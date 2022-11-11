- Home
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company Wurlitzer
752 Reviews
$$
908 Niagara Falls Blvd
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Basket of Fries
Batch of our delicious fries.
Green Beans
Served with Cajun Aioli.
Beer-Brat Bites
Bratwurst sausages grilled over sweet kraut and topped with cheddar lager dip.
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives.
Provolone Cheese Wedges
Served with our own red sauce for your dipping matters.
Sesame Crusted Ahi-Tuna
Seared rare with pickled vegetables, and sprinkled with a WBBC porter teriyaki sauce.
Side Salad
Side Salad.
Spent Grain Pretzels
Take your beer on a romantic date with our homemade pretzel sticks. add our house cheddar-bacon lager dip +1.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Banana peppers packed with six cheeses and bread crumbs, parmesan cheese and olive oil atop. served with fresh baked crostini (Be weary of the spice!).
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Honey-Butter.
BUILD YOUR BURGER
EXTRAS
PASTA
Cajun Alfredo
Fresh linguine noodles tossed in our made to order Cajun alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken.
Diavolo Pasta
A devilishly spicy linguine pasta made with our house made red sauce, stewed diced tomatoes, sauteed green bell peppers, caramelized onions, crushed red pepper, sausage and shrimp. Served with garlic bread.
Pasta Primavera
A melody of fresh vegetables and herbs tossed in a garlic oil sauce, entangled within linguine noodles.
Butter Noodles
PIZZA
Beef on Weck Pizza
The mad scientists in the kitchen combined the Buffalo classic and our signature WBBC styles to make a pizza out of the beloved sandwich. roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, and weck.
Buffalo Wing Pizza
Let’s give a warm welcome to the newest member of the Woodcock pizza family! Our homemade dough painted in a bleu cheese sauce. Topped with chicken tenders, mozzarella, and crumbly bleu cheese.
Cheese Pizza
Greek Pizza
A pizza that is not short of fresh ingredients! olive oil, spinach, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, six Italian cheeses and pepperoncini. a masterpiece.
Loaded Potato Pizza
A house favorite. sliced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and chives on our original crust, all lathered atop a blended oil base.
Margherita Pizza
Choice of olive oil or our red sauce. a beautiful looking pie! a pile of six Italian cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic. Finished with that second touch of parmesan. Perfection.
Regular Pizza
A homemade tomato sauce base, heaped with a layer of fresh mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with pepperoni. a just can’t go wrong here, folks.
Roasted Vegetable Pizza
A pizza that shows true colors. olive oil, six Italian cheeses, and roasted vegetables, including roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, zucchini, and yellow summer squash. Finished with parmesan cheese, this specialty pizza is unique and flavorsome.
Steak and Mushroom Pizza
a new delicious entry to our pizza line, bite sized steak bits, and sliced button mushrooms on a gravy-based pizza, with our six Italian cheeses and swiss cheese, topped with tarragon and our horseradish cream sauce drizzled over top.
Stuffed Pepper Pizza
A WBBC original with olive oil, six Italian cheeses, and slices of our stuffed hot banana peppers. it can be spicy, but the flavors are profound.
White Pizza
A classic Italian-style pizza comprised of olive oil, six Italian cheeses, white onion, tomato slices, and fresh basil. This pie will have you saying delicioso!
Granny Waldorf Pizza
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Fresh grilled chicken, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Quesadilla Portabello
Stuffed with a balsamic marinated portabella mushroom and mozzarella cheese.
Quesadilla Veggie
House medley of vegetables and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Steak Quesadilla
House cut steak grilled and topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Vegan Portabello Quesadilla
Stuffed with a balsamic marinated portabella mushroom and vegan mozzarella cheese. Served with salsa only. (No vegan sour creme available)
Vegan Veggie Quesadilla
House medley of vegetables and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar vegan cheese. Served with salsa only. (No vegan sour creme available)
SALADS
Apple Walnut Salad
Fresh apples tossed with goat cheese, candied walnuts and white balsamic vinaigrette; served over field greens.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Rows of hard-boiled eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, and tomatoes.
House Salad
Fresh field greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion and your choice of dressing.
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
This hearty salad features steak, crispy french fries, frizzled onions, mixed greens, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese.
Roasted Vegetable Salad
Fresh field greens topped with a mix of fresh oven roasted vegetables and crumbled bleu cheese.
Southwest Chicken Salad
a bed of field greens topped with tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, taco seasoned chicken, cheddar and corn tortilla strips. Served with a side of our house made creamy habanero lime dressing.
SANDWICHES
3-Bean Burger
(Vegan) Black beans, Kidney beans, and garbanzo beans blended with celery, carrots, sautéed onions, sun dried tomatoes, diced garlic, and fresh basil, to make a delicious vegan burger. Served on our toasted hard roll with a chipotle vegan mayo, mixed greens and tomatoes.
Beef on Weck
Roast beef on a kimmelweck roll, topped with kosher salt and caraway seed.
Bologna Sandwich
Bologna topped with caramelized onions and American cheese.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served on a Costanzo's roll.
French Dip
Tender beef lathered in melted raclette cheese, fit between our house made bread, served with side of french onion dip.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf topped with cheddar and porter gravy.
Portobello Sandwich
Balsamic marinated portabella mushroom and roasted red pepper topped with any additional toppings listed above.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Fresh daily made garlic baguettes stuffed with house cut strip steak, mozzarella and frizzled onions.
Thai Tuna Sandwich
A rare-seared tuna filet, crowned with cucumber, pickled onion and ginger-lemon aioli.
SOUPS
WINGS/TENDERS
10 Wings
Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.
20 Wings
Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.
50 Wings
Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.
5 Chicken Tenders
Served with fries and your choice of sauce.
10 Chicken Tenders
Served with fries and your choice of sauce.
CROWLER
Amber Ale - Crowler
5.5% ABV - Amber Ale - Well - balanced malty ale with hints of sweet caramel, represented by a lovely copper-tone.
Bare Essentials - Crowler
4.7% ABV - 14 IBU - Session IPA - A full-bodied session hazy IPA with note of grapefruit pith, citrus and light tropical fruits.
Bog Sucker - Crowler
Bog Sucker - 9.0% ABV - 50 IBU - SRM 65 - Imperial Stout - Bog Sucker is the dark side of life. This imperial stout is dripping with the flavors of dark chocolate, toffee, espresso coffee and the earthy bitterness and resinous notes from late boil hop additions.
Cocktoberfest - Crowler
5.5% ABV - 15 IBU - 7 SRM Marzen. Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness.
Golden Boy Hard Seltzer - Crowler
5.6 ABV - Our first hard seltzer brewed with tangerine puree. Crisp, bright, clean, tangerine.
Niagara Lager - Crowler
5% ABV - A traditional style lager designed to be a clean, crisp, and sessionable brew — perfect for warm summer days, or long nights of beer enjoyment. This is our "gateway beer" for those beer drinkers who are used to the standard Bud or Labatt's light. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Woodcock Niagara Lager.
Rootbeer - Crowler
Stiff Mitten - Crowler
Stiff Mitten - 7.2% ABV - 22 IBU - Our seasonal winter ale is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice. A drinkable, delicious, classic style winter warmer designed to bring the warmth of this season from our family owned brewery to your glass.
Sweet Haze - Crowler
7.1% ABV - Hazy IPA - This “fuzzy navel” colored American IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Azaaca hops atop a blend of carefully selected sweet and soft malts. It’s double dry hopped to push beautiful notes of clementines, sumo oranges, yellow grapefruit and tangelo. An instant favorite of our brewing team. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
Sweet Relief - Crowler
5.3% ABV - 18 IBU A crisp rice Kolsch conditioned on lavender with natural vanilla extract added. Floral lavender in the nose which follows through the sip with background notes of sweet vanilla. Finishes dry and clean.
Swimming Pool Spaceships - Crowler
6.2% abv - 25 IBU - 3.5 SRM - This batch of SPS was brewed with Cascade hops in the mash, Cashmere and Citra hops with Phantasm powder in the whirlpool and dry hopped with Citra and Azacca hops. Fermented with Cosmic Punch yeast to push tropical fruit and citrus notes.
Torrid Beast - Crowler
9.6% ABV - Farmhouse IPA - Notes of orange, grapefruit, mango and a touch of spice. Medium bodied with a dry finish. Dry hopped with Mosaic hops.
Woodcock IPA - Crowler
6.5% ABV - 60 IBU - 3.7 SRM - Primarily hopped with Simcoe and Chinook. Bursting with notes of citrus and pine, has a robust mouth feel and a solid West-Coast style bitterness. At 6.5% this beer is an all-seasons, all-day drinker designed for those who crave that intensely delicious hop bite.
4-PACKS
Cocktoberfest (4-pack)
5.5% ABV - Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness
Niagara Lager (4-pack)
Porter (4-pack)
5.9% ABV - Full-flavored, medium-bodied, classic style Porter. With chocolate flavors and mild hints of coffee, this beer pairs well with desserts
Red Head Amber Ale (4-pack)
Sky Dancer (4-pack)
Sweet, Sweet Haze (4-pack)
Twisted Beak (4-pack)
Twisted Beak (2 4-packs)
Woodcock IPA (4-pack)
RETAIL
ROOM FEE
Bucket Hat- Khaki
Bucket Hat- Canvas
Baseball Hat- Neon Colors
Vintage Hat - All colors
Knit Hat- White
Knit Hat- Light Blue
Blue Beanie
Red Beanie
Pink Beanie
Olive Beanie
Orange Beanie
Black Hoodie
Blue Hoodie
Forest Green Hoodie
Grey Hoodie
Orange Hoodie
Pink Hoodie
Red Hoodie
Cocktoberfest Shirt
Bills Shirt
Green Coaster Shirt
Orange Coaster Shirt
Red Coaster Shirt
Niagara Lager Shirt
Redhead Shirt
WIPA Shirt
XPA Shirt
Stiff Mitten Long Sleeve
Green St. Patty's Tee
Black St. Patty's Tee
Bills Longsleeve
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120