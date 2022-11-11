Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company Wurlitzer

752 Reviews

$$

908 Niagara Falls Blvd

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Fry
5 Chicken Tenders
Build Your Burger

APPETIZERS

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Batch of our delicious fries.

Green Beans

$9.00

Served with Cajun Aioli.

Beer-Brat Bites

$12.00

Bratwurst sausages grilled over sweet kraut and topped with cheddar lager dip.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fries topped with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives.

Provolone Cheese Wedges

$10.00

Served with our own red sauce for your dipping matters.

Sesame Crusted Ahi-Tuna

$16.00

Seared rare with pickled vegetables, and sprinkled with a WBBC porter teriyaki sauce.

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Salad.

Spent Grain Pretzels

$9.00

Take your beer on a romantic date with our homemade pretzel sticks. add our house cheddar-bacon lager dip +1.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

Banana peppers packed with six cheeses and bread crumbs, parmesan cheese and olive oil atop. served with fresh baked crostini (Be weary of the spice!).

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with Honey-Butter.

BUILD YOUR BURGER

Build Your Burger

$14.00

Starts with a 10oz hand-formed burger and you choose the rest! Served with lettuce, tomato, a pickle and choice of chips or fries.

EXTRAS

$Add Hot Peppers

$1.50

$Basket of Chips

$2.50

$Bleu Cheese

$1.00

$Cajun Aioli

$1.00

$Chicken

$6.00

$Extra Salsa

$0.75

$Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

$Gravy

$2.00

$Habanero Lime Dressing

$1.00

$Honey Butter

$1.50

$House Dressing

$1.00

$Italian Dressing

$1.00

$Ranch Dressing

$1.00

$Raw Onion

$Red Sauce

$1.00

PASTA

Cajun Alfredo

$18.00

Fresh linguine noodles tossed in our made to order Cajun alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken.

Diavolo Pasta

$21.00

A devilishly spicy linguine pasta made with our house made red sauce, stewed diced tomatoes, sauteed green bell peppers, caramelized onions, crushed red pepper, sausage and shrimp. Served with garlic bread.

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

A melody of fresh vegetables and herbs tossed in a garlic oil sauce, entangled within linguine noodles.

Butter Noodles

$12.00

PIZZA

Beef on Weck Pizza

$20.00

The mad scientists in the kitchen combined the Buffalo classic and our signature WBBC styles to make a pizza out of the beloved sandwich. roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, and weck.

Buffalo Wing Pizza

$20.00

Let’s give a warm welcome to the newest member of the Woodcock pizza family! Our homemade dough painted in a bleu cheese sauce. Topped with chicken tenders, mozzarella, and crumbly bleu cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Greek Pizza

$17.00

A pizza that is not short of fresh ingredients! olive oil, spinach, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, six Italian cheeses and pepperoncini. a masterpiece.

Loaded Potato Pizza

$19.00

A house favorite. sliced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and chives on our original crust, all lathered atop a blended oil base.

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Choice of olive oil or our red sauce. a beautiful looking pie! a pile of six Italian cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic. Finished with that second touch of parmesan. Perfection.

Regular Pizza

$18.00

A homemade tomato sauce base, heaped with a layer of fresh mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with pepperoni. a just can’t go wrong here, folks.

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

A pizza that shows true colors. olive oil, six Italian cheeses, and roasted vegetables, including roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, zucchini, and yellow summer squash. Finished with parmesan cheese, this specialty pizza is unique and flavorsome.

Steak and Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

a new delicious entry to our pizza line, bite sized steak bits, and sliced button mushrooms on a gravy-based pizza, with our six Italian cheeses and swiss cheese, topped with tarragon and our horseradish cream sauce drizzled over top.

Stuffed Pepper Pizza

$19.00

A WBBC original with olive oil, six Italian cheeses, and slices of our stuffed hot banana peppers. it can be spicy, but the flavors are profound.

White Pizza

$16.00

A classic Italian-style pizza comprised of olive oil, six Italian cheeses, white onion, tomato slices, and fresh basil. This pie will have you saying delicioso!

Granny Waldorf Pizza

$19.00

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Fresh grilled chicken, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Quesadilla Portabello

$14.00

Stuffed with a balsamic marinated portabella mushroom and mozzarella cheese.

Quesadilla Veggie

$14.00

House medley of vegetables and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

House cut steak grilled and topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Vegan Portabello Quesadilla

$15.00

Stuffed with a balsamic marinated portabella mushroom and vegan mozzarella cheese. Served with salsa only. (No vegan sour creme available)

Vegan Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

House medley of vegetables and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar vegan cheese. Served with salsa only. (No vegan sour creme available)

SALADS

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.00

Fresh apples tossed with goat cheese, candied walnuts and white balsamic vinaigrette; served over field greens.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

Rows of hard-boiled eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, and tomatoes.

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh field greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion and your choice of dressing.

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$18.00

This hearty salad features steak, crispy french fries, frizzled onions, mixed greens, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese.

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$14.00

Fresh field greens topped with a mix of fresh oven roasted vegetables and crumbled bleu cheese.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

a bed of field greens topped with tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, taco seasoned chicken, cheddar and corn tortilla strips. Served with a side of our house made creamy habanero lime dressing.

SANDWICHES

3-Bean Burger

$15.00

(Vegan) Black beans, Kidney beans, and garbanzo beans blended with celery, carrots, sautéed onions, sun dried tomatoes, diced garlic, and fresh basil, to make a delicious vegan burger. Served on our toasted hard roll with a chipotle vegan mayo, mixed greens and tomatoes.

Beef on Weck

$15.00

Roast beef on a kimmelweck roll, topped with kosher salt and caraway seed.

Bologna Sandwich

$13.00

Bologna topped with caramelized onions and American cheese.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Served on a Costanzo's roll.

French Dip

$17.00

Tender beef lathered in melted raclette cheese, fit between our house made bread, served with side of french onion dip.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Homemade meatloaf topped with cheddar and porter gravy.

Portobello Sandwich

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portabella mushroom and roasted red pepper topped with any additional toppings listed above.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh daily made garlic baguettes stuffed with house cut strip steak, mozzarella and frizzled onions.

Thai Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

A rare-seared tuna filet, crowned with cucumber, pickled onion and ginger-lemon aioli.

SOUPS

French Onion au Gratin

$9.00

The crock is covered with two spent grain baguette slices and Italian cheeses.

WINGS/TENDERS

10 Wings

$16.00

Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.

20 Wings

$30.00

Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.

50 Wings

$65.00

Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.

5 Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with fries and your choice of sauce.

10 Chicken Tenders

$23.00

Served with fries and your choice of sauce.

FISH

Fish Fry

$15.00

Traditional Beer battered fish and served with fries and coleslaw.

Cajun Haddock

$16.00

Cajun rubbed haddock served with red potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Lemon Haddock

$16.00

Lemon rubbed haddock served with red potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Haddock Fish Sandwich

$13.00

CROWLER

Amber Ale - Crowler

$11.11

5.5% ABV - Amber Ale - Well - balanced malty ale with hints of sweet caramel, represented by a lovely copper-tone.

Bare Essentials - Crowler

$14.82

4.7% ABV - 14 IBU - Session IPA - A full-bodied session hazy IPA with note of grapefruit pith, citrus and light tropical fruits.

Bog Sucker - Crowler

$16.67

Bog Sucker - 9.0% ABV - 50 IBU - SRM 65 - Imperial Stout - Bog Sucker is the dark side of life. This imperial stout is dripping with the flavors of dark chocolate, toffee, espresso coffee and the earthy bitterness and resinous notes from late boil hop additions.

Cocktoberfest - Crowler

$11.11

5.5% ABV - 15 IBU - 7 SRM Marzen. Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness.

Golden Boy Hard Seltzer - Crowler

$14.82

5.6 ABV - Our first hard seltzer brewed with tangerine puree. Crisp, bright, clean, tangerine.

Niagara Lager - Crowler

$11.11

5% ABV - A traditional style lager designed to be a clean, crisp, and sessionable brew — perfect for warm summer days, or long nights of beer enjoyment. This is our "gateway beer" for those beer drinkers who are used to the standard Bud or Labatt's light. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Woodcock Niagara Lager.

Rootbeer - Crowler

$7.41

Stiff Mitten - Crowler

$14.82

Stiff Mitten - 7.2% ABV - 22 IBU - Our seasonal winter ale is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice. A drinkable, delicious, classic style winter warmer designed to bring the warmth of this season from our family owned brewery to your glass. 

Sweet Haze - Crowler

$16.67

7.1% ABV - Hazy IPA - This “fuzzy navel” colored American IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Azaaca hops atop a blend of carefully selected sweet and soft malts. It’s double dry hopped to push beautiful notes of clementines, sumo oranges, yellow grapefruit and tangelo. An instant favorite of our brewing team. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Sweet Relief - Crowler

$14.82

5.3% ABV - 18 IBU A crisp rice Kolsch conditioned on lavender with natural vanilla extract added. Floral lavender in the nose which follows through the sip with background notes of sweet vanilla. Finishes dry and clean.

Swimming Pool Spaceships - Crowler

$14.82

6.2% abv - 25 IBU - 3.5 SRM - This batch of SPS was brewed with Cascade hops in the mash, Cashmere and Citra hops with Phantasm powder in the whirlpool and dry hopped with Citra and Azacca hops. Fermented with Cosmic Punch yeast to push tropical fruit and citrus notes.

Torrid Beast - Crowler

$16.67

9.6% ABV - Farmhouse IPA - Notes of orange, grapefruit, mango and a touch of spice. Medium bodied with a dry finish. Dry hopped with Mosaic hops.

Woodcock IPA - Crowler

$14.82

6.5% ABV - 60 IBU - 3.7 SRM - Primarily hopped with Simcoe and Chinook. Bursting with notes of citrus and pine, has a robust mouth feel and a solid West-Coast style bitterness. At 6.5% this beer is an all-seasons, all-day drinker designed for those who crave that intensely delicious hop bite.

4-PACKS

Cocktoberfest (4-pack)

$10.99Out of stock

5.5% ABV - Traditional style Märzen with fresh waves of soft, round, clean, malty deliciousness

Niagara Lager (4-pack)

$9.99

Porter (4-pack)

$9.99

5.9% ABV - Full-flavored, medium-bodied, classic style Porter. With chocolate flavors and mild hints of coffee, this beer pairs well with desserts

Red Head Amber Ale (4-pack)

$9.99

Sky Dancer (4-pack)

$10.99

Sweet, Sweet Haze (4-pack)

$10.99Out of stock

Twisted Beak (4-pack)

$14.99

Twisted Beak (2 4-packs)

$23.15

Woodcock IPA (4-pack)

$10.99Out of stock

HIGH NOON

High Noon

$6.48

Bucket of Noons

$30.00

TRIVIA NIGHT BOTTLES

Line 39 Red Blend

$13.50

Tarapaca Carmenere

$12.00

P.J. Valk Riesling

$10.50

Sterling Sparkling White

$12.00

White Zinfandel

$12.00

Snoop Cali Rose

$12.00

Strawberry Rose

$12.00

Tropi

$12.00

Pechette

$12.00

RETAIL

ROOM FEE

$100.00

Bucket Hat- Khaki

$36.00Out of stock

Bucket Hat- Canvas

$36.00Out of stock

Baseball Hat- Neon Colors

$26.00

Vintage Hat - All colors

$26.00

Knit Hat- White

$17.00

Knit Hat- Light Blue

$17.00

Blue Beanie

$17.00

Red Beanie

$17.00

Pink Beanie

$17.00

Olive Beanie

$17.00

Orange Beanie

$17.00

Black Hoodie

$40.00

Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Forest Green Hoodie

$40.00

Grey Hoodie

$40.00

Orange Hoodie

$40.00

Pink Hoodie

$40.00

Red Hoodie

$40.00

Cocktoberfest Shirt

$22.00

Bills Shirt

$24.00

Green Coaster Shirt

$22.00

Orange Coaster Shirt

$22.00

Red Coaster Shirt

$22.00

Niagara Lager Shirt

$24.00

Redhead Shirt

$24.00

WIPA Shirt

$24.00

XPA Shirt

$24.00

Stiff Mitten Long Sleeve

$22.00

Green St. Patty's Tee

$20.00

Black St. Patty's Tee

$20.00

Bills Longsleeve

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Directions

Gallery
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

Map
