Blue/Gold T

$25.00Out of stock

3XL Blue/Gold T

$25.00

S Cosmic T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

S Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00

M Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00

L Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00

XL Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00

XXL Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00

S Brewer's Shirt

$40.00

M Brewer's Shirt

$40.00Out of stock

L Brewer's Shirt

$40.00

XL Brewer's Shirt

$40.00

2XL Brewer's Shirt

$40.00

3XL Brewer's Shirt

$40.00Out of stock

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2XL

$30.00

S - Greenheart

$25.00

M - Greenheart

$25.00

L - Greenheart

$25.00

XL - Greenheart

$25.00

XXL - Greenheart

$25.00

3XL - Greenheart

$25.00

S Grey RBC T V NECK

$20.00Out of stock

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

X-Large

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$30.00Out of stock

3XL

$30.00Out of stock

L Light Blue Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

S Red Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

M Red Pullover

$40.00

L Red Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

XL Red Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

XXL Red Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

XL Teal Hoodie

$40.00

S Blue Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

M Blue Pullover

$40.00

L Blue Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

XL Blue Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

XXL Blue Pullover

$40.00

XXXL Blue Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

2XL Top Gun

$25.00

3XL

$40.00

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00Out of stock

X-Large

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

2XL

$40.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00

L

$30.00Out of stock

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2XL

$30.00

S Vertical Logo T-Shirt

$20.00

M Vertical Logo T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

L Vertical Logo T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL Vertical Logo T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

2XL Vertical Logo T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

S Top Gun

$25.00

M Top Gun

$25.00

L Top Gun

$25.00

XL Top Gun

$25.00

2XL Top Gun

$25.00

3XL Top Gun

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

XXXL

$25.00Out of stock

Bundle

$30.00

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XL

$35.00

3XL

$35.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Non-Apparel

Glass Stein & Pour

Glass Stein & Pour

$10.00

Glass Stein & Pretzel T-Shirt

$30.00

Stein Hoisting (includes stein)

$10.00

Pretzel Eating Contest

$10.00

Pumpkin Carving

$10.00
Stickers

Stickers

$1.00+

Tag Your Favorite Space with RBC Stickers

1 - 64oz Growler

1 - 64oz Growler

$5.00

Fill It Up with Your Favorite RBC Brew!

Plastic Stein

$5.00
Glassware - Goblet

Glassware - Goblet

$6.00

16oz RBC Goblet

Glassware - NYSBA Guild

Glassware - NYSBA Guild

$10.00

NYS Brewers Assoc. Glass! $1 of each glass will be donated to the NYSBA

Glassware - 5oz Taster

Glassware - 5oz Taster

$3.00+
Glassware - Tulip

Glassware - Tulip

$7.00

13oz RBC Tulip

Glassware - Shaker

Glassware - Shaker

$5.00Out of stock

16oz RBC Shaker Pint Glass

Glassware - Willi

$5.00

RBC Cooler

$20.00+Out of stock

Collapsible Dog Bowl

$6.00

RBC OnCore Golf Ball - Sleeve (3)

$10.00

Smash Factor 4-Pack & Sleeve Combo

$20.00

RBC OnCore Golf Ball - Dozen (12)

$35.00

Golf Towel

$20.00

RUFF DAY DOG BEER 4-PK

$20.00

RUFF DAY DOG BEER CAN

$6.00

Park Beer Koozie

$3.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$20.00

Resurgence Cooler Bag

$15.00

Beer Tray Package

$50.00

Beer Tray

$25.00

Brewery Tour

$15.00

Private Party

Beer

Wine

Liquor

Beverage Packages

2 Hour Open Bar - Beer & Wine

$18.00

$5 Drink Ticket

$5.00

Deposits

Event Deposit

$500.00

Food

Giant Soft Pretzel

Giant Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Served With Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard

10 Wings

10 Wings

$10.00

Choose Flavor: Hot, Medium, Mild, Beer BBQ, Dry Rub, Hot BBQ, or Sweet Chili.

KC Style Chili

$18.00

Any Given Sundae

$20.00

Stuffed French Toast

$17.00

Chix & Waffles

$17.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Sauce comes on side

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mac & Cheese. Comes with Choice of French Fries, or Veggies

Beer

Flight 1

$11.00

Flight 2

$11.00

Getting Diggy Wit It

$8.00

Car Bombs & Table Smashing

$8.00

Sent MaHOME Again

$8.00Out of stock

Allen Wrench

$8.00

Singletary, Double Threat

$8.00

Bills Collectors

$8.00

Von Down By The River

$8.00

Popping Corks

$8.00Out of stock

Cask - Knox Exactly

$8.00

Cask - Wide Right

$8.00

Loyalty Redemptions

Loyalty Beer (Copy)

$7.00

Loyalty Free 4pk or 6pk

$13.00

Loyalty Free Merch (T-Shirt or Hat)

$25.00

Loyalty $25 off Purchase (See Manager for Discount)

Loyalty Beer Tasting for 2 (See Manager)

Loyalty Beer Tasting for 4 (See Manager)

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Resurgence Brewing Company provides high-quality craft beer to be enjoyed on-premise, in our beer garden, or at home. We provide a gathering spot for the community of Buffalo to celebrate and share local products amongst friends and family

Website

Location

55 Chicago St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Directions

Gallery
Resurgence Brewing Company image
Resurgence Brewing Company image
Resurgence Brewing Company image

