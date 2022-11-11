Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company Wurlitzer

Swimming Pool Spaceships - Crowler

$14.82

6.2% abv - 25 IBU - 3.5 SRM - This batch of SPS was brewed with Cascade hops in the mash, Cashmere and Citra hops with Phantasm powder in the whirlpool and dry hopped with Citra and Azacca hops. Fermented with Cosmic Punch yeast to push tropical fruit and citrus notes.